Added colors to Parabolic SAR. The color depends on the acceleration factor.



All calculations performed inside the CParabolic class.



The functions:

Init(double SARStep, double SARMaximum,const double &high[],const double &low[],int totl) - initialization.

GetColor() - gets the color.

Calc(const double &high[],const double &low[],int i) - calculates the value of Parabolic at the specified bar.

The code will be useful for all who start to learn classes.

The colors are listed in the line:

#property indicator_color1 Blue,Purple,Indigo,Sienna,SteelBlue,Aqua,SpringGreen,Gold,Yellow,Linen,MintCream

This version uses 10 first colors, but it's better to specify more colors in the list.