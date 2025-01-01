DokumentationKategorien
HScrolled (Get-Methode)

Erhält das Zeichen der Nutzung von der horizontale Bildlaufleiste.

bool  HScrolled()

Rückgabewert

true - wenn die horizontale Bildlaufleiste verwendet wird, ansonsten false.

HScrolled (Set-Methode)

Setzt das Zeichen der Nutzung von der horizontale Bildlaufleiste

bool  HScrolled(
   const bool  flag      // Flag
   )

Parameter

flag

[in]  Flag.

Rückgabewert

Gibt bei Erfolg true, ansonsten false zurück.