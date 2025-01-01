Create

Creates the indicator with specified parameters. Use Refresh() and GetData() to update and get the indicator values.

bool Create(

string symbol,

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,

int fast_ma_period,

int slow_ma_period,

ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method,

ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME applied

)

Parameters

symbol

[in] Symbol.

period

[in] Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration value).

fast_ma_period

[in] Period for fast EMA.

slow_ma_period

[in] Period for slow EMA.

ma_method

[in] Averaging method (ENUM_MA_METHOD enumeration value).

applied

[in] Object (volume type) to apply (ENUM_APPLIED_VOLUME enumeration value).

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot create the indicator.