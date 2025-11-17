Automating Trading Strategies in MQL5 (Part 40): Fibonacci Retracement Trading with Custom Levels

Introduction

In our previous article (Part 39), we developed a Statistical Mean Reversion system in MetaQuotes Language 5 (MQL5) that analyzed price data for moments like mean, variance, skewness, kurtosis, and Jarque-Bera statistics, generated reversion signals based on confidence intervals with adaptive thresholds and higher timeframe confirmation, managed trades with equity-based sizing, trailing stops, partial closes, and time-based exits, while providing an on-chart dashboard for real-time monitoring. In Part 40, we develop a Fibonacci Retracement trading system with custom levels.

This system calculates retracement levels using either daily candle ranges or lookback arrays, identifies bullish or bearish setups based on close vs. open, triggers entries on price crossings of specified levels like 50% or 61.8% with max trades limits, includes optional closures on new Fib calculations, points-based trailing stops after a profit threshold, and SL/TP buffers as range percentages. We will cover the following topics:

By the end, you’ll have a functional MQL5 strategy for Fibonacci retracement trading, ready for customization—let’s dive in!





Understanding the Fibonacci Retracement Strategy

The Fibonacci retracement strategy identifies potential support and resistance levels by applying key ratios derived from the Fibonacci sequence to a prior price swing, helping traders anticipate pullbacks in trending markets where price is likely to reverse or continue after retracing a portion of the move.

For a bullish setup, after an upward swing from low to high, retracement levels like 50% or 61.8% act as potential buy zones during pullbacks, expecting a bounce back upward; for a bearish setup, following a downward swing from high to low, these levels serve as sell zones during upward corrections, anticipating a resumption of the downtrend.

We enhance entries by confirming crossings at these levels, apply buffers to trade levels based on the swing range for risk adjustment, limit trades per level to avoid overexposure, and incorporate trailing stops to protect profits as price moves favorably, while optionally closing positions on new Fib calculations for fresh setups. By combining these elements, we can target reversal points within trends. Have a look below at a bearish retracement setup sample we could have.

Our plan is to calculate Fib levels using daily candles or lookback arrays, which you can switch with any of your designated strategy, determine bullish/bearish direction from close vs. open, trigger entries on crossings of custom ratios like 50% or 61.8%, or any that you want, these are the arbitrary levels we thought are most significant and common; with max trades limits, set SL/TP with optional range-based buffers, enable points trailing after a profit threshold, close on new Fibs if chosen, and visualize with colored objects and info labels, building a flexible system for retracement trading.





Implementation in MQL5

To create the program in MQL5, open the MetaEditor, go to the Navigator, locate the Experts folder, click on the "New" tab, and follow the prompts to create the file. Once it is made, in the coding environment, we will need to declare some input parameters and global variables that we will use throughout the program.

#property copyright "Copyright 2025, Allan Munene Mutiiria." #property link "https://t.me/Forex_Algo_Trader" #property version "1.00" #property strict #include <Trade\Trade.mqh> enum CloseOnNewEnum { CloseOnNew_No = 0 , CloseOnNew_Yes = 1 }; enum TrailingTypeEnum { Trailing_None = 0 , Trailing_Points = 2 }; input bool UseDailyApproach = true ; input string fibLevelsStr = "50,61.8" ; input int maxTradesPerLevel = 1 ; input CloseOnNewEnum CloseOnNewFib = CloseOnNew_No; input TrailingTypeEnum TrailingType = Trailing_None; input double Trailing_Stop_Pips = 30.0 ; input double Min_Profit_To_Trail_Pips = 50.0 ; input int LookbackSize = 100 ; input double LotSize = 0.1 ; input int MagicNumber = 12345 ; input bool IncludeCurrentBar = false ; input double SlBufferPercent = 0.0 ; input double TpBufferPercent = 0.0 ;

We begin by including the "Trade" library with "#include <Trade\Trade.mqh>" to enable order execution and position management functions. We define two enumerations for user options: "CloseOnNewEnum" with values "CloseOnNew_No" for not closing trades on new Fib calculations and "CloseOnNew_Yes" to do so, and "TrailingTypeEnum" offering "Trailing_None" to disable trailing or "Trailing_Points" for points-based adjustment.

Next, we set up input parameters for customization. "UseDailyApproach" defaults to true for daily candle ranges or false for array-based lookbacks, "fibLevelsStr" as "50,61.8" allows comma-separated retracement levels for entries, "maxTradesPerLevel" at 1 limits trades per level per period (0 for unlimited), "CloseOnNewFib" uses the enum to decide closures on recalcs, and "TrailingType" selects the trailing mode.

For trailing details, "Trailing_Stop_Pips" at 30.0 sets the distance, "Min_Profit_To_Trail_Pips" at 50.0 sets the profit threshold to start. "LookbackSize" at 100 defines candles for array mode, "LotSize" at 0.1 for position sizing, "MagicNumber" as 12345 to identify trades, "IncludeCurrentBar" as false to optionally add the forming bar in calcs, and "SlBufferPercent" plus "TpBufferPercent" both at 0.0 for range-based adjustments to stops and profits (higher values add buffers). When you compile, you get this set of inputs.

With the inputs, we can proceed to create some global variables that we will use throughout the program.

CTrade obj_Trade; int barsTotal; #define FIB_OBJ "Fibonacci Retracement" static double storedEntryLvls[]; static int storedTradesCount[]; static double storedSl = 0.0 ; static double storedTp = 0.0 ; static string storedInfo = "" ; static bool storedIsBullish = false ; static double fibLevels[]; static string lastShownInfo = "" ; static bool fibCalculated = false ; static double currentHigh = 0.0 ; static double currentLow = 0.0 ; static string fibName = "Fib_Array" ;

Next, we declare global variables starting with "obj_Trade" as a CTrade instance for handling orders, "barsTotal" to track daily bars in the daily approach, and define "FIB_OBJ" as "Fibonacci Retracement" for the main Fib object name. For persistence across both daily and array methods, we use static arrays like "storedEntryLvls[]" to hold calculated entry prices, "storedTradesCount[]" for per-level trade counts, doubles "storedSl" and "storedTp" initialized to 0.0 for stop loss and take profit, "storedInfo" as an empty string for display text, "storedIsBullish" as false to flag direction, "fibLevels[]" for parsed ratios, and "lastShownInfo" as empty to detect info changes and minimize redraws.

Specifically for the array approach, static "fibCalculated" starts as false to indicate if levels are set, "currentHigh" and "currentLow" at 0.0 to store extremes for breach checks, and "fibName" as "Fib_Array" for the object identifier. With that, we're all set to begin the implementation logic. We will start with the OnInit event handler to initialize the logic.

int OnInit () { obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber(MagicNumber); barsTotal = 0 ; string tempLevels[]; ushort commaSep = StringGetCharacter ( "," , 0 ); int numLevels = StringSplit (fibLevelsStr, commaSep, tempLevels); ArrayResize (fibLevels, numLevels); for ( int i = 0 ; i < numLevels; i++) { fibLevels[i] = StringToDouble (tempLevels[i]); } ArrayResize (storedEntryLvls, numLevels); ArrayResize (storedTradesCount, numLevels); ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "InfoLabel_" , - 1 , OBJ_LABEL ); lastShownInfo = "" ; ObjectDelete ( 0 , fibName); fibCalculated = false ; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

In the OnInit event handler, we configure the trade object by calling "obj_Trade.SetExpertMagicNumber" with "MagicNumber" to identify our orders. For the daily approach, we set "barsTotal" to 0 to ensure an initial update on the first tick. We parse "fibLevelsStr" into the "fibLevels" array by splitting the string on commas using StringSplit with StringGetCharacter for the separator, storing temporary strings in "tempLevels", resizing "fibLevels" to the count, and converting each to a double via StringToDouble in a loop. We then resize "storedEntryLvls" and "storedTradesCount" to match the number of levels for tracking.

