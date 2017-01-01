DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryPanels and DialogsCRadioGroup 

CRadioGroup

CRadioGroup is a class of RadioGroup complex control (with dependent controls).

Description

CRadioGroup enables creation of a control allowing the display and editing the enumerable type field.

Declaration

   class CRadioGroup : public CWndClient

Title

   #include <Controls\RadioGroup.mqh>

Inheritance hierarchy

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CWndClient

                  CRadioGroup

Result of the code provided below:

ControlsRadioGroup

Class Methods by Groups

Create

 

Create

Creates control

Chart event handlers

 

OnEvent

Event handler of all chart events

Add

 

AddItem

Adds new item

Read-only data

 

Value

Gets the value associated with the control

Dependent controls

 

CreateButton

Creates new CRadioButton item at a specified index

Dependent controls event handlers

 

OnVScrollShow

"Show" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control

OnVScrollHide

"Hide" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control

OnScrollLineDown

"ScrollLineDown" internal  event handler (virtual) of VScroll  dependent control

OnScrollLineUp

"ScrollLineUp" internal event handler (virtual) of VScroll dependent control

OnChangeItem

"ChangeItem" internal event handler (virtual)

Redraw

 

Redraw

Redraws the group of items

RowState

Sets the state of the specified item

Select

Selects the current item

Methods inherited from class CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

Methods inherited from class CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

Methods inherited from class CWndContainer

OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Enable, Disable, Hide

Methods inherited from class CWndClient

ColorBackground, ColorBorder, BorderType, VScrolled, VScrolled, HScrolled, HScrolled, Id

Example of creating a panel with group of radio buttons:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           ControlsRadioGroup.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CRadioGroup"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\RadioGroup.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CRadioGroup       m_radio_group;                   // CRadioGroup object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateRadioGroup(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeRadioGroup(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_radio_group,OnChangeRadioGroup)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateRadioGroup())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "RadioGroup" element                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateRadioGroup(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+RADIO_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_radio_group.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"RadioGroup",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_radio_group))
      return(false);
//--- fill out with strings
   for(int i=0;i<3;i++)
      if(!m_radio_group.AddItem("Item "+IntegerToString(i),1<<i))
         return(false);
   m_radio_group.Value(1<<2);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_radio_group.Value()));
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeRadioGroup(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_radio_group.Value()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- clear comments
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }

 