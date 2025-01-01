Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPanels und DialogeCWndClientBorderType CreateOnEventColorBackgroundColorBorderBorderTypeVScrolledHScrolledCreateBackCreateScrollVCreateScrollHOnResizeOnVScrollShowOnVScrollHideOnHScrollShowOnHScrollHideOnScrollLineDownOnScrollLineUpOnScrollLineLeftOnScrollLineRightRebound BorderType Setzt den Rahmentyp eines Steuerelements. bool BorderType( const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE type // Wert ) Parameter type [in] Rahmentyp des Steuerelements. Rückgabewert Gibt bei Erfolg true, ansonsten false zurück. ColorBorder VScrolled