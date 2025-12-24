CalendarSections

Switzerland Imports

Switzerland
CHF, Swiss frank
Federal Customs Administration
Trade
Low ₣​19.637 B
₣​21.075 B
Last release Importance Actual Forecast
Previous
Previous
₣​19.637 B
Next release Actual Forecast
Previous
Previous
Switzerland Imports reflect the nominal value of goods and services purchased by Switzerland residents from abroad in the reported month. Economists use the indicator to evaluate the structure and intensity of trade flows.

Trade statistics is calculated based on information importing companies provide to government agencies. Data are adjusted before being added to the balance of payment. In practice, export statistics calculation is based on goods that undergo the customs procedure and for which a customs declaration is prepared.

Precious stones, gems, precious metals, works of art and antiques are excluded from the calculation.

A change in imports volume is one of important factors in assessing the economic development. This indicator is a significant component of the national GDP.

The impact of imports on Swiss franc quotes is ambiguous and depends on the context of business cycles and other economic indicators, such as production dynamics. In this case, Swiss residents need to sell the franc and purchase foreign currency in order to pay to the supplier for import deliveries. Therefore, sharp imports growth can be seen as negative for the national currency quotes. However, the impact of this trade balance component on the Swiss franc volatility is usually short-lived.

Last values:

actual data

The chart of the entire available history of the "Switzerland Imports" macroeconomic indicator.

Date (GMT)
Reference
Actual
Forecast
Previous
Nov 2025
₣​19.637 B
₣​21.075 B
Oct 2025
₣​21.032 B
₣​19.880 B
Sep 2025
₣​19.899 B
₣​15.030 B
Aug 2025
₣​14.921 B
₣​18.600 B
Jul 2025
₣​18.567 B
₣​18.350 B
Jun 2025
₣​18.350 B
₣​19.448 B
May 2025
₣​19.469 B
₣​19.059 B
Apr 2025
₣​19.089 B
₣​24.033 B
Mar 2025
₣​23.889 B
₣​19.997 B
Feb 2025
₣​19.941 B
₣​18.381 B
Jan 2025
₣​18.326 B
₣​18.209 B
Dec 2024
₣​18.135 B
₣​18.281 B
Nov 2024
₣​18.257 B
₣​19.801 B
Oct 2024
₣​19.682 B
₣​17.620 B
Sep 2024
₣​17.579 B
₣​15.905 B
Aug 2024
₣​15.912 B
₣​19.215 B
Jul 2024
₣​19.226 B
₣​18.121 B
Jun 2024
₣​18.109 B
₣​19.115 B
May 2024
₣​19.062 B
₣​20.392 B
Apr 2024
₣​20.419 B
₣​18.636 B
Mar 2024
₣​18.569 B
₣​18.857 B
Feb 2024
₣​18.812 B
₣​18.046 B
Jan 2024
₣​18.067 B
₣​17.517 B
Dec 2023
₣​17.551 B
₣​20.454 B
Nov 2023
₣​20.509 B
₣​18.424 B
Oct 2023
₣​18.491 B
₣​18.506 B
Sep 2023
₣​18.480 B
₣​17.118 B
Aug 2023
₣​17.106 B
₣​17.603 B
Jul 2023
₣​17.584 B
₣​20.102 B
Jun 2023
₣​20.093 B
₣​18.438 B
May 2023
₣​18.349 B
₣​17.107 B
Apr 2023
₣​17.302 B
₣​22.505 B
Mar 2023
₣​22.604 B
₣​19.497 B
Feb 2023
₣​19.243 B
₣​19.238 B
Jan 2023
₣​19.037 B
₣​17.969 B
Dec 2022
₣​18.415 B
₣​21.599 B
Nov 2022
₣​21.916 B
₣​20.175 B
Oct 2022
₣​19.989 B
₣​20.403 B
Sep 2022
₣​20.154 B
₣​17.611 B
Aug 2022
₣​17.519 B
₣​18.720 B
Jul 2022
₣​18.639 B
₣​20.583 B
Jun 2022
₣​20.607 B
₣​20.960 B
May 2022
₣​20.606 B
₣​17.402 B
Apr 2022
₣​17.311 B
₣​22.115 B
Mar 2022
₣​22.068 B
₣​17.951 B
Feb 2022
₣​17.896 B
₣​18.537 B
Jan 2022
₣​18.408 B
₣​17.704 B
Dec 2021
₣​17.508 B
₣​19.184 B
Nov 2021
₣​19.025 B
₣​16.886 B
Oct 2021
₣​16.658 B
₣​17.148 B
1234
