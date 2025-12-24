CalendarSections

CFTC CHF Non-Commercial Net Positions

Country:
Switzerland
CHF, Swiss frank
Source:
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
Sector:
Market
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Commodity Futures Trading Commission's (CFTC) Swiss Franc Non-Commercial Net Positions weekly report reflects the difference between the total volume of long and short CHF futures positions existing in the market and opened by non-commercial (speculative) traders. The report only includes US futures markets (Chicago and New York Exchanges). So the indicator is a net volume of long CHF positions in the United States.

Non-commercial traders open positions NOT for hedging in the futures or options market. This group includes only speculative operations. The same trader can be defined as commercial for trades with some assets and non-commercial with others. This classification is reflected in CFTC reports.

CFTC publishes report on net positions and commitments of traders (COT) to help traders and analysts understand the market dynamics. These reports are compiled on the basis of data on positions provided by FCM brokers, clearing companies and currency exchanges. The CFTC analytical department only provides data, but does not provide explanation on why such ratio of positions has formed.

Growth in the amount of long speculative Swiss franc positions is an indirect indication of an increase in CHF market activity. However, it does not affect the price directly due to the small amount of data represented, compared to the global scale.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "CFTC CHF Non-Commercial Net Positions" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
16 Dec 2025
N/D
9 Dec 2025
N/D
2 Dec 2025
N/D
25 Nov 2025
N/D
18 Nov 2025
N/D
10 Nov 2025
N/D
4 Nov 2025
N/D
28 Oct 2025
N/D
21 Oct 2025
N/D
14 Oct 2025
N/D
7 Oct 2025
N/D
30 Sep 2025
N/D
-23.0 K
23 Sep 2025
-23.0 K
-26.0 K
16 Sep 2025
-26.0 K
-28.8 K
9 Sep 2025
-28.8 K
-25.9 K
2 Sep 2025
-25.9 K
-27.0 K
26 Aug 2025
-27.0 K
-27.3 K
19 Aug 2025
-27.3 K
-28.0 K
12 Aug 2025
-28.0 K
-27.4 K
5 Aug 2025
-27.4 K
-24.0 K
29 Jul 2025
-24.0 K
-26.1 K
22 Jul 2025
-26.1 K
-22.6 K
15 Jul 2025
-22.6 K
-22.2 K
8 Jul 2025
-22.2 K
-23.9 K
1 Jul 2025
-23.9 K
-20.9 K
24 Jun 2025
-20.9 K
-20.1 K
17 Jun 2025
-20.1 K
-21.3 K
10 Jun 2025
-21.3 K
-26.1 K
3 Jun 2025
-26.1 K
-25.5 K
27 May 2025
-25.5 K
-23.8 K
20 May 2025
-23.8 K
-23.1 K
13 May 2025
-23.1 K
-23.6 K
6 May 2025
-23.6 K
-24.3 K
29 Apr 2025
-24.3 K
-25.5 K
22 Apr 2025
-25.5 K
-28.6 K
15 Apr 2025
-28.6 K
-30.3 K
8 Apr 2025
-30.3 K
-42.8 K
1 Apr 2025
-42.8 K
-37.6 K
25 Mar 2025
-37.6 K
-34.4 K
18 Mar 2025
-34.4 K
-37.0 K
11 Mar 2025
-37.0 K
-37.8 K
4 Mar 2025
-37.8 K
-39.5 K
25 Feb 2025
-39.5 K
-38.4 K
18 Feb 2025
-38.4 K
-38.7 K
11 Feb 2025
-38.7 K
-42.3 K
4 Feb 2025
-42.3 K
-43.0 K
28 Jan 2025
-43.0 K
-41.8 K
21 Jan 2025
-41.8 K
-38.7 K
14 Jan 2025
-38.7 K
-37.9 K
7 Jan 2025
-37.9 K
-28.4 K
12345678...19
