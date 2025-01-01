DokumentationKategorien
Nachschlagewerk MQL5StandardbibliothekPanels und DialogeCWndClientBorderType 

BorderType

Setzt den Rahmentyp eines Steuerelements.

bool  BorderType(
   const ENUM_BORDER_TYPE  type      // Wert
   )

Parameter

type

[in]  Rahmentyp des Steuerelements.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true, ansonsten false zurück.