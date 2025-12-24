Economic Calendar
KOF Switzerland Economic Barometer
|Medium
|101.7
|98.9
|
101.5
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|99.7
|
101.7
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
KOF Switzerland Economic Barometer provides a composite economic outlook for the next six months.
The indicator calculation formula includes about 200 statistical values. The list of variables is revised annually. The number of variables can vary from year to year. The main criterion for selecting a variable is its influence on the national economy and business cycles. The pool of potential indicator series includes about 500 indicators. About half of these indicators are included in the calculation every year.
The index is calculated since 1970. The last significant revision of the calculation methodology was conducted in 2014. Economists monitor the indicator releases, since it reflects all important factors of influence on the national economic and financial system. KOF forecasts often correlate with further calculations of the country's GDP and show real development outlook.
The indicator growth can have a positive effect on CHF quotes.
The chart of the entire available history of the "KOF Switzerland Economic Barometer" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
