Switzerland Industrial Production y/y reflects a change in the volume of goods produced by domestic manufacturing companies in the reported quarter compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

The indicator is based on data from a survey of about 3,500 manufacturers across the country. Data from the Swiss Federal Office of Agency and the Gas Industry Association are additionally collected. Companies with less than 10 employees are excluded from calculation.

The indicator is calculated on the basis of production volume expressed in physical units. If this data is not available, production volume is calculated based on hours worked by employees in different industries.

The industrial production indicator is used in the evaluation of national inflation and the country's manufacturing sector. An increase in industrial production may affect future consumer activity and sales dynamics in the country. Industrial production volume may help in forecasting GDP for the current period.

A higher than expected reading indicates growth in production activity and can have a positive effect on the Swiss franc quotes.

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