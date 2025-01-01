CreateIndicator

Initialization method for working in indicators.

bool CreateIndicator(

const int x1,

const int y1,

const int x2,

const int y2

)

Parameters

x1

[in] X coordinate of the upper left corner.

y1

[in] Y coordinate of the upper left corner.

x2

[in] X coordinate of the lower right corner.

y2

[in] Y coordinate of the lower right corner.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.