Klasse CRadioGroup

CRadioGroup ist eine Klasse des kombinierten Steuerelements "Schalter mit abhängigen Fixierung".

Beschreibung

Klasse CRadioGroup wird für Erstellung eines Steuerelements, der ein Feld des Enumerationstyps anzeigen und bearbeiten erlaubt.

Deklaration

   class CRadioGroup : public CWndClient

Kopf

   #include <Controls\RadioGroup.mqh>

Vererbungshierarchie

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CWndClient

                  CRadioGroup

Das Ergebnis des unten angeführten Codes:

ControlsRadioGroup

Gruppen der Klassenmethode

Erstellung

 

Create

Erstellt ein Steuerelement

Behandlung von Chart-Ereignissen

 

OnEvent

Behandelt alle Chart-Ereignisse

Füllung

 

AddItem

Fügt ein neues Gruppenelement hinzu

Daten (nur lesen)

 

Value

Erhält den mit dem Zustand eines Steuerelements verbundenen Wert

Unterlegende Steuerelemente

 

CreateButton

Erstellt ein neues Element in der Gruppe am angegebenen Index

Behandlung der Ereignisse der unterlegenden Steuerelemente

 

OnVScrollShow

Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "Show" des unterlegenden Steuerelements VScroll.

OnVScrollHide

Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "Hide" des unterlegenden Steuerelements VScroll.

OnScrollLineDown

Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "ScrollLineDown" des unterlegenden Steuerelements VScroll

OnScrollLineUp

Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "ScrollLineUp" des unterlegenden Steuerelements VScroll.

OnChangeItem

Virtueller Handler des internen Ereignisses "ChangeItem" eines Steuerelements

Neuzeichnung

 

Redraw

Zeichnet eine Elementgruppe neu

RowState

Ändert den Zustand eines Elements der Gruppe

Select

Wählt das aktuelle Element aus

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CWndContainer

OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Enable, Disable, Hide

Methoden geerbt von der Klasse CWndClient

ColorBackground, ColorBorder, BorderType, VScrolled, VScrolled, HScrolled, HScrolled, Id

Ein Beispiel für die Erstellung eines Panels mit einer Gruppe von "Radio Buttons":

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           ControlsRadioGroup.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Das Panel der Anzeige und der Dialoge. Demonstration der CRadioGroup Klasse"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\RadioGroup.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CRadioGroup       m_radio_group;                   // CRadioGroup Objekt
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateRadioGroup(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeRadioGroup(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_radio_group,OnChangeRadioGroup)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateRadioGroup())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "RadioGroup" element                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateRadioGroup(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+RADIO_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_radio_group.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"RadioGroup",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_radio_group))
      return(false);
//--- fill out with strings
   for(int i=0;i<3;i++)
      if(!m_radio_group.AddItem("Item "+IntegerToString(i),1<<i))
         return(false);
   m_radio_group.Value(1<<2);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_radio_group.Value()));
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeRadioGroup(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_radio_group.Value()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- Kommentare löschen
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }