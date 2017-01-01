ドキュメントセクション
CRadioGroup

CRadioGroup は RadioGroup の（依存コントロールを含む）複雑なコントロールのクラスです。

説明

CRadioGroup は他の CRadioButton コントロールと組み合わされて、選択グループからの 1 つのオプションの選択を可能にします。

宣言

  class CRadioGroup : public CWndClient

タイトル

  #include <Controls\RadioGroup.mqh>

継承階層

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CWndClient

                  CRadioGroup

下記のコ—ドの結果：

ControlsRadioGroup

クラスメソッド

Create

 

Create

コントロールの作成

チャートイベントハンドラ

 

OnEvent

全てのチャートイベントのハンドラ

Add

 

AddItem

新しい項目の追加

読み込み専用のデータ

 

コントロールに関連付けられた値を取得します。

依存コントロール

 

CreateButton

新しい CRadioButton 項目を作成します。

依存コントロールのイベントハンドラ

 

OnVScrollShow

VScroll 依存コントロールの「Show」イベントハンドラ（仮想）

OnVScrollHide

VScroll 依存コントロールの「Hide」イベントハンドラ（仮想）

OnScrollLineDown

VScroll 依存コントロールの「ScrollLineDown」イベントハンドラ（仮想）

OnScrollLineUp

VScroll 依存コントロールの「ScrollLineUp」イベントハンドラ（仮想）

OnChangeItem

「ChangeItem」イベントハンドラ（仮想）

Redraw

 

Redraw

グループ項目の再描画

RowState

指定された項目の状態の設定

Select

現在の項目を選択します。

クラスから継承されたメソッド CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Type, Compare

クラスから継承されたメソッド CWnd

Name, ControlsTotal, Control, Rect, Left, Left, Top, Top, Right, Right, Bottom, Bottom, Width, Width, Height, Height, Size, Size, Size, Contains, Contains, Alignment, Align, Id, IsEnabled, IsVisible, Visible, IsActive, Activate, Deactivate, StateFlags, StateFlags, StateFlagsSet, StateFlagsReset, PropFlags, PropFlags, PropFlagsSet, PropFlagsReset, MouseX, MouseX, MouseY, MouseY, MouseFlags, MouseFlags, MouseFocusKill, BringToTop

クラスから継承されたメソッド CWndContainer

OnMouseEvent, ControlsTotal, Control, ControlFind, MouseFocusKill, Add, Add, Delete, Delete, Move, Move, Shift, Enable, Disable, Hide

クラスから継承されたメソッド CWndClient

ColorBackground, ColorBorder, BorderType, VScrolled, VScrolled, HScrolled, HScrolled, Id

ラジオボタングループを使ったパネルの作成例：

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           ControlsRadioGroup.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link     "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CRadioGroup"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\RadioGroup.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)     // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)     // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)     // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)     // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)     // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)     // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)     // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)     // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
 {
private:
  CRadioGroup       m_radio_group;                   // CRadioGroup object
 
public:
                    CControlsDialog(void);
                   ~CControlsDialog(void);
  //--- create
  virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
  //--- chart event handler
  virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
  //--- create dependent controls
  bool              CreateRadioGroup(void);
  //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
  void              OnChangeRadioGroup(void);
 };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_radio_group,OnChangeRadioGroup)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
 {
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
 {
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
 {
  if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
    return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
  if(!CreateRadioGroup())
    return(false);
//--- succeed
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "RadioGroup" element                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateRadioGroup(void)
 {
//--- coordinates
  int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
  int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
         (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
         (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
         (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
  int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
  int y2=y1+RADIO_HEIGHT;
//--- create
  if(!m_radio_group.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"RadioGroup",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
    return(false);
  if(!Add(m_radio_group))
    return(false);
//--- fill out with strings
  for(int i=0;i<3;i++)
    if(!m_radio_group.AddItem("Item "+IntegerToString(i),1<<i))
        return(false);
  m_radio_group.Value(1<<2);
  Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_radio_group.Value()));
//--- succeed
  return(true);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeRadioGroup(void)
 {
  Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_radio_group.Value()));
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
 {
//--- create application dialog
  if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
    return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
  ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
  return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
 {
//--- clear comments
  Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
  ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
 }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
 {
  ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
 }