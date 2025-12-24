Economic Calendar
Switzerland Foreign Currency Reserves
|Low
|₣727.386 B
|
₣724.906 B
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|
₣727.386 B
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Switzerland Foreign Currency Reserves reflect reserves in the foreign currency held by the Swiss National Bank.
The SNB's foreign reserves portfolio includes currencies (US dollar, Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, euro, Japanese yen, British pound, Chinese yuan, etc.) and securities issued by non-residents in foreign currency (bank deposits, bonds, treasury bills, etc.). Additionally it includes special drawing rights, i.e. international reserve assets on Switzerland's IMF account.
Foreign exchange reserves are formed by the SNB to preserve the financial well-being of the country. They help maintain Switzerland's balance of payments. If necessary, funds from the country's currency reserves are used to cover the balance of payments deficit, pay external government loans, form liquid stocks or maintain settlement operations with other countries. Diversification of the foreign exchange portfolio helps to maintain a balance of liquidity in case of a sharp drop in any of assets prices.
The amount of foreign exchange reserves depends on a country's current economic and financial objectives. Its change is not considered to be a factor directly affecting the Swiss franc quotes, so this data is analyzed in conjunction with other indicators.
Last values:
actual data
The chart of the entire available history of the "Switzerland Foreign Currency Reserves" macroeconomic indicator.
