CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

Quick ZigZag plus DiNapoli - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Victor | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
18259
Rating:
(42)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The real author:

Yurich

The "Fast ZigZag" indicator including the drawing of DiNapoli's target levels. The possible value of StopLoss is marked by the red line. Then, according to the order are the start line and the Target1, Target2 and Target3 lines. Besides, the indicator draws vertical lines corresponding to the similar tracking in time. Drawing the vertical lines can be disabled through input parameters. When direction of the ZigZag changes, the indicator can trigger the sound signal.


Links to Similar Codes:

  1. DinapoliTargets
  2. DinapoliTargets_MTF
  3. DinapoliTargets_Full

  4. Joe DiNapoli "Trading With DiNapoli Levels".-Мoscow: IK Analitika, 2001.

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1509

Chase the trend 1.0 Chase the trend 1.0

The indicator uses in the calculation the deviation of its previous value from price

TrendLine Touch Alert TrendLine Touch Alert

This indicator simply alerts and sends email every time the trend line touched by the price.

RAVI_FX_Fisher RAVI_FX_Fisher

The unnormalized oscillator using Fisher Transform

BollingerBands© BollingerBands©

The indicator to determine the trend reversals on the basis of Bollinger Bands