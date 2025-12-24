Swiss Consumer Climate Index is calculated based on a quarterly telephone survey of about 1,200 households. The index reflects consumers' opinion about economic conditions and their medium-term expectations. The questionnaire contains 11 questions divided into 6 blocks. Respondents provide relative estimates (the value has greatly improved/grown, slightly improved/grown, remains the same, slightly deteriorated/decreased, greatly deteriorated/decreased; I don't know; I have no answer).

Block 1: evaluation of general economic conditions over the past 12 months and expectations for the next 12 months.

Block 2: evaluation of price movements over the past 12 months and expectations for the next 12 months.

Block 3: evaluation of labor market state over the past 12 months and expectations for the next 12 months.

Block 4: evaluation of the respondent's own financial position over the past 12 months and expectations for the next 12 months.

Block 5: evaluation of the current ability to make savings, expectations for the next 12 months and evaluation of willingness to make large purchases.

A composite estimate of the consumer climate index is calculated based on answers received. It is a composite estimate of national households' confidence and expectations. Index values above zero indicate an increase in consumer confidence and values below zero point to a decrease.

The growth in the Consumer Climate Index can affect the Swiss franc positively.

Last values: