Press review - page 658

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USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Yuan Loans and range price movement 

2019-11-11 09:00 GMT | [CNY - New Loans]

  • past data is 1690B
  • forecast data is 800B
  • actual data is 661B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - New Loans] = Value of new yuan-denominated loans issued to consumers and businesses during the previous month.

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From xinhuanet article :

  • "China's new yuan-denominated loans reached 661.3 billion yuan (94.47 billion U.S. dollars) in October, a year-on-year drop of 35.7 billion yuan, cental bank data showed Monday. The M2, a broad measure of money supply that covers cash in circulation and all deposits, rose 8.4 percent year on year to 194.56 trillion yuan at the end of October, according to the People's Bank of China."

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USD/CNH: range price movement by New Yuan Loans news event 

USD/CNH: range price movement by New Yuan Loans news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Inflation Expectations and range price movement  

2019-11-12 02:00 GMT | [NZD - Inflation Expectations]

  • past data is 1.86%
  • forecast data is n/a
  • actual data is 1.86% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Inflation Expectations] = Percentage that business managers expect the price of goods and services to change annually during the next 2 years.

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From businessinsider article :

  • "New Zealand inflation expectation for two year ahead slowed in the fourth quarter, data from Reserve Bank of New Zealand showed on Tuesday. The inflation expectation for the next two years slowed marginally to 1.80 percent in fourth quarter from 1.86 percent rise in the previous quarter. The latest inflation expectation was the lowest since fourth quarter in 2016, when it was 1.68 percent."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Inflation Expectations news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Inflation Expectations news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBNZ Official Cash Rate, RBNZ Monetary Policy Statement and range price movement  

2019-11-13 01:00 GMT | [NZD - Official Cash Rate]

  • past data is 1.00%
  • forecast data is 0.75%
  • actual data is 1.00% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Official Cash Rate] = Interest rate at which banks lend balances held at the RBNZ to other banks overnight.

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From official report :

  • "The Monetary Policy Committee has decided to keep the Official Cash Rate (OCR) at 1.0 percent. Employment remains around its maximum sustainable level while inflation remains below the 2 percent target mid-point but within our target range. Economic developments since the August Statement do not warrant a change to the already stimulatory monetary setting at this time."
  • "Economic growth continued to slow in mid-2019 reflecting weak business investment and soft household spending. We expect economic growth to remain subdued over the remainder of the calendar year. We will continue to monitor economic developments and remain prepared to act as required."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ  Official Cash Rate news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by RBNZ Official Cash Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and range price movement  

2019-11-12 09:30 GMT | [GBP - CPI]

  • past data is 1.7%
  • forecast data is 1.6%
  • actual data is 1.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs (CPIH) 12-month inflation rate was 1.5% in October 2019, down from 1.7% in September 2019."
  • "The largest downward contribution to change in the CPIH 12-month inflation rate, between September and October 2019, came from electricity, gas and other fuels as a result of changes to the energy price cap."
  • "The Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month inflation rate was 1.5% in October 2019, down from 1.7% in September 2019."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by UK Consumer Price Index news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

EUR/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: German GDP and range price movement 

2019-11-14 07:00 GMT | [EUR - German GDP]

  • past data is -0.1%
  • forecast data is -0.1%
  • actual data is 0.1% according to the latest press release 
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for EUR in our case)

[EUR - German GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "In the third quarter of 2019, the price-adjusted gross domestic product in Germany increased by 0.1% on the second quarter of 2019, after adjustment for seasonal and calendar variations. According to the most recent calculations, taking into account newly available statistical information, the GDP was down 0.2% in the second quarter of 2019, which is 0.1 percentage points more than first published. The Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) also reports that the increase in the first quarter of 2019 (0.5%) was by 0.1 percentage points larger than published earlier."

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EUR/USD: range price movement by German GDP news event

EUR/USD: range price movement by German GDP news event

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, USD/JPY, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dax Index: United States Advance Retail Sales

2019-11-15 13:30 GMT | [USD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is -0.3%
  • forecast data is 0.3%
  • actual data is 0.3% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

==========

From marketwatch article :

  • "Retail sales increased 0.3% last month, the government said Friday, matching the forecast of economists polled by MarketWatch. The increase in sales was concentrated in just a few segments, however. If autos and gasoline are excluded, sales rose a scant 0.1%, with almost all of that gain coming from internet retailers."

