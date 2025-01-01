MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCAppDialogCreateInstanceId CreateDestroyOnEventRunChartEventMinimizedIniFileSaveIniFileLoadIniFileNameIniFileExtCreateCommonCreateExpertCreateIndicatorCreateButtonMinMaxOnClickButtonCloseOnClickButtonMinMaxOnAnotherApplicationCloseReboundMinimizeMaximizeCreateInstanceIdProgramNameSubwinOff CreateInstanceId Creates a unique prefix for the names of the control objects. string CreateInstanceId() Return Value Prefix for the object names. Maximize ProgramName