Press review - page 656
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
HELLO CAN I PLEASE HAVE A RECOMMENDATION OF PENNY STOCK BROKERS
HELLO CAN I PLEASE HAVE A RECOMMENDATION OF PENNY STOCK BROKERS
Discussion about the brokers (and especially the recommendations related to the brokers) is prohibited on the forum sorry.
HELLO CAN I PLEASE HAVE A RECOMMENDATION OF PENNY STOCK BROKERS
Please do not post in capital letters.
It is considered shouting and very rude!
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD and USD/JPY: CB Consumer Confidence
2019-10-29 14:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.
==========
From official report :
==========
GBP/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
==========
USD/JPY: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events
==========
The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia CPI and range price movement
2019-10-30 00:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.
==========
From official report :
==========
AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Overnight Rate and BOC Rate Statement
2019-10-30 14:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/CNH: Federal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement
2019-10-30 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.
==========
From official report :
==========
Dollar Index: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
XAU/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events
==========
Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
==========
Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada GDP and range price movement
2019-10-31 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event
==========
Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Caixin Manufacturing PMI and range price movement
2019-11-01 01:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.
==========
From official report :
==========
USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event
============
Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5: