//--- 描述

#property description "Script creates \"Bitmap Label\" object."

//--- 启动脚本期间显示输入参数的窗口

#property script_show_inputs

//--- 脚本的输入参数

input string InpName="BmpLabel"; // 标签名称

input string InpFileOn="\\Images\\dollar.bmp"; // On 模式的文件名称

input string InpFileOff="\\Images\\euro.bmp"; // Off 模式的文件名称

input bool InpState=false; // 标签出版/发布

input ENUM_BASE_CORNER InpCorner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER; // 用于定位的图表角

input ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT InpAnchor=ANCHOR_CENTER; // 定位类型

input color InpColor=clrRed; // 高亮显示时的边界颜色

input ENUM_LINE_STYLE InpStyle=STYLE_SOLID; // 高亮显示时的线条风格

input int InpPointWidth=1; // 移动点大小

input bool InpBack=false; // 背景对象

input bool InpSelection=false; // 突出移动

input bool InpHidden=true; // 隐藏在对象列表

input long InpZOrder=0; // 鼠标单击优先

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 创建位图标签对象 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapLabelCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="BmpLabel", // 标签名称

const int sub_window=0, // 子窗口指数

const int x=0, // X 坐标

const int y=0, // Y 坐标

const string file_on="", // On 模式的图像

const string file_off="", // Off 模式的图像

const int width=0, // 可见范围 X 坐标

const int height=0, // 可见范围Y坐标

const int x_offset=10, // 可见范围沿着 X 轴移动

const int y_offset=10, // 可见范围沿着 Y 轴移动

const bool state=false, // 出版/发布

const ENUM_BASE_CORNER corner=CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, // 图表定位角

const ENUM_ANCHOR_POINT anchor=ANCHOR_LEFT_UPPER, // 定位类型

const color clr=clrRed, // 高亮显示时的边界颜色

const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // 高亮显示时的线条风格

const int point_width=1, // 移动点大小

const bool back=false, // 在背景中

const bool selection=false, // 突出移动

const bool hidden=true, // 隐藏在对象列表

const long z_order=0) // 鼠标单击优先

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 创建位图标签

if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_BITMAP_LABEL,sub_window,0,0))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to create \"Bitmap Label\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 设置On 和 Off 模式的图形

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,0,file_on))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to download the image for On mode! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,1,file_off))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to download the image for Off mode! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 设置标签坐标

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y);

//--- 设置图形的可见范围；如果有宽度或高度的值

//--- 分别超出源图像的宽度和高度，

//--- 则不绘制；相反，

//--- 只有对应这些值的部分才可绘制

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height);

//--- 设置将会显示在可见范围内的图像部分

//--- 默认显示图像的左上区域；该值允许

//--- 执行从该区域移动显示图像的另一个区域

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset);

//--- 定义标签状态（出版或发布）

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STATE,state);

//--- 设置相对于定义点坐标的图表的角

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_CORNER,corner);

//--- 设置定位类型

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ANCHOR,anchor);

//--- 设置对象高亮模式启动时的边界颜色

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);

//--- 设置对象高亮模式启动时的边界线条风格

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);

//--- 设置移动对象的定位点大小

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,point_width);

//--- 显示前景 (false) 或背景 (true)

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);

//--- 启用 (true) 或禁用 (false) 通过鼠标移动标签的模式

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);

//--- 在对象列表隐藏(true) 或显示 (false) 图形对象名称

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);

//--- 设置在图表中优先接收鼠标点击事件

ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 为位图标签对象设置新图形 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapLabelSetImage(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="BmpLabel", // 标签名称

const int on_off=0, // 修饰符 (On 或 Off)

const string file="") // 文件路径

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 设置图像文件路径

if(!ObjectSetString(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BMPFILE,on_off,file))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to download the image! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 移动位图标签对象 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapLabelMove(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="BmpLabel", // 标签名称

const int x=0, // X 坐标

const int y=0) // Y 坐标

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 移动对象

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,x))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move X coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,y))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to move Y coordinate of the object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变可见范围（对象）大小 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapLabelChangeSize(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="BmpLabel", // 标签名称

const int width=0, // 标签宽度

const int height=0) // 标签高度

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 改变对象大小

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XSIZE,width))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the object width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YSIZE,height))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change the object height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 改变可见范围左上角的坐标 |

//+--------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapLabelMoveVisibleArea(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="BmpLabel", // 标签名称

const int x_offset=0, // 可见范围 X 坐标

const int y_offset=0) // 可见范围Y坐标

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 改变对象可见范围的坐标

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_XOFFSET,x_offset))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change X coordinate of the visibility scope! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

if(!ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_YOFFSET,y_offset))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to change Y coordinate of the visibility scope! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 删除“位图标签”对象 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool BitmapLabelDelete(const long chart_ID=0, // 图表 ID

const string name="BmpLabel") // 标签名称

{

//--- 重置错误的值

ResetLastError();

//--- 删除标签

if(!ObjectDelete(chart_ID,name))

{

Print(__FUNCTION__,

": failed to delete \"Bitmap label\" object! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- 成功执行

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| 脚本程序起始函数 |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- 图表窗口大小

long x_distance;

long y_distance;

//--- 设置窗口大小

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_WIDTH_IN_PIXELS,0,x_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart width! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

if(!ChartGetInteger(0,CHART_HEIGHT_IN_PIXELS,0,y_distance))

{

Print("Failed to get the chart height! Error code = ",GetLastError());

return;

}

//--- 定义位图标签坐标

int x=(int)x_distance/2;

int y=(int)y_distance/2;

//--- 设置标签大小和可见范围坐标

int width=32;

int height=32;

int x_offset=0;

int y_offset=0;

//--- 将位图标签置于窗口中心

if(!BitmapLabelCreate(0,InpName,0,x,y,InpFileOn,InpFileOff,width,height,x_offset,y_offset,InpState,

InpCorner,InpAnchor,InpColor,InpStyle,InpPointWidth,InpBack,InpSelection,InpHidden,InpZOrder))

{

return;

}

//--- 重绘图表并等待1秒

ChartRedraw();

Sleep(1000);

//--- 改变循环中标签可见范围的大小

for(int i=0;i<6;i++)

{

//--- 改变可见范围大小

width--;

height--;

if(!BitmapLabelChangeSize(0,InpName,width,height))

return;

//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- 重画图表

ChartRedraw();

// 0.3 秒延迟

Sleep(300);

}

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//--- 改变循环中标签可见范围的坐标

for(int i=0;i<2;i++)

{

//--- 改变可见范围的坐标

x_offset++;

y_offset++;

if(!BitmapLabelMoveVisibleArea(0,InpName,x_offset,y_offset))

return;

//--- 检查脚本操作是否已经强制禁用

if(IsStopped())

return;

//--- 重画图表

ChartRedraw();

// 0.3 秒延迟

Sleep(300);

}

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//--- 删除标签

BitmapLabelDelete(0,InpName);

ChartRedraw();

//--- 1 秒延迟

Sleep(1000);

//---

}