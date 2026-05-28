Covariance Matrix Adaptation Evolution Strategy (CMA-ES)





Introduction

There are many algorithms in the world of optimization, but we are looking for the most powerful ones to solve the optimization problems of our trading robots. CMA-ES (Covariance Matrix Adaptation Evolution Strategy) is one of those rare examples where mathematical rigor is combined with biological intuition, creating an algorithm that not only solves optimization problems, but also learns to understand their structure.



The history of CMA-ES began in the late 1990s in research laboratories in Germany, where Nikolaus Hansen and Andreas Ostermeier posed a fundamental question: Is it possible to create an optimization algorithm that does not simply search for a solution, but adapts to the geometry of the problem? Traditional evolutionary algorithms generated offspring in spherical regions around parent individuals, which worked well for simple functions but proved ineffective for complex, ill-conditioned problems. Let's take a look at this interesting algorithm.





Implementation of the algorithm

Imagine searching for treasure on an irregularly shaped island. The usual approach is to search in all directions equally, as if the island were round. CMA-ES gradually learns the shape of the island and gradually shifts its search toward directions where the likelihood of finding treasure is higher. Moreover, it remembers successful routes and uses this memory to plan future searches.

CMA-ES is based on a deceptively simple equation: x_k ~ N(m, σ²C). But behind this simplicity lies a deep mathematical structure. Each symbol here carries important information about the state of the search: m is the current best guess about the location of the optimum, σ is a measure of how far we are willing to risk moving away from the known, while C is a covariance matrix that encodes our understanding of the function geometry. The only change we can justify is replacing the normal distribution with a power distribution, which means that the implementation will follow a modified equation: x_k ~ PowerDist(m, σ²C). This modification changes the nature of the space exploration (wider "jumps"), but preserves the fundamental adaptive nature of the algorithm.

The covariance matrix C is the true heart of the algorithm. It begins its life as a humble identity matrix representing a spherical distribution. But with each iteration it evolves, stretching along directions of rapid improvement and shrinking where progress is slow. Gradually, the sphere turns into an ellipse, then into an elongated ellipsoid, ideally oriented along the contours of the function being optimized.

The main innovation of CMA-ES is the concept of evolutionary paths. This is a kind of genetic memory of the algorithm, which remembers not only where the successful points were, but also how the algorithm arrived at them. The evolutionary path accumulates information about successive successful steps, creating a directional vector that points to the most promising search areas. The second evolutionary path performs a more subtle function: it controls step size. If the successive steps of the algorithm are correlated, that is, each subsequent step continues the direction of the previous one, then the step size increases - the algorithm "feels" that it is moving in the right direction. If the steps are random and uncorrelated, the step size decreases - perhaps the algorithm is already close to the optimum and needs to be searched more carefully.

Behind the biological metaphor of evolution in CMA-ES lies a rigorous mathematical principle - maximum likelihood estimation. The algorithm constantly asks itself: What distribution parameters make the observed successful points most probable? This transforms evolutionary optimization from a heuristic into a statistically based method.

Each update of the C covariance matrix consists of two components: rank-one update based on the evolutionary path and rank-μ update using information from the entire selected population. Rank-one update provides stability and the ability to capture long-term trends, while rank-μ update allows rapid adaptation to new information from the current generation.

In the context of CMA-ES, a modified Heaviside function is used, which plays an important role in the stagnation detection mechanism of the algorithm. The function compares the length of the evolutionary path with the expected length; if the path is too short, it is a sign of "staggering". Deactivation conditions (hsig = 0): the algorithm "wanders" randomly and the steps cancel each other out, then the step size is probably too large. During stagnation, the influence of rank-one update decreases and we rely more on information from the entire population. Activation conditions (hsig = 1): the algorithm makes progress in a certain direction, successive steps are correlated, then the step size is adequate to the current situation.

One of the deepest properties of CMA-ES is its invariance to transformations of the search space. The algorithm equally efficiently solves the function f(x) and the function f(Ax + b), where A is any non-singular matrix and b is any shift vector. This means that CMA-ES is independent of the choice of coordinate system. This invariance is not accidental; it is a direct consequence of the use of the maximum likelihood principle and the adaptation of the covariance matrix. The algorithm automatically detects a natural coordinate system for the problem, where the axes coincide with the principal directions of the function variation.



