|
//--- 描述
#property description "Script creates \"Bitmap Label\" object."
//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口
#property script_show_inputs
//--- 脚本的输入参数
input string InpName="BmpLabel"; // 标签名称
input string InpFileOn="\\Images\\dollar.bmp"; // On 模式的文件名称
input string InpFileOff="\\Images\\euro.bmp"; // Off 模式的文件名称
input bool InpState=false; // 标签出版/发布
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // 用于定位的图表角
input ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpAnchor=ANCHOR_CENTER; // 定位类型
input color InpColor=clrRed; // 高亮显示时的边界颜色
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // 高亮显示时的线条风格
input int InpPointWidth=1; // 移动点大小
input bool InpBack=false; // 背景对象
input bool InpSelection=false; // 突出移动
input bool InpHidden=true; // 隐藏在对象列表
input long InpZOrder=0; // 鼠标单击优先
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 创建位图标签对象 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="BmpLabel", // 标签名称
const int sub_window=0, // 子窗口指数
const int x=0, // X 坐标
const int y=0, // Y 坐标
const string file_on="", // On 模式的图像
const string file_off="", // Off 模式的图像
const int width=0, // 可见范围 X 坐标
const int height=0, // 可见范围Y坐标
const int x_offset=10, // 可见范围沿着 X 轴移动
const int y_offset=10, // 可见范围沿着 Y 轴移动
const bool state=false, // 出版/发布
const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // 图表定位角
const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // 定位类型
const color clr=clrRed, // 高亮显示时的边界颜色
const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // 高亮显示时的线条风格
const int point_width=1, // 移动点大小
const bool back=false, // 在背景中
const bool selection=false, // 突出移动
const bool hidden=true, // 隐藏在对象列表
const long z_order=0) // 鼠标单击优先
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 创建位图标签
if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to create \"Bitmap Label\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 设置On 和 Off 模式的图形
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,0,file_on))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to download the image for On mode! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,1,file_off))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to download the image for Off mode! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 设置标签坐标
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);
//--- 设置图形的可见范围；如果有宽度或高度的值
//--- 分别超出源图像的宽度和高度，
//--- 则不绘制；相反，
//--- 只有对应这些值的部分才可绘制
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);
//--- 设置将会显示在可见范围内的图像部分
//--- 默认显示图像的左上区域；该值允许
//--- 执行从该区域移动显示图像的另一个区域
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset);
//--- 定义标签状态（出版或发布）
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state);
//--- 设置相对于定义点坐标的图表的角
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);
//--- 设置定位类型
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);
//--- 设置对象高亮模式启动时的边界颜色
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- 设置对象高亮模式启动时的边界线条风格
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- 设置移动对象的定位点大小
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,point_width);
//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动标签的模式
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件
ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 为位图标签对象设置新图形 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelSetImage(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="BmpLabel", // 标签名称
const int on_off=0, // 修饰符 (On 或 Off)
const string file="") // 文件路径
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 设置图像文件路径
if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,on_off,file))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to download the image! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 移动位图标签对象 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelMove(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="BmpLabel", // 标签名称
const int x=0, // X 坐标
const int y=0) // Y 坐标
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 移动对象
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move X coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to move Y coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变可见范围（对象）大小 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="BmpLabel", // 标签名称
const int width=0, // 标签宽度
const int height=0) // 标签高度
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 改变对象大小
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the object width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change the object height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 改变可见范围左上角的坐标 |
//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelMoveVisibleArea(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="BmpLabel", // 标签名称
const int x_offset=0, // 可见范围 X 坐标
const int y_offset=0) // 可见范围Y坐标
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 改变对象可见范围的坐标
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change X coordinate of the visibility scope! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to change Y coordinate of the visibility scope! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 删除“位图标签”对象 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool BitmapLabelDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID
const string name="BmpLabel") // 标签名称
{
//--- 重置错误的值
ResetLastError();
//--- 删除标签
if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))
{
Print(__FUNCTION__,
": failed to delete \"Bitmap label\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return(false);
}
//--- 成功执行
return(true);
}
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| 脚本程序起始函数 |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
{
//--- 图表窗口大小
long x_distance;
long y_distance;
//--- 设置窗口大小
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))
{
Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))
{
Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());
return;
}
//--- 定义位图标签坐标
int x=(int)x_distance/2;
int y=(int)y_distance/2;
//--- 设置标签大小和可见范围坐标
int width=32;
int height=32;
int x_offset=0;
int y_offset=0;
//--- 将位图标签置于窗口中心
if(!BitmapLabelCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,InpFileOn,InpFileOff,width,height,x_offset,y_offset,InpState,
InpCorner,InpAnchor,InpColor,InpStyle,InpPointWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))
{
return;
}
//--- 重绘图表并等待1秒
ChartRedraw();
Sleep(1000);
//--- 改变循环中标签可见范围的大小
for(int i=0;i<6;i++)
{
//--- 改变可见范围大小
width--;
height--;
if(!BitmapLabelChangeSize(0,InpName,width,height))
return;
//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- 重画图表
ChartRedraw();
// 0.3 秒延迟
Sleep(300);
}
//--- 1 秒延迟
Sleep(1000);
//--- 改变循环中标签可见范围的坐标
for(int i=0;i<2;i++)
{
//--- 改变可见范围的坐标
x_offset++;
y_offset++;
if(!BitmapLabelMoveVisibleArea(0,InpName,x_offset,y_offset))
return;
//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用
if(IsStopped())
return;
//--- 重画图表
ChartRedraw();
// 0.3 秒延迟
Sleep(300);
}
//--- 1 秒延迟
Sleep(1000);
//--- 删除标签
BitmapLabelDelete(0,InpName);
ChartRedraw();
//--- 1 秒延迟
Sleep(1000);
//---
}