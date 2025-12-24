CalendarSections

Switzerland Retail Sales y/y

Country:
Switzerland
CHF, Swiss frank
Source:
Federal Statistical Office
Sector:
Consumer
Low N/D 2.1%
1.5%
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Switzerland Retail Sales y/y show the change in the total value of retail goods sold in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year.

The indicator is calculated based on a survey of 4,000 Swiss retail stores of different types and price categories. The sample includes large, medium and small retailers. The indicator is seasonally adjusted to exclude the influence of insignificant factors and to reflect only the real change in the actual retail sales turnover.

Real price values for the calculation of the indicator are obtained using the consumer price index: the same data series are used for the calculation of retail sales.

Analysts widely use the indicator to evaluate the nation's economy conditions.

  • Statistical authorities use the data in GDP calculation.
  • The Swiss National Bank uses the indicator data in the assessment of consumer purchases structure within the general analysis of the country's economic activity.
  • Investors use data to measure consumer activity.

Publication of the Retail Sales report can have an impact on CHF quotes. A slowdown in the growth of retail sales shows that consumers have reduced their spending level. This may lead to a decline in economic activity and have a negative effect on Swiss franc quotes.

Last values:

actual data

forecast

The chart of the entire available history of the "Switzerland Retail Sales y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Oct 2025
N/D
2.1%
1.5%
Sep 2025
1.5%
-0.1%
-0.4%
Aug 2025
-0.2%
0.9%
Jul 2025
0.7%
3.9%
Jun 2025
3.8%
1.4%
0.0%
May 2025
0.0%
2.2%
0.9%
Apr 2025
1.3%
1.4%
2.1%
Mar 2025
2.2%
2.4%
1.2%
Feb 2025
1.6%
2.9%
2.9%
Jan 2025
1.3%
1.2%
2.1%
Dec 2024
2.6%
2.0%
1.4%
Nov 2024
0.8%
0.5%
1.5%
Oct 2024
1.4%
0.9%
1.8%
Sep 2024
2.2%
0.7%
2.7%
Aug 2024
3.2%
0.4%
2.9%
Jul 2024
2.7%
-0.4%
-2.6%
Jun 2024
-2.2%
0.5%
-0.2%
May 2024
0.4%
2.0%
2.2%
Apr 2024
2.7%
-0.1%
-0.2%
Mar 2024
-0.1%
-0.3%
0.2%
Feb 2024
-0.2%
-0.4%
0.3%
Jan 2024
0.3%
-0.5%
-0.1%
Dec 2023
-0.8%
-1.5%
Nov 2023
0.7%
0.1%
-0.3%
Oct 2023
-0.1%
0.2%
-1.2%
Sep 2023
-0.6%
0.5%
-2.2%
Aug 2023
-1.8%
0.7%
-2.5%
Jul 2023
-2.2%
0.9%
1.0%
Jun 2023
1.8%
1.1%
-0.9%
May 2023
-1.1%
1.3%
-4.0%
Apr 2023
-3.7%
1.5%
-1.9%
Mar 2023
-1.9%
1.7%
-0.5%
Feb 2023
0.3%
1.9%
-1.7%
Jan 2023
-2.2%
2.2%
-3.0%
Dec 2022
-2.8%
2.6%
-1.4%
Nov 2022
-1.3%
3.0%
-2.6%
Oct 2022
-2.5%
3.3%
2.6%
Sep 2022
3.2%
3.3%
2.1%
Aug 2022
3.0%
3.4%
3.0%
Jul 2022
2.6%
3.3%
0.7%
Jun 2022
1.2%
3.4%
-1.3%
May 2022
-1.6%
3.8%
-5.5%
Apr 2022
-6.0%
4.9%
-6.6%
Mar 2022
-6.6%
5.8%
12.5%
Feb 2022
12.8%
4.7%
5.7%
Jan 2022
5.1%
4.5%
-0.5%
Dec 2021
-0.4%
4.7%
5.3%
Nov 2021
5.8%
4.3%
2.2%
Oct 2021
1.2%
4.1%
2.6%
Sep 2021
2.5%
3.7%
0.8%
