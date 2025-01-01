Create

Creates the indicator with specified parameters. Use Refresh() and GetData() to update and get the indicator values.

bool Create(

string symbol,

ENUM_TIMEFRAMES period,

int jaw_period,

int jaw_shift,

int teeth_period,

int teeth_shift,

int lips_period,

int lips_shift,

ENUM_MA_METHOD ma_method,

int applied

)

Parameters

symbol

[in] Symbol.

period

[in] Timeframe (ENUM_TIMEFRAMES enumeration value).

jaw_period

[in] Jaws averaging period.

jaw_shift

[in] Jaws horizontal shift.

teeth_period

[in] Teeth averaging period.

teeth_shift

[in] Teeth horizontal shift.

lips_period

[in] Lips averaging period.

lips_shift

[in] Lips horizontal shift.

ma_method

[in] Moving average method (ENUM_MA_METHOD enumeration value).

applied

[in] Price type, handle to apply.

Return Value

true - successful, false - cannot create the indicator.