CRadioGroup

CRadioGroup è di classe del controllo complesso RadioGroup (con i controlli dipendenti).

Descrizione

CRadioGroup consente all'utente di selezionare una singola opzione da un gruppo di scelte quando accoppiato con altri controlli CRadioButton.

Dichiarazione

   class CRadioGroup : public CWndClient

Titolo

   #include <Controls\RadioGroup.mqh>

Gerarchia di ereditarietà

  CObject

      CWnd

          CWndContainer

              CWndClient

                  CRadioGroup

Result of the code provided below:

ControlsRadioGroup

Metodi della Classe

Create

 

Create

Crea il controllo

Event handlers chart

 

OnEvent

Event Handler di tutti gli eventi del chart

Add

 

AddItem

Aggiunge un nuovo elemento

Di sola lettura dei dati

 

Value

Ottiene il valore, associato al controllo

Controlli dipendenti

 

CreateButton

Crea nuovo elemento CRadioButton

Event handlers dei controlli Dependent

 

OnVScrollShow

Event handler "Show" (virtual) del controllo dipendente VScroll

OnVScrollHide

Event handler "Hide" (virtual) del controllo dipendente VScroll

OnScrollLineDown

Event handler "ScrollLineDown" (virtual) del controllo dipendente VScroll

OnScrollLineUp

Event handler "ScrollLineUp" (virtual) del controllo dipendente VScroll

OnChangeItem

"ChangeItem" event handler (virtual)

Redraw

 

Redraw

Ridisegna gli elementi del gruppo

RowState

Imposta lo stato dell'elemento specificato

Select

Seleziona elemento corrente

Example of creating a panel with group of radio buttons:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                           ControlsRadioGroup.mq5 |
//|                        Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2017, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property description "Control Panels and Dialogs. Demonstration class CRadioGroup"
#include <Controls\Dialog.mqh>
#include <Controls\RadioGroup.mqh>
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| defines                                                          |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//--- indents and gaps
#define INDENT_LEFT                         (11)      // indent from left (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_TOP                          (11)      // indent from top (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_RIGHT                        (11)      // indent from right (with allowance for border width)
#define INDENT_BOTTOM                       (11)      // indent from bottom (with allowance for border width)
#define CONTROLS_GAP_X                      (5)       // gap by X coordinate
#define CONTROLS_GAP_Y                      (5)       // gap by Y coordinate
//--- for buttons
#define BUTTON_WIDTH                        (100)     // size by X coordinate
#define BUTTON_HEIGHT                       (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for the indication area
#define EDIT_HEIGHT                         (20)      // size by Y coordinate
//--- for group controls
#define GROUP_WIDTH                         (150)     // size by X coordinate
#define LIST_HEIGHT                         (179)     // size by Y coordinate
#define RADIO_HEIGHT                        (56)      // size by Y coordinate
#define CHECK_HEIGHT                        (93)      // size by Y coordinate
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Class CControlsDialog                                            |
//| Usage: main dialog of the Controls application                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
class CControlsDialog : public CAppDialog
  {
private:
   CRadioGroup       m_radio_group;                   // CRadioGroup object
 
public:
                     CControlsDialog(void);
                    ~CControlsDialog(void);
   //--- create
   virtual bool      Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2);
   //--- chart event handler
   virtual bool      OnEvent(const int id,const long &lparam,const double &dparam,const string &sparam);
 
protected:
   //--- create dependent controls
   bool              CreateRadioGroup(void);
   //--- handlers of the dependent controls events
   void              OnChangeRadioGroup(void);
  };
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event Handling                                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
EVENT_MAP_BEGIN(CControlsDialog)
ON_EVENT(ON_CHANGE,m_radio_group,OnChangeRadioGroup)
EVENT_MAP_END(CAppDialog)
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Constructor                                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Destructor                                                       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog::~CControlsDialog(void)
  {
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create                                                           |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::Create(const long chart,const string name,const int subwin,const int x1,const int y1,const int x2,const int y2)
  {
   if(!CAppDialog::Create(chart,name,subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
//--- create dependent controls
   if(!CreateRadioGroup())
      return(false);
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create the "RadioGroup" element                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool CControlsDialog::CreateRadioGroup(void)
  {
//--- coordinates
   int x1=INDENT_LEFT;
   int y1=INDENT_TOP+(EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (BUTTON_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y)+
          (EDIT_HEIGHT+CONTROLS_GAP_Y);
   int x2=x1+GROUP_WIDTH;
   int y2=y1+RADIO_HEIGHT;
//--- create
   if(!m_radio_group.Create(m_chart_id,m_name+"RadioGroup",m_subwin,x1,y1,x2,y2))
      return(false);
   if(!Add(m_radio_group))
      return(false);
//--- fill out with strings
   for(int i=0;i<3;i++)
      if(!m_radio_group.AddItem("Item "+IntegerToString(i),1<<i))
         return(false);
   m_radio_group.Value(1<<2);
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_radio_group.Value()));
//--- succeed
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Event handler                                                    |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void CControlsDialog::OnChangeRadioGroup(void)
  {
   Comment(__FUNCTION__+" : Value="+IntegerToString(m_radio_group.Value()));
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Global Variables                                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
CControlsDialog ExtDialog;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert initialization function                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- create application dialog
   if(!ExtDialog.Create(0,"Controls",0,40,40,380,344))
      return(INIT_FAILED);
//--- run application
   ExtDialog.Run();
//--- succeed
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert deinitialization function                                 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//--- clear comments
   Comment("");
//--- destroy dialog
   ExtDialog.Destroy(reason);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Expert chart event function                                      |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnChartEvent(const int id,         // event ID  
                  const long& lparam,   // event parameter of the long type
                  const double& dparam, // event parameter of the double type
                  const string& sparam) // event parameter of the string type
  {
   ExtDialog.ChartEvent(id,lparam,dparam,sparam);
  }