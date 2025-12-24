Swiss National Bank (SNB) Interest Rate Decision is announced four times a year during the SNB's Governing Board meeting. The decision depends on the existing inflationary outlook and economic growth, and is one of the key indicators affecting the Swiss franc quotes.

At the meetings, the SNB's Governing Board members study the current economic disposition (both the internal agenda and the state of the world economy, as well as the main events that affect the financial and economic conditions), discuss the current monetary policy and vote on monetary policy measures and interest rate. The Committee interest rate decision is announced after the meeting.

The SNB may cut interest rate to help inflation rise to a target level. Conversely, if inflation exceeds the target level, the SNB would try to make the Swiss franc more expensive, for which (in addition to a complex of other measures) the interest rate is raised.

Therefore, each interest rate decision of the Swiss National Bank directly affects the franc quotes (especially when the rate is changed). A hike decision normally leads to the growth of CHF quotes.

Last values: