- Create
- OnEvent
- ColorBackground
- ColorBorder
- BorderType
- VScrolled
- HScrolled
- CreateBack
- CreateScrollV
- CreateScrollH
- OnResize
- OnVScrollShow
- OnVScrollHide
- OnHScrollShow
- OnHScrollHide
- OnScrollLineDown
- OnScrollLineUp
- OnScrollLineLeft
- OnScrollLineRight
- Rebound
HScrolled (Get-Methode)
Erhält das Zeichen der Nutzung von der horizontale Bildlaufleiste.
|
bool HScrolled()
Rückgabewert
true - wenn die horizontale Bildlaufleiste verwendet wird, ansonsten false.
HScrolled (Set-Methode)
Setzt das Zeichen der Nutzung von der horizontale Bildlaufleiste
|
bool HScrolled(
Parameter
flag
[in] Flag.
Rückgabewert
Gibt bei Erfolg true, ansonsten false zurück.