Switzerland Imports reflect the nominal value of goods and services purchased by Switzerland residents from abroad in the reported month. Economists use the indicator to evaluate the structure and intensity of trade flows.

Trade statistics is calculated based on information importing companies provide to government agencies. Data are adjusted before being added to the balance of payment. In practice, export statistics calculation is based on goods that undergo the customs procedure and for which a customs declaration is prepared.

Precious stones, gems, precious metals, works of art and antiques are excluded from the calculation.

A change in imports volume is one of important factors in assessing the economic development. This indicator is a significant component of the national GDP.

The impact of imports on Swiss franc quotes is ambiguous and depends on the context of business cycles and other economic indicators, such as production dynamics. In this case, Swiss residents need to sell the franc and purchase foreign currency in order to pay to the supplier for import deliveries. Therefore, sharp imports growth can be seen as negative for the national currency quotes. However, the impact of this trade balance component on the Swiss franc volatility is usually short-lived.

