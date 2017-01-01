문서화섹션
CRadioGroup

CRadioGroup은 RadioGroup 복합 제어(종속 제어 포함)의 한 클래스입니다.

Description

CRadioGroup을 사용하면 열거 가능한 유형 필드를 표시하고 편집할 수 있는 컨트롤을 만들 수 있습니다.

Declaration

   class CRadioGroup : public CWndClient

Title

   #include <Controls\RadioGroup.mqh>

상속 계층

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CWndClient

                  CRadioGroup

아래에 제시된 코드의 결과:

ControlsRadioGroup

그룹별 클래스 메서드

Create

 

Create

컨트롤 생성

차트 이벤트 핸들러

 

OnEvent

모든 차트 이벤트의 이벤트 핸들러

Add

 

AddItem

새 항목 추가

읽기전용 데이터

 

Value

컨트롤과 관련된 값을 가져옵니다

종속 제어

 

CreateButton

지정된 인덱스에 새 CRadioButton 항목을 작성합니다

종속 컨트롤 이벤트 핸들러

 

OnVScrollShow

VScroll 종속 컨트롤의 "Show" 내부 이벤트 핸들러(가상)

OnVScrollHide

VScroll 종속 컨트롤의 "Hide" 내부 이벤트 핸들러(가상)

OnScrollLineDown

VScroll 종속 컨트롤의 "ScrollLineDown" 내부 이벤트 핸들러(가상)

OnScrollLineUp

VScroll 종속 컨트롤의 "ScrollLineUp" 내부 이벤트 핸들러(가상)

OnChangeItem

"ChangeItem" 내부 이벤트 처리기(가상)

Redraw

 

Redraw

항목 그룹 다시 그리기

RowState

지정한 항목의 상태를 설정합니다

Select

현재 항목을 선택합니다

라디오 단추 그룹이 있는 패널 만들기 예:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           ControlsRadioGroup.mq5 |
//|                         Copyright 2000-2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "제어판 및 대화 상자. 데모 클래스 CRadioGroup"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\RadioGroup.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 정의                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- 틈
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // 왼쪽에서 들여쓰기(경계 너비 허용)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // 맨 위에서 들여쓰기(경계 너비 허용)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // 오른쪽에서 들여쓰기(경계 너비 허용)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // 아래쪽에서 들여쓰기(경계 너비 허용)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // X 좌표에 의한 차이
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // Y 좌표에 의한 차이
//--- 버튼용
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // X 좌표에 의한 크기
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // Y 좌표에 의한 크기
//--- 표시 영역용
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // Y 좌표에 의한 크기
//--- 그룹 컨트롤용
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // X 좌표에 의한 크기
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // Y 좌표에 의한 크기
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // Y 좌표에 의한 크기
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // Y 좌표에 의한 크기
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: 제어 응용 프로그램의 주 대화 상자                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CRadioGroup       m_radio_group;                   // CRadioGroup 객체
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- 생성
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- 차트 이벤트 핸들러
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- 종속 컨트롤 생성
   bool              CreateRadioGroup(void);
   //--- 종속 제어 이벤트 핸들러
   void              OnChangeRadioGroup(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 이벤트 처리                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_radio_group,OnChangeRadioGroup)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 생성자                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 소멸자                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 생성                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- 종속 컨트롤 생성
   if(!CreateRadioGroup())
      return(false);
//--- 성공
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| "RadioGroup" 요소를 생성                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateRadioGroup(void)
  {
//--- 좌표
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+RADIO_HEIGHT;
//--- 생성
   if(!m_radio_group.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"RadioGroup",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_radio_group))
      return(false);
//--- 문자열로 채웁니다
   for(int i=0;i<3;i++)
      if(!m_radio_group.AddItem("Item "+IntegerToString(i),1<<i))
         return(false);
   m_radio_group.Value(1<<2);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_radio_group.Value()));
//--- 성공
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 이벤트 핸들러                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeRadioGroup(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_radio_group.Value()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 글로벌 변수                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert 초기화 함수                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- 응용 프로그램 대화 상자 만들기
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- 어플리케이션 실행
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- 성공
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert 초기화 해제 함수                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- 댓글 삭제
   Comment("");
//--- 대화 상자 소멸
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert 차트 이벤트 함수                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // 이벤트 ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // long 타입의 이벤트 매개 변수
                  const double& dparam, // double 타입의 이벤트 매개 변수
                  const string& sparam) // string 타입의 이벤트 매개 변수
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }

 