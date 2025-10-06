Press review - page 656

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HELLO CAN I PLEASE HAVE A RECOMMENDATION OF PENNY STOCK BROKERS

 
5118356:

HELLO CAN I PLEASE HAVE A RECOMMENDATION OF PENNY STOCK BROKERS

Discussion about the brokers (and especially the recommendations related to the brokers) is prohibited on the forum sorry.

 
5118356:

HELLO CAN I PLEASE HAVE A RECOMMENDATION OF PENNY STOCK BROKERS

Please do not post in capital letters.

It is considered shouting and very rude!

 
Stocks To Trade In November (based on the article)
For the month of November, this concept is applied. First, the Dow Jones 30 stocks were ranked from the best performer to the worst by calculating the percent of Octobers in which the stock rose in that month. The top 15 were screened in the following manner. If the weekly cycle pointed up, the stock is considered a buy. In order to qualify, the weekly cycle had to rise for at least 21 days in the month. The traditionally weakest stocks in the month were screened in order to determine if the weekly cycles fell in the month; the same 21-day rule applied but on the downside.

Home Depot stock chart by Metatrader 5

  • "We can see that Home Depot has been trading for 37 years and has risen in 78.38% of all Octobers. The average return has been 6.27% and the expected return is 4.91%."

Walmart stock chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Of the top 15, these stocks show rising weekly dynamic cycles for at least 21 days in November and are considered buys for the month: Home Depot, Walmart."

Boeing stock chart by Metatrader 5

  • "Regarding the bottom 15, these stocks show declining weekly cycles and are suitable short sales: Boeing, Coca Cola, IBM, United Technologies, Johnson and Johnson, Exxon."

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with the following indicator from CodeBase:

Stocks To Trade In November
Stocks To Trade In November
  • 2019.10.28
  • Bill Sarubbi
  • www.forbes.com
<div _ngcontent-c17="" innerhtml=" The second posting in this series, Stocks To Trade In October, appeared on September 23rd. Let us review the September stock recommendations. The DJIA rose by 1.95% in that month. Of the five buys, all rose for an average gain of 4.00%. Of the seven short sales, two declined for an average gain of 2.29...
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - GBP/USD and USD/JPYCB Consumer Confidence

2019-10-29 14:00 GMT | [USD - CB Consumer Confidence]

  • past data is 125.1
  • forecast data is 128.2
  • actual data is 125.9 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - CB Consumer Confidence] = Level of a composite index based on surveyed households.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index® decreased marginally in October, following a decline in September. The Index now stands at 125.9 (1985=100), down from 126.3 in September. The Present Situation Index – based on consumers’ assessment of current business and labor market conditions – increased from 170.6 to 172.3. The Expectations Index – based on consumers’ short-term outlook for income, business and labor market conditions – declined from 96.8 last month to 94.9 this month."
  • "Consumer confidence was relatively flat in October, following a decrease in September,” said Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board. “The Present Situation Index improved, but Expectations weakened slightly as consumers expressed some concerns about business conditions and job prospects. However, confidence levels remain high and there are no indications that consumers will curtail their holiday spending."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

GBP/USD: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

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USD/JPY: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

USD/JPY: range price movement by CB Consumer Confidence news events

==========

The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsAustralia CPI and range price movement 

2019-10-30 00:30 GMT | [AUD - CPI]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is 0.5%
  • actual data is 0.5% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - CPI] = Change in the price of goods and services purchased by consumers.

==========

From official report :

  • "Rose 0.5% this quarter, compared to a rise of 0.6% in the June 2019 quarter."
  • "Rose 1.7% over the twelve months to the September 2019 quarter, compared to a rise of 1.6% over the twelve months to the June 2019 quarter."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by  Australia CPI news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia CPI news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada Overnight Rate and BOC Rate Statement

2019-10-30 14:00 GMT | [CAD - BoC Overnight Rate]

  • past data is 1.75%
  • forecast data is 1.75%
  • actual data is 1.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - BoC Overnight Rate] = Interest rate at which major financial institutions borrow and lend overnight funds between themselves.

