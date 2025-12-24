CalendarSections

KOF Switzerland Economic Barometer

Country:
Switzerland
CHF, Swiss frank
Source:
KOF Swiss Economic Institute
Sector:
Business
Medium 101.7 98.9
101.5
Last release Importance Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
99.7
101.7
Next release Actual Forecast Previous
Previous
KOF Switzerland Economic Barometer provides a composite economic outlook for the next six months.

The indicator calculation formula includes about 200 statistical values. The list of variables is revised annually. The number of variables can vary from year to year. The main criterion for selecting a variable is its influence on the national economy and business cycles. The pool of potential indicator series includes about 500 indicators. About half of these indicators are included in the calculation every year.

The index is calculated since 1970. The last significant revision of the calculation methodology was conducted in 2014. Economists monitor the indicator releases, since it reflects all important factors of influence on the national economic and financial system. KOF forecasts often correlate with further calculations of the country's GDP and show real development outlook.

The indicator growth can have a positive effect on CHF quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "KOF Switzerland Economic Barometer" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
101.7
98.9
101.5
Oct 2025
101.3
98.2
98.0
Sep 2025
98.0
97.9
96.2
Aug 2025
97.4
97.9
101.3
Jul 2025
101.1
98.5
96.3
Jun 2025
96.1
100.3
98.6
May 2025
98.5
100.1
97.1
Apr 2025
97.1
101.5
103.2
Mar 2025
103.9
100.4
102.6
Feb 2025
101.7
100.4
103.0
Jan 2025
101.6
99.2
99.6
Dec 2024
99.5
101.2
102.9
Nov 2024
101.8
100.6
99.7
Oct 2024
99.5
104.6
104.5
Sep 2024
105.5
101.3
105.0
Aug 2024
101.6
101.8
100.6
Jul 2024
101.0
101.5
102.7
Jun 2024
102.7
101.2
102.2
May 2024
100.3
99.6
101.9
Apr 2024
101.8
94.9
100.4
Mar 2024
101.5
102.0
Feb 2024
101.6
96.2
101.5
Jan 2024
101.5
96.9
98.0
Dec 2023
97.8
95.7
97.2
Nov 2023
96.7
98.4
95.1
Oct 2023
95.8
97.3
95.9
Sep 2023
95.9
91.0
96.2
Aug 2023
91.1
91.4
92.1
Jul 2023
92.2
93.7
90.7
Jun 2023
90.8
86.4
91.4
May 2023
90.2
94.1
96.1
Apr 2023
96.4
94.3
99.2
Mar 2023
98.2
101.9
98.9
Feb 2023
100.0
101.5
97.4
Jan 2023
97.2
89.1
91.5
Dec 2022
92.2
86.9
89.2
Nov 2022
89.5
96.7
90.9
Oct 2022
90.9
97.9
92.3
Sep 2022
93.8
86.2
93.5
Aug 2022
86.5
88.8
90.5
Jul 2022
90.1
97.7
95.2
Jun 2022
96.9
99.8
97.7
May 2022
96.8
101.6
103.0
Apr 2022
101.7
98.2
99.2
Mar 2022
99.7
106.7
105.3
Feb 2022
105.0
107.5
107.2
Jan 2022
107.8
107.0
107.2
Dec 2021
107.0
117.3
107.5
Nov 2021
108.5
120.0
110.2
Oct 2021
110.7
115.5
111.0
123
