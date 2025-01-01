- Create
- Destroy
- OnEvent
- Run
- ChartEvent
- Minimized
- IniFileSave
- IniFileLoad
- IniFileName
- IniFileExt
- CreateCommon
- CreateExpert
- CreateIndicator
- CreateButtonMinMax
- OnClickButtonClose
- OnClickButtonMinMax
- OnAnotherApplicationClose
- Rebound
- Minimize
- Maximize
- CreateInstanceId
- ProgramName
- SubwinOff
CreateCommon
Common initialization method.
|
bool CreateCommon(
Parameters
chart
[in] ID of the chart, at which the control is created.
name
[in] Unique name of the control.
subwin
[in] Subwindow of the chart, at which the control is created.
Return Value
true - successful, otherwise - false.