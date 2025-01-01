Create

Creates the indicator with specified parameters. Use Refresh() and GetData() to update and get the indicator values.

bool Create(

string string,

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,

int ma_period,

int fast_ema_period,

int slow_ema_period,

int ind_shift,

int applied

)

Parameters

string

[in] Symbol.

period

[in] Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration value).

ma_period

[in] Averaging period.

fast_ema_period

[in] Fast EMA averaging period.

slow_ema_period

[in] Slow EMA averaging period.

ind_shift

[in] Horizontal shift.

applied

[in] Price type or handle to apply.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot create the indicator.