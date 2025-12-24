Switzerland Employment Level shows the total number of officially employed people in the reported quarter. The calculation includes both the number of full-time and part-time employments.

The full release provides detailed data by economic sections, by gender and by the duration of the working day. The employment calculation includes all sectors of the Swiss economy, such as mining, manufacturing, energy supply, water supply and waste management, construction, trade and repair of motor vehicles, transportation and storage, accommodation and food services, information and communication, financial and insurance services, real estate activities, administrative and support services, education, health, arts and other service activities.

Data are collected by employment services for separate cantons. Then the data are combined to a general report.

The employment level is one of the most important indicators affecting the SNB's monetary policy and interest rate decisions. Higher employment levels allow the prediction of higher level of consumption: people will spend more thus increasing money flows into the economy.

Employment growth can have a positive effect on the Swiss franc quotes.