The beauty of theory must be combined with practical applicability. CMA-ES requires O(n²) of memory for storing the covariance matrix and O(n³) computations for eigendecomposition, which makes the algorithm applicable to problems with dimensions of up to several hundred variables. For large dimensions, specialized modifications have been developed: sep-CMA-ES is limited to diagonal covariance matrices, VkD-CMA uses variable dimensions, and LM-CMA applies the principles of limited memory. The implementation of these methods is currently beyond the scope of our article, but it may be possible to return to them in subsequent articles.

Figure 1. Illustration of the CMA-ES algorithm

The illustration shows the evolution through generations - three snapshots of the state of the algorithm (generations 1, 5 and 15), showing how the population gradually converges to the optimum,

Adaptation of the covariance matrix - the blue ellipses show how the shape of the distribution changes when the generation is: 1- round (identity matrix), 5 - elongated and rotated, 15 - finely tuned to local geometry.

Algorithm components: red dots are the entire population (λ descendants), green dots are the best solutions (μ parents), black dot m is the population mean, dashed circles are the isolines of the objective function.

The key formula is below, with a note about the power law modification. The illustration clearly demonstrates how the algorithm adapts its search strategy to the landscape of the function being optimized, gradually narrowing the search space and approaching the optimum.

Let's prepare the pseudocode.

Initialization Set algorithm parameters: Population size (lambda) = 50

Number of parents (mu) = 25

Learning rate for rank-1 update (c1) = 0.01

Learning rate for rank-μ update (cμ) = 0.8

Step size damping = 0.6

Initial step size (sigma) = 0.3 Calculate recombination weights: For each of the μ parents, calculate the weight as log(μ + 0.5) - log(i + 1)

Normalize the weights so that their sum equals 1

Calculate the effective selection mass of μ_eff Initialize strategy parameters: Calculate learning rates for evolution path (cs, cc)

Compute the expected norm of a standard normal vector (chiN)

Determine the interval for eigenvalue decomposition Initialize data structures: C covariance matrix = identity matrix

B matrix of eigenvectors = identity matrix

D vector of eigenvalues = unit vector

pc and ps evolution paths = zero vectors

Population mean m = random point in search space Create an initial population: Generate lambda random points in the search space Basic cycle of evolution Repeat until stop criterion is reached: Step 1: Generating offspring For each of lambda descendants: Generate the z random vector from the standard normal distribution

Apply the transformation: y = B × D × z

Create a descendant: x_k = m + σ × y

Apply search space constraints to x_k Step 2: Evaluate and update Assess the fitness of all descendants Sort the population: Sort descendants in descending order of fitness

Update the best solution found if necessary Update population mean: Store the previous mean m_old

Calculate the new mean as the weighted sum of the μ best offspring: m_new = Σ(w_i × x_i) for i from 1 to μ Update evolution paths: Calculate the mean shift: y_w = (m_new - m_old) / σ

Calculate C^(-1/2) × y_w via eigenvalue decomposition

Update evolution path for step size: ps = (1 - cs) × ps + √(cs × (2 - cs) × μ_eff) × C^(-1/2) × y_w

Check the stagnation condition (Heaviside function)

Update the evolution path for the covariance matrix: pc = (1 - cc) × pc + stagnation_indicator × √(cc × (2 - cc) × μ_eff) × y_w Update the covariance matrix: Prepare rank-1 update from the outer product of pc

Prepare the rank-μ update from the weighted sum of the best descendant's deviations

Update C: C = (1 - c1 - cμ) × C + c1 × (pc × pc^T) + cμ × Σ(w_i × y_i × y_i^T)

Ensure the matrix symmetry Update the step size: Calculate the adaptation coefficient based on the ps path length

Update σ: σ = σ × exp((cs/damps) × (||ps||/chiN - 1))

Limit σ within reasonable limits for numerical stability Eigenvalue decomposition (if necessary): If enough iterations have passed since the last decomposition: Perform the Jacobi decomposition of C = B × D² × B^T Sort eigenvalues and eigenvectors in descending order Ensure positive definiteness of the matrix

Check and correct the covariance matrix: Periodically check the C positive definiteness

If necessary, add a small value to the diagonal

Ensure the matrix symmetry