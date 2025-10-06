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Intra-Day Fundamentals - NZD/USD, Brent Crude Oil and Dow Jones Index: United States Nonfarm Payrolls
2019-11-01 12:30 GMT | [USD - Non-Farm Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - Non-Farm Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month, excluding the farming industry.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Brent Crude Oil: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Dow Jones Index: range price movement by Nonfarm Payrolls news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Australia Retail Sales and range price movement
2019-11-04 00:30 GMT | [AUD - Retail Sales]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Retail Sales] = Change in the total value of sales at the retail level.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by Australia Retail Sales news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with BrainTrading system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) as well as the following indicators from CodeBase:
All about BrainTrading system for MT5:
AUD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: RBA Cash Rate, Rate Statement and range price movement
2019-11-05 03:30 GMT | [AUD - Cash Rate]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for AUD in our case)
[AUD - Cash Rate] = Interest rate charged on overnight loans between financial intermediaries.
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From official report :
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AUD/USD: range price movement by RBA Cash Rate news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Intra-Day Fundamentals - USD/CAD, GOLD (XAU/USD) and Dollar Index (DXY): ISM United States Non-Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)
2019-11-05 15:00 GMT | [USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for USD in our case)
[USD - ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI] = Level of a diffusion index based on surveyed purchasing managers, excluding the manufacturing industry.
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From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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XAU/USD: range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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Dollar Index (DXY): range price movement by ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI news events
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The chart was made on MT5 with standard indicators of Metatrader 5 together with following indicators:
NZD/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: New Zealand Employment Change and range price movement
2019-11-05 21:45 GMT | [NZD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for NZD in our case)
[NZD - Employment Change] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the reported month.
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From official report :
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NZD/USD: range price movement by New Zealand Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
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Same systems for MT4/MT5:
The beginning
After
U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news event: ranging near reversal for within 59/63 s/r levels for the bullish rever sal or to the bearish trend to be continuing
2019-11-06 15:30 GMT | [USD - Crude Oil Inventories]
[USD - Crude Oil Inventories] = Change in the number of barrels of crude oil held in inventory by commercial firms during the past week.
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"U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) increased by 7.9 million barrels from the previous week."
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Crude Oil: range price movement by U.S. Commercial Crude Oil Inventories news events
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
GBP/USD Intra-Day Fundamentals: BoE Interest Rate Decision, BoE Monetary Policy Vote Cut and range price movement
2019-11-07 12:00 GMT | [GBP - BoE Interest Rate Decision]
if actual > forecast (or previous value) = good for currency (for GBP in our case)
[GBP - BoE Interest Rate Decision] = Interest rate at which the BOE lends to financial institutions overnight.
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From official report :
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GBP/USD: range price movement by BoE Interest Rate Decision news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CNH Intra-Day Fundamentals: China Trade Balance and range price movement
2019-11-08 03:17 GMT | [CNY - Trade Balance]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CNY in our case)
[CNY - Trade Balance] = Difference in value between imported and exported goods during the previous month.
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From cnbc article :
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USD/CNH: range price movement by China Trade Balance news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Same system for MT4:
USD/CAD Intra-Day Fundamentals: Canada Employment Change and range price movement
2019-11-08 13:30 GMT | [CAD - Employment Change]
if actual > forecast (or previous good for currency (for CAD in our case)
[CAD - Employment Change] = Change in the number of employed people during the previous month.
==========
From official report :
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USD/CAD: range price movement by Canada Employment Change news event
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Chart was made on MT5 with Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) from this thread (free to download) together with following indicators:
Trading with the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo (based on the article)
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Ichimoku
The beginning
After
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