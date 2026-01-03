GBPUSD velocity pro

GPBUSD Velocity Pro

High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor for GBPUSD (M5 Optimized)

GPBUSD Velocity Pro is a professionally engineered high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor built exclusively for GBPUSD (Cable).

It is designed to exploit intraday volatility with precision execution, strict risk control, and full broker adaptability.

This EA is optimized to run on the M5 timeframe and is ready to trade out of the box.

Proven Backtest Performance

Initial Balance: $5,000

Net Profit: ~$40,450

Maximum Drawdown: ~6%

Profit Factor: 1.7+

Total Trades: 8,000+

Win Rate: ~57%

Timeframe: M5 (Required)

Backtest results demonstrate strong capital efficiency, consistent execution, and controlled risk exposure.

(Performance screenshot attached for reference.)

Key Features

Fully Optimized – No Manual Tuning Required

Internally calibrated parameters

No external optimization needed

Designed for consistent behavior across market conditions

Automatic Broker Detection & Adaptation

Automatically detects broker execution modes (FOK / IOC / RETURN)

Adapts to broker-specific: Symbol extensions Spread conditions Stop-level requirements

Compatible with most MT5 brokers

High-Frequency Execution Engine

Tick-based logic for rapid decision making

Optimized for fast-moving GBPUSD price action

Performs best during active trading sessions

Advanced Risk & Margin Protection

Pre-trade margin validation

Broker-safe stop placement logic

Prevents overexposure and execution failures

Trade Management Logic

Fixed, broker-compliant Stop Loss and Take Profit

Spread filtering to avoid unfavorable market conditions

One active position per symbol to control risk

No grid, no martingale, no averaging

Recommended Usage

Symbol: GBPUSD

Timeframe: M5 (Mandatory)

Lot Size: Start conservatively (0.01–0.10)

Broker: Low spread, low latency MT5 broker recommended

VPS: Strongly recommended for optimal execution

Suitable For

Traders seeking high-frequency scalping with controlled risk

Users who prefer fully automated, pre-optimized systems

Prop firm and challenge traders focused on drawdown control

Traders who prioritize execution quality and stability

Important Notes