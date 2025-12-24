Economic Calendar
Switzerland Employment Level
|Medium
|N/D
|5.563 M
|
5.532 M
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Switzerland Employment Level shows the total number of officially employed people in the reported quarter. The calculation includes both the number of full-time and part-time employments.
The full release provides detailed data by economic sections, by gender and by the duration of the working day. The employment calculation includes all sectors of the Swiss economy, such as mining, manufacturing, energy supply, water supply and waste management, construction, trade and repair of motor vehicles, transportation and storage, accommodation and food services, information and communication, financial and insurance services, real estate activities, administrative and support services, education, health, arts and other service activities.
Data are collected by employment services for separate cantons. Then the data are combined to a general report.
The employment level is one of the most important indicators affecting the SNB's monetary policy and interest rate decisions. Higher employment levels allow the prediction of higher level of consumption: people will spend more thus increasing money flows into the economy.
Employment growth can have a positive effect on the Swiss franc quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Switzerland Employment Level" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites