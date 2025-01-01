DocumentationSections
Create

Creates the indicator with specified parameters. Use Refresh() and GetData() to update and get the indicator values.

bool  Create(
   string               symbol,             // symbol
   ENUM_TIMEFRAMES      period,             // period
   int                  fast_ma_period,     // fast EMA period
   int                  slow_ma_period,     // slow EMA period
   ENUM_MA_METHOD       ma_method,          // averaging method
   ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME  applied             // volume type
   )

Parameters

symbol

[in]  Symbol.

period

[in]  Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration value).

fast_ma_period

[in]  Period for fast EMA.

slow_ma_period

[in]  Period for slow EMA.

ma_method

[in]  Averaging method (ENUM_MA_METHOD enumeration value).

applied

[in]  Object (volume type) to apply (ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME enumeration value).

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot create the indicator.