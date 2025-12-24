Switzerland Unemployment Rate reflects the share of unemployed individuals who were actively seeking employment in the reported month and were ready to immediately start working. The index includes individuals registered as unemployed in the Regional Employment Center (RAV), regardless of whether they are being paid unemployment benefits.

The unemployed are working-age Switzerland residents, which were registered with RAV at the time of report generation. The statistics coverage includes people who do not have a permanent income from full-time or part-time employment. The indicator does not take into account self-employed residents having permanent income and paying taxes to the treasury.

Switzerland has traditionally low level of unemployment compared to most of developed countries. However, efforts against unemployment are included in the national priorities. For that purpose, the government closely cooperates with the private sector and non-profit organizations, and also takes a number of measures.

In general, unemployment has a negative impact on national private consumption and production levels. Growth in the number of unemployed residents leads to a decline in the standard of living and is an indication of economic development slowdown. Therefore, unemployment growth can be seen as negative for the Swiss franc quotes.