To clean up, we delete all info labels with ObjectsDeleteAll specifying prefix "InfoLabel_" and type OBJ_LABEL, reset "lastShownInfo" to empty, remove any old Fib object named "fibName" using ObjectDelete, and set "fibCalculated" to false. Finally, we return INIT_SUCCEEDED to indicate successful setup. We can now move on to the tick event handler and define our first logic to get everything on track. We will use the daily signal approach.

void OnTick () { if (UseDailyApproach) { int bars = iBars ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 ); if (barsTotal != bars && TimeCurrent () > StringToTime ( "00:05" )) { barsTotal = bars; ObjectDelete ( 0 , FIB_OBJ); double openPrice = iOpen ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 , 1 ); double closePrice = iClose ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 , 1 ); double high = iHigh ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 , 1 ); double low = iLow ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 , 1 ); datetime startingTime = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 , 1 ); datetime endingTime = iTime ( _Symbol , PERIOD_D1 , 0 ) - 1 ; double range = high - low; storedIsBullish = (closePrice > openPrice); string levelsList = "" ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (fibLevels); i++) { storedTradesCount[i] = 0 ; if (storedIsBullish) { storedEntryLvls[i] = NormalizeDouble (high - range * fibLevels[i] / 100 , _Digits ); } else { storedEntryLvls[i] = NormalizeDouble (low + range * fibLevels[i] / 100 , _Digits ); } levelsList += DoubleToString (fibLevels[i], 1 ) + ": " + DoubleToString (storedEntryLvls[i], _Digits ) + "

" ; } if (storedIsBullish) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , FIB_OBJ, OBJ_FIBO , 0 , startingTime, low, endingTime, high); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , FIB_OBJ, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrGreen ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , FIB_OBJ, OBJPROP_LEVELS ); i++) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , FIB_OBJ, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR , i, clrGreen ); } storedSl = NormalizeDouble (low - range * (SlBufferPercent / 100 ), _Digits ); storedTp = NormalizeDouble (high + range * (TpBufferPercent / 100 ), _Digits ); storedInfo = "Daily Approach - Bullish

" + "Open: " + DoubleToString (openPrice, _Digits ) + "

" + "Close: " + DoubleToString (closePrice, _Digits ) + "

" + "Buy Entries:

" + levelsList + "SL: " + DoubleToString (storedSl, _Digits ) + "

" + "TP: " + DoubleToString (storedTp, _Digits ); Print ( "New daily bar: Bullish Fibonacci levels calculated. Entries: " , levelsList); } else { ObjectCreate ( 0 , FIB_OBJ, OBJ_FIBO , 0 , startingTime, high, endingTime, low); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , FIB_OBJ, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrRed ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , FIB_OBJ, OBJPROP_LEVELS ); i++) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , FIB_OBJ, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR , i, clrRed ); } storedSl = NormalizeDouble (high + range * (SlBufferPercent / 100 ), _Digits ); storedTp = NormalizeDouble (low - range * (TpBufferPercent / 100 ), _Digits ); storedInfo = "Daily Approach - Bearish

" + "Open: " + DoubleToString (openPrice, _Digits ) + "

" + "Close: " + DoubleToString (closePrice, _Digits ) + "

" + "Sell Entries:

" + levelsList + "SL: " + DoubleToString (storedSl, _Digits ) + "

" + "TP: " + DoubleToString (storedTp, _Digits ); Print ( "New daily bar: Bearish Fibonacci levels calculated. Entries: " , levelsList); } } } ChartRedraw (); }

In the OnTick event handler, if "UseDailyApproach" is enabled, we retrieve the count of daily bars using iBars with _Symbol and the PERIOD_D1 macro. When a new daily bar forms and the current time exceeds 00:05 via TimeCurrent and StringToTime, we update "barsTotal", remove any existing Fib object with "ObjectDelete" on "FIB_OBJ", and fetch the previous daily bar's open from iOpen, close via "iClose", high with iHigh, low using "iLow", along with start and end times adjusted by subtracting 1 second for proper drawing. We compute the range as high minus low, set "storedIsBullish" true if close exceeds open, then loop through "fibLevels" size from ArraySize to reset "storedTradesCount[i]" to zero, calculate normalized entry levels with "NormalizeDouble" (subtracting range times level percent from high for bullish, adding to low for bearish), and build a "levelsList" string for display.