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

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USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

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XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

XAU/USD: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

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Dax Index: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

Dax Index: range price movement by United States Advance Retail Sales news events

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Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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The forum threads
  1. Key forum thread - Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction - the thead with FFTfiltr indicator and explanation
  2. New EA based on the !xMeter (!xMter based on Fast Fourier Transform) - the thread 
  3. Many FFT indicators with examples and explanations - the thread 
  4. Ticks Before The News - the thread with many FFT indicators and explanation how to trade

CodeBase

  1. dt_FFT - library for MetaTrader  
  2. LGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 4 
  3. ALGLIB - Numerical Analysis Library - library for MetaTrader 5 
  4. AFIRMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Fourier extrapolation of price - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The articles

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Dow Jones Industrial Average - DJIA above 28,000? (based on the article)

Dow Jones Industrial Average chart by Metatrader 5

  • "The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended last week just above 28,000 with only three components setting all-time intraday highs: Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and United Technologies (UTX). When I studied the 30 Dow stocks after the Dow closed above 28,000, most components traded lower during the week of November 15. Strength in the Dow is thus not lifting all components."

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

DJIA Above 28,000: Here’s A Handicap Of Each Dow Stock
DJIA Above 28,000: Here’s A Handicap Of Each Dow Stock
  • 2019.11.17
  • Richard Henry Suttmeier
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c17="" innerhtml=" (Photo by Alex Tai) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended last week just above 28,000 with only three components setting all-time intraday highs: Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and United Technologies (UTX). Disney (DIS) set its all-time intraday high on November 13...
 

Apple - bullish breakout; 260 psy level was broken (based on the article)

Apple (AAPL) share price by Metatrader 5

  • "Apple (AAPL) ($265.76) set its all-time intraday high of $265.78 on November 15. Reduce holdings as its P/E ratio is at an 11 year high of 22.32."

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

DJIA Above 28,000: Here’s A Handicap Of Each Dow Stock
DJIA Above 28,000: Here’s A Handicap Of Each Dow Stock
  • 2019.11.17
  • Richard Henry Suttmeier
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c17="" innerhtml=" (Photo by Alex Tai) SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended last week just above 28,000 with only three components setting all-time intraday highs: Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT) and United Technologies (UTX). Disney (DIS) set its all-time intraday high on November 13...
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: bear market rally to the bearish breakout; 62.55/63.62 are the keys for intra-day/daily bullish reversal

2019-11-20 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 2.2M
  • forecast data is 1.1M
  • actual data is 1.4M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 1.4 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events 

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change is included in the weekly report issued by the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy. It presents the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. EIA includes this report into Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) along with other information on supplies, stocks and...
 
Stocks To Trade In December: buy UTX, XOM, TRV, DIS, MMM; sell CSCO, CAT, AAPL, WMT (based on the article)


AAPL shares by Metatrader 5

  • "For the month of December, the two-cycle concept is applied. First, the Dow Jones 30 stocks are ranked from the best performer to the worst by calculating the percent of Decembers in which the stock rose in that month. The top 15 were screened as follows. If the weekly cycle pointed up, the stock is considered a buy. In order to qualify, the weekly cycle had to rise for at least 21 days in the month. The traditionally weakest stocks in the month were screened in order to determine if the weekly cycles fell in the month; the same 21-day rule applied." 

WMT shares by Metatrader 5

  • "Of the top 15, these stocks show rising weekly dynamic cycles for at least 21 days in December and are considered buys for the month: UTX, XOM, TRV, DIS, MMM, V, KO."

XOM shares by Metatrader 5

  • "Regarding the weakest 15, these stocks show declining weekly cycles and are suitable short sales: CSCO, CAT, AAPL, VZ, WMT."

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The chart was made on weekly timeframe with Ichimoku market condition setup (MT5) from this post (free to download for indicators and template) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

Stocks To Trade In December
Stocks To Trade In December
  • 2019.11.21
  • Bill Sarubbi
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c17="" innerhtml=" The third posting in this series, Stocks To Trade In October, appeared on September 23rd. Let us review the October stock recommendations. The DJIA rose by 0.48% in that month. Of the eight buys, five rose for an average gain of 3.22%. Of the four short sales, two declined for an average loss of 1.10%. Thus...
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