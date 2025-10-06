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USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Yuan Loans and range price movement
2019-11-11 09:00 GMT | [CNY - New Loans]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - New Loans] = Value of new yuan-denominated loans issued to consumers and businesses during the previous month.
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From xinhuanet article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by New Yuan Loans news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Inflation Expectations and range price movement
2019-11-12 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Inflation Expectations]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Inflation Expectations] = Percentage that business managers expect the price of goods and services to change annually during the next 2 years.
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From businessinsider article :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Inflation Expectations news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement
2019-11-13 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement
2019-11-12 09:30 GMT | [GBP - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German GDP and range price movement
2019-11-14 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German GDP]
[EUR - German GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
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From official report :
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EUR/USD: range price movement by German GDP news event
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dax Index: United States Advance Retail Sales
2019-11-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From marketwatch article :
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
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XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
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Dax Index: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events
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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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CodeBase
The articles
Dow Jones Industrial Average - DJIA above 28,000? (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
Apple - bullish breakout; 260 psy level was broken (based on the article)
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: bear market rally to the bearish breakout; 62.55/63.62 are the keys for intra-day/daily bullish reversal
2019-11-20 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.4 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase: