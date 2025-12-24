CalendarSections

Economic Calendar

Countries

procure.ch Switzerland Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)

Country:
Switzerland
CHF, Swiss frank
Source:
procure.ch
Sector:
Business
Medium N/D 48.2
48.2
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
  • Overview
  • Chart
  • History
  • Widget

procure.ch PMI (Purchasing Manager Index) reflects business environment conditions in Switzerland. The index is calculated monthly based on the survey of over 300 company managers, during which they evaluate sales, amount of orders, employment and forecasts. PMI is one of the indicators measuring the confidence of large businesses in the country's economic development. The indicator growth can have a positive effect on the Swiss franc quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "procure.ch Switzerland Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI)" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
N/D
48.2
48.2
Oct 2025
48.2
47.2
46.3
Sep 2025
46.3
45.7
49.0
Aug 2025
49.0
54.2
48.8
Jul 2025
48.8
46.2
49.6
Jun 2025
49.6
44.8
42.1
May 2025
42.1
48.1
45.8
Apr 2025
45.8
49.3
48.9
Mar 2025
48.9
49.3
49.6
Feb 2025
49.6
48.4
47.5
Jan 2025
47.5
50.2
47.0
Dec 2024
48.4
51.0
48.5
Nov 2024
48.5
47.3
49.9
Oct 2024
49.9
46.9
49.9
Sep 2024
49.9
45.1
49.0
Aug 2024
49.0
44.3
43.5
Jul 2024
43.5
45.9
43.9
Jun 2024
43.9
46.0
46.4
May 2024
46.4
44.5
41.4
Apr 2024
41.4
45.2
Mar 2024
45.2
44.0
Feb 2024
44.0
43.1
Jan 2024
43.1
43.0
Dec 2023
43.0
42.1
Nov 2023
42.1
40.6
Oct 2023
40.6
45.0
44.9
Sep 2023
44.9
37.2
39.9
Aug 2023
39.9
37.8
38.5
Jul 2023
38.5
44.3
44.9
Jun 2023
44.9
42.3
43.2
May 2023
43.2
44.5
45.3
Apr 2023
45.3
46.3
47.0
Mar 2023
47.0
48.2
48.9
Feb 2023
48.9
48.9
49.3
Jan 2023
49.3
53.2
54.5
Dec 2022
54.1
52.1
53.9
Nov 2022
53.9
54.7
54.9
Oct 2022
54.9
57.6
57.1
Sep 2022
57.1
57.5
56.4
Aug 2022
56.4
58.0
58.0
Jul 2022
58.0
56.8
59.1
Jun 2022
59.1
57.3
60.0
May 2022
60.0
61.2
62.5
Apr 2022
62.5
63.9
64.0
Mar 2022
64.0
63.9
62.6
Feb 2022
62.6
62.6
63.8
Jan 2022
63.8
58.7
64.2
Dec 2021
62.7
58.6
62.5
Nov 2021
62.5
64.1
65.4
Oct 2021
65.4
68.4
68.1
12345
Export Report

Economic calendar widget for your website

Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.

The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Use official plugin for WordPress websites

Download
MQL5 Algo Trading Community
Widget type
Language
Color theme
Date format
Size
×
Display information
Default calendar period
Your embed code