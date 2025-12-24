Economic Calendar
Switzerland Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y
|Low
|N/D
|
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Switzerland's Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y reflects a change in prices for goods produced and sold by Swiss manufacturers in the domestic and foreign markets. The index measures a change in the given month compared to the same month of the previous year.
The calculation includes main production sectors, such as farming, mining, consumer goods production, energy and processing. The index covers goods, which are delivered as final products to retail trade, are subject to investment, or are transferred to other production sectors as intermediates.
The PPI reflects not an absolute, but a relative price change in relation to the base year. Current base year is 2015 with the index value set to 100. Thus, if the current index value is 110 points, this means that prices have risen by 10% since 2015. The basket of goods included in the index calculation is regularly revised. Companies can change their range of products, so "qualitatively identical products" are included in the basket in order to take into account the net price movement.
The calculation does not include VAT or excises (such as tobacco, alcohol or oil excises).
Data for calculation are collected from a producer survey based on target sampling. The sample includes companies, enterprises and manufacturing associations. It is compiled so as to represent a balance between large, medium and small producers.
Producer prices are a leading indicator of consumer price inflation. PPI growth can have a positive effect on CHF quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Switzerland Producer Price Index (PPI) y/y" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites