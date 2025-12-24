Credit Suisse Economic Expectations reflect the assumptions of experts about important global financial markets. The index is compiled based on a survey of 300 representatives of banks, insurance companies and financial departments. The survey participants express their six-month outlook regarding the state of economy, inflation level, interest rates, stock markets and exchange rates in the eurozone, Germany, Japan, the USA, Great Britain, France and Italy, as well as their expectations regarding oil prices. The indicator growth can have a positive effect on the Swiss franc quotes.

The chart of the entire available history of the "Credit Suisse Switzerland Economic Expectations" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values ​​of the economic indicator for the specified dates.

A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values ​​of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.