Gold 1 Minute Grid
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Nguyen Chung
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Speed. Structure. Safety.
Trade Gold like a professional using an intelligent grid engine enhanced with trend filtering, dynamic hedging, and smart basket profit management.
Gold 1 Minute Grid is a high-performance Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe.
It combines the strengths of classic grid trading with modern risk-control features, creating a system that is both powerful and sustainable.
This EA does NOT use martingale or lot-doubling.
All positions follow a structured grid with controlled volume and optional trend direction filtering.
✔ 1. Intelligent Grid Engine
The EA places BUY and SELL orders in predefined steps (Grid Step).
When price moves a certain distance, the system automatically adds new orders:
-
Buy higher in an uptrend
-
Sell lower in a downtrend
-
Optional dual-direction grid when Trend Filter is disabled
This allows the EA to capture Gold’s natural intraday volatility.
✔ 2. Trend Direction Filter (EMA-200)
Gold is trending most of the time — and trading grid against the trend can be dangerous.
The Trend Filter allows the EA to trade only in the trend direction using EMA-200:
-
Price above EMA → Buy-only grid
-
Price below EMA → Sell-only grid
This dramatically reduces drawdown during strong trend phases.
✔ 3. Smart Basket Take Profit
Instead of relying on individual TP for each order, the EA uses a basket TP engine:
-
Close all orders when total profit reaches a fixed dollar amount
-
Or close all when total profit reaches a % of account balance
This method increases consistency and makes the EA more stable during sideways phases.
✔ 4. Built-in Hedge Protection (Anti-DD System)
During strong one-directional moves, grid systems can accumulate floating loss.
Gold 1 Minute Grid automatically checks floating drawdown — and when DD exceeds a threshold, it opens a calculated hedge position to stabilize exposure.
Features:
-
Hedge opens only once during DD event
-
Hedge volume matched to net grid exposure
-
Helps prevent runaway drawdown during trending markets
🛠 Input Overview
✔ Fully automatic trading system
✔ Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold)
✔ Designed for M1 timeframe
✔ Controlled grid with no martingale
✔ Secure trend filter using EMA-200
✔ Smart basket take-profit system
✔ Automatic hedging when DD becomes dangerous
✔ Adjustable lot management (Fixed lot or Risk %)
✔ Works on any account type (ECN recommended)
✔ Low-latency and lightweight code
✔ No repaint indicators, no external libraries
Lot Size Options
-
Fixed Lot
-
Risk-Based Lot (%)
Grid Settings
-
Grid Step
-
Max positions per side
-
Dual or Single Direction (via Trend Filter)
Trend Filter
-
EMA-200
-
Adjustable timeframe
Basket TP
-
Profit in money
-
Profit in % of balance
Hedge Protection
-
DD trigger amount ($)
-
Hedge volume multiplier
-
Hedge comment tag
Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M1
Account: ECN / Raw Spread
Grid Step: 300–500 points
Max Orders Per Side: 3–7 for safety
Lot Size: 0.01 for every $500–$1000 balance
Trend Filter: Enabled
Hedge Protection: Enabled
-
Attach the EA to XAUUSD M1
-
Enable AutoTrading
-
Adjust grid size and basket TP to your risk level
-
For safer mode → enable Trend Filter
-
For maximum protection → keep Hedge Protection ON
-
Monitor weekly (Gold volatility changes often)
This EA is not martingale.
However, grid trading still requires proper lot sizing and risk control.
Do NOT use oversized lots.
Do NOT run multiple grid systems on the same account.
Gold is one of the most volatile instruments in the market.
This EA is created specifically to capture Gold’s fast M1 movements using a controlled, intelligent, and safe grid system enhanced with modern protective mechanisms.
If you're looking for:
✔ Consistent intraday profit potential
✔ Smart automated grid execution
✔ Hedge-based drawdown protection
✔ Professional-grade risk filtering