For bullish cases, we create a Fib object named "FIB_OBJ" as OBJ_FIBO anchored from low at start time to high at end, set its color to green with ObjectSetInteger on OBJPROP_COLOR, and loop over levels count from "ObjectGetInteger" with "OBJPROP_LEVELS" to apply green to each via "OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR"; compute "storedSl" below low by buffer percent of range, "storedTp" above high similarly, format "storedInfo" with approach type, open/close, entries list, trade levels, and log the calculation. For bearish, mirror the process: anchor Fib from high to low, use red colors, set SL above high and TP below low, update info accordingly, and log. We conclude by refreshing visuals with the ChartRedraw function. It is always a good programming practice to compile and test your code on every milestone to ensure you are all good. We get the following when we compile.

From the image, we can see that we calculate the range, determine direction, and add to draw the respective Fibonacci object. We now need to track and open the respective positions whenever we retrace to the designated levels. Here is the logic we used to achieve that.

void ShowLabels( string info) { if (info == lastShownInfo) return ; lastShownInfo = info; string lines[]; ushort nlSep = StringGetCharacter ( "

" , 0 ); int numLines = StringSplit (info, nlSep, lines); int y = 10 ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < numLines; i++) { string name = "InfoLabel_" + IntegerToString (i); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , name) < 0 ) { ObjectCreate ( 0 , name, OBJ_LABEL , 0 , 0 , 0 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_CORNER , CORNER_LEFT_UPPER ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_XDISTANCE , 10 ); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_FONTSIZE , 8 ); } ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_YDISTANCE , y); ObjectSetString ( 0 , name, OBJPROP_TEXT , lines[i]); y += 15 ; } for ( int i = numLines; ; i++) { string name = "InfoLabel_" + IntegerToString (i); if ( ObjectFind ( 0 , name) < 0 ) break ; ObjectDelete ( 0 , name); } } ShowLabels(storedInfo); if ( PositionsTotal () == 0 ) { double close1 = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double close2 = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 2 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (storedEntryLvls); i++) { if (fibLevels[i] <= 0 || fibLevels[i] > 100.0 ) continue ; if ((maxTradesPerLevel == 0 || storedTradesCount[i] < maxTradesPerLevel) && ((storedIsBullish && close1 > storedEntryLvls[i] && close2 <= storedEntryLvls[i]) || (!storedIsBullish && close1 < storedEntryLvls[i] && close2 >= storedEntryLvls[i]))) { string levelStr = DoubleToString (fibLevels[i], 1 ); ulong ticket = 0 ; if (storedIsBullish) { Print ( "Buy signal triggered at " , close1, " crossing level " , levelStr, " (" , storedEntryLvls[i], ")" ); obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol , 0 , storedSl, storedTp, "Fibo Buy at " + levelStr); ticket = obj_Trade.ResultDeal(); } else { Print ( "Sell signal triggered at " , close1, " crossing level " , levelStr, " (" , storedEntryLvls[i], ")" ); obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol , 0 , storedSl, storedTp, "Fibo Sell at " + levelStr); ticket = obj_Trade.ResultDeal(); } storedTradesCount[i]++; break ; } } }

First, we define the "ShowLabels" function to display strategy info on the chart using labels without unnecessary redraws, taking a string "info" and returning early if it matches "lastShownInfo" to avoid flicker, otherwise updating "lastShownInfo". We split "info" into "lines" array via StringSplit on newline from StringGetCharacter, then loop through "numLines" to create or update labels named "InfoLabel_" plus index with ObjectFind to check existence; if new, use ObjectCreate as OBJ_LABEL with upper-left corner, X distance 10, and font size 8. We set Y distance incrementally, starting from 10 by adding 15 each time, and text to "lines[i]" with "ObjectSetString" on "OBJPROP_TEXT". To clean up extras if lines decrease, we loop from "numLines" upward, deleting any remaining labels with ObjectDelete until none are found via the "ObjectFind" function.

