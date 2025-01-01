DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCAppDialogCreateIndicator 

CreateIndicator

Initialization method for working in indicators.

bool  CreateIndicator(
   const int     x1,         // coordinate
   const int     y1,         // coordinate
   const int     x2,         // coordinate
   const int     y2          // coordinate
   )

Parameters

x1

[in]  X coordinate of the upper left corner.

y1

[in]  Y coordinate of the upper left corner.

x2

[in]  X coordinate of the lower right corner.

y2

[in]  Y coordinate of the lower right corner.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.