Economic Calendar
Switzerland Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m
|Medium
|N/D
|0.0%
|
-0.3%
|Last release
|Importance
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
|Next release
|Actual
|Forecast
|
Previous
Switzerland's Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m reflects a change in prices for a fixed basket of consumer goods and services in the given month compared to the previous one. The value indicates price changes from the consumer perspective. The index shows how much consumers have to increase or decrease their spending in order to maintain the same volume of consumption.
The CPI reflects not an absolute, but a relative change in consumer inflation compared to the base year. Current base year is 2015 with the index value set to 100. Thus, if the current index value is 110 points, this means that prices have risen by 10% since 2015. The consumer basket is revised on a yearly basis to take account of changes in product ranges.
The calculation covers every segment of private consumption such as food, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, clothing, rents, routine household maintenance, health care, telecommunication services, leisure, etc. The following are not regarded as consumption: direct taxes, social security contributions including the compulsory health insurance, as well as expenditure on investments and savings.
The index is calculated based on a sample of some 80, 000 prices collected monthly from sales outlets. The survey coverage includes about 2,700 different sales outlets throughout Switzerland, ranging from small shops to large retail chains and malls.The Consumer Price Index is the main indicator of consumer inflation in the country. In turn, the inflation is the key factor affecting the SNB's interest rate decision. Therefore, the CPI growth usually leads to an increase in Swiss franc quotes.
Last values:
actual data
forecast
The chart of the entire available history of the "Switzerland Consumer Price Index (CPI) m/m" macroeconomic indicator. The dashed line shows the forecast values of the economic indicator for the specified dates.
A significant deviation of a real value from a forecast one may cause a short-term strengthening or weakening of a national currency in the Forex market. The threshold values of the indicators signaling the approach of the critical state of the national (local) economy occupy a special place.
Economic calendar widget for your website
Create your own calendar of economic events. To do this, simply specify its size and display period. You can freely use this widget on your websites. In return, we ask you to keep the provided code unchanged.
The Calendar data are provided as is. The economic news release frequency and schedule, as well as the economic parameters' values may change without our knowledge. You can use the provided information, but you accept all the risks associated with making trade decisions based on the Calendar data.
Use official plugin for WordPress websites