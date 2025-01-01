MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCAppDialogCreateIndicator
- Create
- Destroy
- OnEvent
- Run
- ChartEvent
- Minimized
- IniFileSave
- IniFileLoad
- IniFileName
- IniFileExt
- CreateCommon
- CreateExpert
- CreateIndicator
- CreateButtonMinMax
- OnClickButtonClose
- OnClickButtonMinMax
- OnAnotherApplicationClose
- Rebound
- Minimize
- Maximize
- CreateInstanceId
- ProgramName
- SubwinOff
CreateIndicator
Initialization method for working in indicators.
|
bool CreateIndicator(
Parameters
x1
[in] X coordinate of the upper left corner.
y1
[in] Y coordinate of the upper left corner.
x2
[in] X coordinate of the lower right corner.
y2
[in] Y coordinate of the lower right corner.
Return Value
true - successful, otherwise - false.