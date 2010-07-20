Join our fan page
Color Parabolic 2 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Вадим
- 9734
Added colors to Parabolic SAR. The color depends on the acceleration factor.
All calculations performed inside the CParabolic class.
The functions:
- Init(double SARStep, double SARMaximum,const double &high[],const double &low[],int totl) - initialization.
- GetColor() - gets the color.
- Calc(const double &high[],const double &low[],int i) - calculates the value of Parabolic at the specified bar.
The code will be useful for all who start to learn classes.
The colors are listed in the line:
#property indicator_color1 Blue,Purple,Indigo,Sienna,SteelBlue,Aqua,SpringGreen,Gold,Yellow,Linen,MintCream
This version uses 10 first colors, but it's better to specify more colors in the list.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/96
