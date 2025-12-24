Switzerland Exports reflect the nominal value of goods and services sold by Switzerland residents abroad in the reported month. The calculation includes direct sales of goods and services as well as barter transactions.

Trade statistics is calculated based on information exporters provide to government agencies. Data are adjusted before being added to the balance of payment. In practice, export statistics calculation is based on goods that undergo the customs procedure and for which a customs declaration is prepared. Precious stones, gems, metals, works of art and antiques are excluded from the calculation.

When exports exceed imports, a trade surplus is formed. It is an indication of high production level. It also shows that the nation produces more goods and services than it can consume.

Export is an important component of the national GDP. Therefore, a change in its volume is one of the factors in assessing the economic development. However, the impact of exports on Swiss franc quotes is ambiguous and depends on the context of business cycles and other economic indicators, such as production dynamics. For example, in economy recession conditions, the economy may begin to export more in order to create jobs. In this case, non-residents need to purchase the Swiss currency in order to pay to the supplier for export deliveries. Therefore exports growth may have a positive effect on the CHF quotes.

