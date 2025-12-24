Economic Calendar
Switzerland Consumer Climate
|Low
|-37
|-38
|
-33
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|-36
|
-37
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Swiss Consumer Climate Index is calculated based on a quarterly telephone survey of about 1,200 households. The index reflects consumers' opinion about economic conditions and their medium-term expectations. The questionnaire contains 11 questions divided into 6 blocks. Respondents provide relative estimates (the value has greatly improved/grown, slightly improved/grown, remains the same, slightly deteriorated/decreased, greatly deteriorated/decreased; I don't know; I have no answer).
- Block 1: evaluation of general economic conditions over the past 12 months and expectations for the next 12 months.
- Block 2: evaluation of price movements over the past 12 months and expectations for the next 12 months.
- Block 3: evaluation of labor market state over the past 12 months and expectations for the next 12 months.
- Block 4: evaluation of the respondent's own financial position over the past 12 months and expectations for the next 12 months.
- Block 5: evaluation of the current ability to make savings, expectations for the next 12 months and evaluation of willingness to make large purchases.
A composite estimate of the consumer climate index is calculated based on answers received. It is a composite estimate of national households' confidence and expectations. Index values above zero indicate an increase in consumer confidence and values below zero point to a decrease.
The growth in the Consumer Climate Index can affect the Swiss franc positively.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Switzerland Consumer Climate" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