Then, in the tick function just below the logic we defined earlier on, we call the function with "storedInfo" every tick to update the display only on changes. For entry logic, if no positions exist from PositionsTotal equaling zero, we fetch prior closes with iClose at shifts 1 and 2, then loop over "storedEntryLvls" size from "ArraySize", skipping levels outside 0 to 100 for true retracements. If trades allowed (unlimited or under "maxTradesPerLevel") and a crossing occurs—close1 above level and close2 at or below for bullish buys, or close1 below and close2 at or above for bearish sells—we format "levelStr" with DoubleToString rounded to one decimal, initialize a ticket, log the signal, open a buy or sell via "obj_Trade.Buy" or "Sell" with "LotSize", symbol, market price 0, "storedSl", "storedTp", and comment including level, capture the deal result, increment "storedTradesCount[i]", and break to avoid multiple entries per tick. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

Now that we can confirm entries on the daily approach logic, let us move on to the other approach. We actually chose two logics for this project just to show you how you can switch any of this or customize it to any of your desired approaches for trading. Since this array approach is dynamic to give more signals, we want to do the analysis just once, and as long as the price is between the previous setup, we wait. We only do analysis after a breach of the previous setup, typically the price coming out of the 0 to 100 levels. Note that there are more levels beyond 100. So we will need a function to signal the breach.

bool IsBreach() { if (!fibCalculated) return false ; double bid = SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ); if (storedIsBullish) { return (bid > currentHigh || bid < currentLow); } else { return (bid > currentLow || bid < currentHigh); } }

Here, we implement the "IsBreach" function to detect if the current bid price from SymbolInfoDouble with SYMBOL_BID has broken beyond the stored Fib extremes, returning false early if "fibCalculated" is not true. For bullish setups where 0% is at high and 100% at low, we check if bid exceeds "currentHigh" or falls below "currentLow"; for bearish with reversed anchors, verify if bid goes above "currentLow" or under "currentHigh", triggering recalcs in array mode when true. Good. We can now include our array approach, which is just identical to the daily approach.

else { if (!fibCalculated || IsBreach()) { if (fibCalculated) { ObjectDelete ( 0 , fibName); fibCalculated = false ; } int startShift = IncludeCurrentBar ? 0 : 1 ; int copyCount = IncludeCurrentBar ? LookbackSize : LookbackSize; double high[], low[]; ArraySetAsSeries (high, true ); ArraySetAsSeries (low, true ); if ( CopyHigh ( _Symbol , _Period , startShift, copyCount, high) <= 0 ) return ; if ( CopyLow ( _Symbol , _Period , startShift, copyCount, low) <= 0 ) return ; int highestCandle = ArrayMaximum (high, 0 , copyCount); int lowestCandle = ArrayMinimum (low, 0 , copyCount); MqlRates pArray[]; ArraySetAsSeries (pArray, true ); int pData = CopyRates ( _Symbol , _Period , startShift, copyCount, pArray); if (pData <= 0 ) return ; double highVal = pArray[highestCandle].high; double lowVal = pArray[lowestCandle].low; double range = highVal - lowVal; int oldestShift = IncludeCurrentBar ? (LookbackSize - 1 ) : LookbackSize; double openCandle = iOpen ( _Symbol , _Period , oldestShift); double closeCandle = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , IncludeCurrentBar ? 0 : 1 ); storedIsBullish = (closeCandle > openCandle); string levelsList = "" ; for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (fibLevels); i++) { storedTradesCount[i] = 0 ; if (storedIsBullish) { storedEntryLvls[i] = NormalizeDouble (highVal - range * fibLevels[i] / 100 , _Digits ); } else { storedEntryLvls[i] = NormalizeDouble (lowVal + range * fibLevels[i] / 100 , _Digits ); } levelsList += DoubleToString (fibLevels[i], 1 ) + ": " + DoubleToString (storedEntryLvls[i], _Digits ) + "

" ; } if (storedIsBullish) { datetime time1 = pArray[lowestCandle].time; double price1 = lowVal; datetime time2 = pArray[highestCandle].time; double price2 = highVal; ObjectCreate ( 0 , fibName, OBJ_FIBO , 0 , time1, price1, time2, price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , fibName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrGreen ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , fibName, OBJPROP_LEVELS ); i++) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , fibName, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR , i, clrGreen ); } storedSl = NormalizeDouble (lowVal - range * (SlBufferPercent / 100 ), _Digits ); storedTp = NormalizeDouble (highVal + range * (TpBufferPercent / 100 ), _Digits ); storedInfo = "Array Approach - Bullish

" + "Array Open: " + DoubleToString (openCandle, _Digits ) + "

" + "Array Close: " + DoubleToString (closeCandle, _Digits ) + "

" + "Buy Entries:

" + levelsList + "SL: " + DoubleToString (storedSl, _Digits ) + "

" + "TP: " + DoubleToString (storedTp, _Digits ); } else { datetime time1 = pArray[highestCandle].time; double price1 = highVal; datetime time2 = pArray[lowestCandle].time; double price2 = lowVal; ObjectCreate ( 0 , fibName, OBJ_FIBO , 0 , time1, price1, time2, price2); ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , fibName, OBJPROP_COLOR , clrRed ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ObjectGetInteger ( 0 , fibName, OBJPROP_LEVELS ); i++) { ObjectSetInteger ( 0 , fibName, OBJPROP_LEVELCOLOR , i, clrRed ); } storedSl = NormalizeDouble (highVal + range * (SlBufferPercent / 100 ), _Digits ); storedTp = NormalizeDouble (lowVal - range * (TpBufferPercent / 100 ), _Digits ); storedInfo = "Array Approach - Bearish

" + "Array Open: " + DoubleToString (openCandle, _Digits ) + "

" + "Array Close: " + DoubleToString (closeCandle, _Digits ) + "

" + "Sell Entries:

" + levelsList + "SL: " + DoubleToString (storedSl, _Digits ) + "

" + "TP: " + DoubleToString (storedTp, _Digits ); } currentHigh = storedIsBullish ? highVal : lowVal; currentLow = storedIsBullish ? lowVal : highVal; fibCalculated = true ; } ShowLabels(storedInfo); if ( PositionsTotal () == 0 ) { double close1 = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 1 ); double close2 = iClose ( _Symbol , _Period , 2 ); for ( int i = 0 ; i < ArraySize (storedEntryLvls); i++) { if (fibLevels[i] <= 0 || fibLevels[i] > 100.0 ) continue ; if ((maxTradesPerLevel == 0 || storedTradesCount[i] < maxTradesPerLevel) && ((storedIsBullish && close1 > storedEntryLvls[i] && close2 <= storedEntryLvls[i]) || (!storedIsBullish && close1 < storedEntryLvls[i] && close2 >= storedEntryLvls[i]))) { string levelStr = DoubleToString (fibLevels[i], 1 ); ulong ticket = 0 ; if (storedIsBullish) { Print ( "Buy signal triggered (Array) at " , close1, " crossing level " , levelStr, " (" , storedEntryLvls[i], ")" ); obj_Trade.Buy(LotSize, _Symbol , 0 , storedSl, storedTp, "Fibo Buy Array at " + levelStr); ticket = obj_Trade.ResultDeal(); } else { Print ( "Sell signal triggered (Array) at " , close1, " crossing level " , levelStr, " (" , storedEntryLvls[i], ")" ); obj_Trade.Sell(LotSize, _Symbol , 0 , storedSl, storedTp, "Fibo Sell Array at " + levelStr); ticket = obj_Trade.ResultDeal(); } storedTradesCount[i]++; break ; } } } }

We use the array approach for non-daily mode. Fib levels are recalculated only if not yet done or if "IsBreach" finds a price breakout. If already set, we delete the old Fib object using ObjectDelete on "fibName" and reset "fibCalculated" to false. Start shift and copy count depend on "IncludeCurrentBar": use 0 and full lookback if true; use 1 and only completed bars if false. High and low arrays are set as series with ArraySetAsSeries and filled using the CopyHigh and CopyLow functions. If these fail, we return early. We then find the highest and lowest candles with ArrayMaximum and "ArrayMinimum" from index 0 to count.

