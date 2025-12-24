Switzerland Retail Sales y/y show the change in the total value of retail goods sold in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year.

The indicator is calculated based on a survey of 4,000 Swiss retail stores of different types and price categories. The sample includes large, medium and small retailers. The indicator is seasonally adjusted to exclude the influence of insignificant factors and to reflect only the real change in the actual retail sales turnover.

Real price values for the calculation of the indicator are obtained using the consumer price index: the same data series are used for the calculation of retail sales.

Analysts widely use the indicator to evaluate the nation's economy conditions.

Statistical authorities use the data in GDP calculation.

The Swiss National Bank uses the indicator data in the assessment of consumer purchases structure within the general analysis of the country's economic activity.

Investors use data to measure consumer activity.

Publication of the Retail Sales report can have an impact on CHF quotes. A slowdown in the growth of retail sales shows that consumers have reduced their spending level. This may lead to a decline in economic activity and have a negative effect on Swiss franc quotes.

