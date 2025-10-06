Press review - page 657

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Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, Brent Crude Oil and Dow Jones Index: United States Nonfarm Payrolls

2019-11-01 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.

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From official report :

  • "Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 128,000 in October, and the unemployment rate was little changed at 3.6 percent, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported today. Notable job gains occurred in food services and drinking places, social assistance, and financial activities. Within manufacturing, employment in motor vehicles and parts decreased due to strike activity. Federal government employment was down, reflecting a drop in the number of temporary jobs for the 2020 Census."

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NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Dow Jones Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

Dow Jones Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement 

2019-11-04 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]

  • past data is 0.4%
  • forecast data is 0.4%
  • actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.

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From official report :

  • "The trend estimate rose 0.2% in September 2019. This follows a rise of 0.2% in August 2019 and a rise of 0.2% in July 2019."
  • "The seasonally adjusted estimate rose 0.2% in September 2019. This follows a rise of 0.4% in August 2019 and a relatively unchanged result (0.0%) in July 2019."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia  Retail Sales news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:

All about BrainTrading system for MT5:

8501.0 - Retail Trade, Australia, Sep 2019
  • www.abs.gov.au
SEPTEMBER KEY FIGURES SEPTEMBER KEY POINTS CURRENT PRICES The trend estimate rose 0.2% in September 2019. This follows a rise of 0.2% in August 2019 and a rise of 0.2% in July 2019. The seasonally adjusted estimate rose 0.2% in September 2019. This follows a rise of 0.4% in August 2019 and a relatively unchanged result (0.0%) in July...
 

AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash RateRate Statement and range price movement 

2019-11-05 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]

  • past data is 0.75%
  • forecast data is 0.75%
  • actual data is 0.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)

[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.

==========

From official report :

  • "At its meeting today, the Board decided to leave the cash rate unchanged at 0.75 per cent."
  • "While the outlook for the global economy remains reasonable, the risks are tilted to the downside. The US–China trade and technology disputes continue to affect international trade flows and investment as businesses scale back spending plans because of the uncertainty. At the same time, in most advanced economies, unemployment rates are low and wages growth has picked up, although inflation remains low. In China, the authorities have taken steps to support the economy while continuing to address risks in the financial system."

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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event 

AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dollar Index (DXY): ISM United States Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

2019-11-05 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI]

  • past data is 52.6
  • forecast data is 53.5
  • actual data is 54.7 according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)

[USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers, excluding the manufacturing industry.

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From official report :

  • "The report was issued today by Anthony Nieves, CPSM, C.P.M., A.P.P., CFPM, Chair of the Institute for Supply Management® (ISM®) Non-Manufacturing Business Survey Committee: "The NMI® registered 54.7 percent, which is 2.1 percentage points above the September reading of 52.6 percent. This represents continued growth in the non-manufacturing sector, at a faster rate. The Non-Manufacturing Business Activity Index increased to 57 percent, 1.8 percentage points higher than the September reading of 55.2 percent, reflecting growth for the 123rd consecutive month. The New Orders Index registered 55.6 percent; 1.9 percentage points higher than the reading of 53.7 percent in September. The Employment Index increased 3.3 percentage points in October to 53.7 percent from the September reading of 50.4 percent. The Prices Index decreased 3.4 percentage points from the September reading of 60 percent to 56.6 percent, indicating that prices increased in October for the 29th consecutive month. According to the NMI®, 13 non-manufacturing industries reported growth. The non-manufacturing sector had an uptick in growth after reflecting a pullback in September. The respondents continue to be concerned about tariffs, labor resources and the geopolitical climate."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

USD/CAD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

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XAU/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

XAU/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events

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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand  Employment Change and range price movement  

2019-11-05 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 0.6%
  • forecast data is 0.2%
  • actual data is 0.2% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)

[NZD - Employment Change] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.

==========

From official report :

  • "The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 4.2 percent in the September 2019 quarter, up from 3.9 percent last quarter, Stats NZ said today. The rise in the unemployment rate comes after a drop to an 11-year low in the June 2019 quarter, while the seasonally adjusted underutilisation rate fell to 10.4 percent. This is the lowest underutilisation rate since the June 2008 quarter, when it was 9.9 percent."
  • "The seasonally adjusted employment rate remained steady at 67.5 percent in the September 2019 quarter. The employment rate for men also remained steady at 72.2 percent, while the employment rate for women dropped slightly to 62.9 percent, down from 63.0 percent last quarter. Over the quarter, 6,000 more people were employed. The rise in the number of employed people was largely influenced by men (up 6,000), while the number of employed women also rose slightly (up 1,000). Annually, the number of employed people increased by 23,000. (Due to rounding, the seasonally adjusted breakdowns do not always add to the total change.)"

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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand  Employment Change news event 

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event

NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

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Same systems for MT4/MT5:

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread 

After

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: ranging near reversal for within 59/63 s/r levels for the bullish rever sal or to the bearish trend to be continuing

2019-11-06 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]

  • past data is 5.7M
  • forecast data is 1.9M
  • actual data is 7.9M according to the latest press release

[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.

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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 7.9 million barrels from the previous week."

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Crude Oil: range price movement by  U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events

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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change - economic indicator from the United States
  • www.mql5.com
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change is included in the weekly report issued by the Energy Information Administration of the US Department of Energy. It presents the number of barrels of commercial crude oil held by US companies. EIA includes this report into Weekly Petroleum Status Report (WPSR) along with other information on supplies, stocks and...
 

GBP/USD Intra-Day FundamentalsBoE Interest Rate DecisionBoE Monetary Policy Vote Cut and range price movement  

2019-11-07 12:00 GMT | [GBP - BoE Interest Rate Decision]

  • past data is 0.75%
  • forecast data is 0.75%
  • actual data is 0.75% according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)

[GBP - BoE Interest Rate Decision] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.

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From official report :

  • "Our Monetary Policy Committee has voted by a majority of 7-2 to maintain Bank Rate at 0.75%. The committee also voted unanimously to maintain the stock of corporate bond purchases and UK government bond purchases."

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GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event 

GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance and range price movement 

2019-11-08 03:17 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]

  • past data is 275B
  • forecast data is 287B
  • actual data is 301B according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)

[CNY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month.

==========

From cnbc article :

  • "China’s exports and imports declined in October, Reuters reported citing data from the country’s customs released on Friday. In dollar terms, exports fell 0.9% while imports fell 6.4% from a year ago in October, but beat analysts’ forecasts. Trade balance for October was $42.81 billion, compared to analyst forecasts of $40.83 billion."

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USD/CNH: range price movement by China  Trade Balance news event 

USD/CNH: range price movement by China Trade Balance news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Same system for MT4:

  1. Brainwashing. Trades: manually and using EAs (MT4)
  2. Brainwashing EAs - the thread (MT4)
  3. Brainwashing: system setup for trading manually and for EAs (MT4) - the thread 
  4. Brainwashing: system development (MT4) - the thread
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement 

2019-11-08 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]

  • past data is 53.7K
  • forecast data is 14.7K
  • actual data is -1.8K according to the latest press release

if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)

[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.

==========

From official report :

  • "Following two consecutive months of growth, employment held steady in October. The unemployment rate was unchanged at 5.5%."
  • "On a year-over-year basis, employment grew by 443,000 or 2.4%, driven by gains in full-time work. Over the same period, total hours worked were up 1.3%."

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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada  Employment Change news event 

USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event

==========

Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:

Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
Economic calendar - real-time news and reports, as well as the schedule of forthcoming world economy events
  • www.mql5.com
Economic calendar includes most important economic indicators and events from ministries and agencies of different countries. The Calendar is useful for traders in the forex market, stock exchanges and other financial markets.
 

Trading with the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (based on the article)

Trading with Ichimoku Kinko Hyo may sound like an educational course with a dai sensei or grand master, but Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is not a person; it is a technical indicator which was created in Japan, as the name may have given away. It has gathered quite a following and can easily be applied to trading charts, but most traders are likely to be very confused by this five-part indicator which measures momentum, identifies support/resistance levels, suggests potential future trend developments and offers plenty of trading signals along the way. This versatile indicator can be a gold mine of trading information and today we will take a closer look at what the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo looks like, along with some lessons in the Japanese language. After this, you will have a better idea what this indicator can do, how to use it and make an educated decision whether you want to implement it in your daily trading routine.


  • " Tenkan-sen: This is a trend indicator and shows traders in one look if the market is trending or ranging; the visuals speak for themselves. Buying an asset during an uptrend when price action is above the Tenkan-sen and selling in a downtrend when price action is below the Tenkan-sen means that trades are trading with the trend. This is a great sub-indicator for trend-following traders. A buy signal is generated when Tenkan-sen crosses above Kijun-sen, while a sell signal flashes when Tenkan-sen crosses below Kijun-sen; some traders act based on a close in price action above or below Tenkan-sen."
  • " Kijun-sen: Where the Tenkan-sen indicates the current trend or lack thereof, Kijun-sen identifies the possible future trend of an asset. When price action trades above Kijun-sen, the trend is likely to extend further in that direction; the same applies when price action is located below Kijun-sen. This can assist the assessment of the magnitude of a trend extension and help with risk management. Traders may enter a buy order when price action closes above Kijun-sen and a sell order when price action closes below Kijun-sen."
  • " Ichimoku Kumo: The Ichimoku kumo is formed by the Senkou Span A and the Senkou Span B. When an asset is located above the Senkou Span A, the top line of the Ichimoku kumo serves as the first support level and the bottom line, the Senkou Span B, as the second support level; if an asset is trading below the Senkou Span A, the bottom line forms the first resistance level and the top line the second resistance level. Besides highlighting current support/resistance levels, the Ichimoku kumo also points towards potential future support/resistance levels. A bullish kumo is formed when Senkou Span A trades above Senkou Span B while a bearish kumo is formed when Senkou Span A trades below Senkou Span B. Traders often look for crossovers of Senkou Span A and Senkou Span B in order to spot potential trend changes." 
  • " Chikou Span: This lagging indicator is used to confirm support and resistance levels while trading signals are generated either by crossovers with price action or Tenkan-sen/Kijun-sen. The primary trading signal occurs when Chikou Span crosses price action from the bottom for a buy signal and if it crosses from the top a sell signal is generated. Alternatively, traders can wait for Chikou Span to cross either Tenkan-sen or Kijun-sen before entering a trade."

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    Trading with the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
    Trading with the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo
    • Cliff Wachtel
    • www.dailyforex.com
    Trading with Ichimoku Kinko Hyo may sound like an educational course with a dai sensei or grand master, but Ichimoku Kinko Hyo is not a person; it is a technical indicator which was created in Japan, as the name may have given away. It has gathered quite a following and can easily be applied to trading charts, but most traders are likely to be...
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