To get precise values and times, we copy rates into "pArray" with CopyRates, returning if insufficient data, then extract "highVal" from the high candle's high and "lowVal" from the low candle's low, computing range as their difference. For direction, fetch open at the oldest shift with iOpen and close at the recent shift via iClose, setting "storedIsBullish" if close exceeds open. Loop through "fibLevels" size from ArraySize to reset counts, calculate normalized entries (subtract range percent from "highVal" for bullish, add to "lowVal" for bearish), and assemble "levelsList" for info. For drawing and trading, we use a similar approach to the daily mode. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

We can see that we use the array approach and initiate positions. What now remains is managing the positions by closing them when we have new signals and trailing the ones that move in our favour.

void CloseAllPositions() { for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if ( PositionGetTicket (i) > 0 && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber && PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == _Symbol ) { obj_Trade.PositionClose( PositionGetTicket (i)); } } } void ApplyPointsTrailing() { double point = _Point ; for ( int i = PositionsTotal () - 1 ; i >= 0 ; i--) { if ( PositionGetTicket (i) > 0 ) { if ( PositionGetString ( POSITION_SYMBOL ) == _Symbol && PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_MAGIC ) == MagicNumber) { double sl = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_SL ); double tp = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_TP ); double openPrice = PositionGetDouble ( POSITION_PRICE_OPEN ); ulong ticket = PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TICKET ); if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_BUY ) { double newSL = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) - Trailing_Stop_Pips * point, _Digits ); if (newSL > sl && SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_BID ) - openPrice > Min_Profit_To_Trail_Pips * point) { obj_Trade.PositionModify(ticket, newSL, tp); } } else if ( PositionGetInteger ( POSITION_TYPE ) == POSITION_TYPE_SELL ) { double newSL = NormalizeDouble ( SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) + Trailing_Stop_Pips * point, _Digits ); if (newSL < sl && openPrice - SymbolInfoDouble ( _Symbol , SYMBOL_ASK ) > Min_Profit_To_Trail_Pips * point) { obj_Trade.PositionModify(ticket, newSL, tp); } } } } } }

These are the functions that we need to achieve the management logic. We just need to call them respectively where needed.

void OnTick () { if (TrailingType == Trailing_Points && PositionsTotal () > 0 ) { ApplyPointsTrailing(); } if (CloseOnNewFib == CloseOnNew_Yes) { CloseAllPositions(); } }

We call the functions in the tick function where necessary. What now needs to be done is to delete the objects that we have created when terminating the chart as follows.

void OnDeinit ( const int reason) { ObjectsDeleteAll ( 0 , "InfoLabel_" , - 1 , OBJ_LABEL ); ObjectDelete ( 0 , FIB_OBJ); ObjectDelete ( 0 , fibName); }

In the OnDeinit function, we remove all info labels with the ObjectsDeleteAll function specifying prefix "InfoLabel_" and type OBJ_LABEL across all subwindows, then delete the daily Fib object via "ObjectDelete" on "FIB_OBJ" and the array one on "fibName" to clear visuals. Upon compilation, we get the following outcome.

We can see that we manage the positions by default by applying trailing stops when needed, hence achieving our objectives. The thing that remains is backtesting the program, and that is handled in the next section.





Backtesting

After thorough backtesting, we have the following results.

Backtest graph:

Backtest report:





Conclusion

In conclusion, we’ve developed a Fibonacci retracement trading system in MQL5 that calculates levels using daily candles or lookback arrays, identifies bullish or bearish setups from close versus open, executes buys or sells on crossings of custom ratios with trade limits per level, applies optional closures on recalcs, points-based trailing stops after a profit threshold, and entry levels with range buffers, complemented by on-chart visuals and information labels.

Disclaimer: This article is for educational purposes only. Trading carries significant financial risks, and market volatility may result in losses. Thorough backtesting and careful risk management are crucial before deploying this program in live markets.

With this Fibonacci retracement strategy, you’re equipped to trade pullback opportunities effectively, ready for further optimization in your trading journey. Happy trading!