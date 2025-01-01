Create
Creates the indicator with specified parameters. Use Refresh() and GetData() to update and get the indicator values.
|
bool Create(
Parameters
string
[in] Symbol.
period
[in] Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration value).
ma_period
[in] Averaging period.
fast_ema_period
[in] Fast EMA averaging period.
slow_ema_period
[in] Slow EMA averaging period.
ind_shift
[in] Horizontal shift.
applied
[in] Price type or handle to apply.
Return Value
true - successful, false - cannot create the indicator.