MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCAppDialogIniFileName 

IniFileName

Sets the file name for loading/saving the control state.

virtual string  IniFileName()  const 

Return Value

File name for loading/saving of the control state.

Note

The file name includes the name of the Expert Advisor/indicator and working symbol, on which MQL5 program is launched.