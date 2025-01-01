- Create
- Destroy
- OnEvent
- Run
- ChartEvent
- Minimized
- IniFileSave
- IniFileLoad
- IniFileName
- IniFileExt
- CreateCommon
- CreateExpert
- CreateIndicator
- CreateButtonMinMax
- OnClickButtonClose
- OnClickButtonMinMax
- OnAnotherApplicationClose
- Rebound
- Minimize
- Maximize
- CreateInstanceId
- ProgramName
- SubwinOff
IniFileName
Sets the file name for loading/saving the control state.
|
virtual string IniFileName() const
Return Value
File name for loading/saving of the control state.
Note
The file name includes the name of the Expert Advisor/indicator and working symbol, on which MQL5 program is launched.