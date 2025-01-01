DocumentationSections
CreateCommon

Common initialization method.

bool  CreateCommon(
   const long    chart,      // chart ID
   const string  name,       // name
   const int     subwin,     // chart subwindow
   )

Parameters

chart

[in]  ID of the chart, at which the control is created.

name

[in]  Unique name of the control.

subwin

[in]  Subwindow of the chart, at which the control is created.

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.