==========

From official report :

  • "The Bank of Canada today maintained its target for the overnight rate at 1 ¾ percent. The Bank Rate is correspondingly 2 percent and the deposit rate is 1 ½ percent."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by BoC Overnight Rate news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Press Releases
Press Releases
  • www.bankofcanada.ca
1997 to present.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - Dollar Index, GOLD (XAU/USD) and USD/CNHFederal Funds Rate and FOMC Statement

2019-10-30 18:00 GMT | [USD - Federal Funds Rate]

  • past data is 2.00%
  • forecast data is 1.75%
  • actual data is 1.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Federal Funds Rate] = Interest rate at which depository institutions lend balances held at the Federal Reserve to other depository institutions overnight.

==========

From official report :

  • "Consistent with its statutory mandate, the Committee seeks to foster maximum employment and price stability. In light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures, the Committee decided to lower the target range for the federal funds rate to 1-1/2 to 1-3/4 percent. This action supports the Committee's view that sustained expansion of economic activity, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near the Committee's symmetric 2 percent objective are the most likely outcomes, but uncertainties about this outlook remain. The Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook as it assesses the appropriate path of the target range for the federal funds rate."

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Dollar Index: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

Dollar Index: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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XAU/USD: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

XAU/USD: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

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USD/CNH: range price movement by  Federal Funds Rate news events

USD/CNH: range price movement by Federal Funds Rate news events

==========

Charts were made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

==========

Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After 

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day FundamentalsCanada GDP and range price movement 

2019-10-31 12:30 GMT | [CAD - GDP]

  • past data is 0.0%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.1% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - GDP] = Change in the inflation-adjusted value of all goods and services produced by the economy.

==========

From official report :

  • "Real gross domestic product edged up 0.1% in August, following no change in July. Goods-producing industries were up 0.2% after two months of declines, led by a rebound in manufacturing, while services-producing industries edged up 0.1%. Overall, there were gains in 14 out of 20 industrial sectors."
  • "On a three-month rolling average basis, real gross domestic product rose 0.5% in August, compared with a 0.8% increase in July."

==========

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada GDP news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

The Daily — In the news: Statistics Canada's official release bulletin.
The Daily — In the news: Statistics Canada's official release bulletin.
  • 2019.11.01
  • www150.statcan.gc.ca
The Daily is released Monday to Friday at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, except during holidays. Gross domestic product by industry, August 2019 Real GDP edged up 0.1% in August, following no change in July. Goods-producing industries were up 0.2% after two months of declines, led by a rebound in manufacturing, while services-producing industries...
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Caixin Manufacturing PMI and range price movement 

2019-11-01 01:45 GMT | [CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 51.4
  • forecast data is 51.0
  • actual data is 51.7 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - Caixin Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers in the manufacturing industry.

==========

From official report :

  • "October data showed the strongest improvement in operating conditions faced by Chinese manufacturers since February 2017. Output and new orders both expanded at steeper rates, with the latter supported by a renewed increase in export business. As a result, companies increased their purchasing activity, and at the quickest pace for 20 months. However, efforts to contain costs contributed to a further drop in staffing levels, which underpinned another solid increase in outstanding business. Prices charged by manufacturers meanwhile fell slightly due to competitive market pressures, while cost burdens rose only slightly. Business confidence regarding the 12-month outlook for output improved to its highest since April, with a number of firms optimistic that market conditions will strengthen. The headline seasonally adjusted Purchasing Managers’ Index™ (PMI™) – a composite indicator designed to provide a single-figure snapshot of operating conditions in the manufacturing economy – rose from 51.4 in September to 51.7 in October. The index has now signalled an improvement in operating conditions for three months running, with the latest improvement the strongest seen since February 2017."

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USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China  Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event 

USD/CNH M5: range price movement by China Caixin Manufacturing PMI news event

============

Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
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