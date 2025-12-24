Switzerland's Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y reflects a change in prices for goods produced and sold by Swiss manufacturers in the domestic and foreign markets. The index measures a change in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year.

The calculation includes main production sectors, such as farming, mining, consumer goods production, energy and processing. The index covers goods, which are delivered as final products to retail trade, are subject to investment, or are transferred to other production sectors as intermediates.

The PPI reflects not an absolute, but a relative price change in relation to the base year. Current base year is 2015 with the index value set to 100. Thus, if the current index value is 110 points, this means that prices have risen by 10% since 2015. The basket of goods included in the index calculation is regularly revised. Companies can change their range of products, so "qualitatively identical products" are included in the basket in order to take into account the net price movement.

The calculation does not include VAT or excises (such as tobacco, alcohol or oil excises).

Data for calculation are collected from a producer survey based on target sampling. The sample includes companies, enterprises and manufacturing associations. It is compiled so as to represent a balance between large, medium and small producers.

Producer prices are a leading indicator of consumer price inflation. PPI growth can have a positive effect on CHF quotes.

