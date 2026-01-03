GBPUSD velocity pro
- Experts
- Vishnu Bajpai
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
GPBUSD Velocity Pro
High-Frequency Scalping Expert Advisor for GBPUSD (M5 Optimized)
GPBUSD Velocity Pro is a professionally engineered high-frequency trading (HFT) Expert Advisor built exclusively for GBPUSD (Cable).
It is designed to exploit intraday volatility with precision execution, strict risk control, and full broker adaptability.
This EA is optimized to run on the M5 timeframe and is ready to trade out of the box.
Proven Backtest Performance
-
Initial Balance: $5,000
-
Net Profit: ~$40,450
-
Maximum Drawdown: ~6%
-
Profit Factor: 1.7+
-
Total Trades: 8,000+
-
Win Rate: ~57%
-
Timeframe: M5 (Required)
Backtest results demonstrate strong capital efficiency, consistent execution, and controlled risk exposure.
(Performance screenshot attached for reference.)
Key Features
Fully Optimized – No Manual Tuning Required
-
Internally calibrated parameters
-
No external optimization needed
-
Designed for consistent behavior across market conditions
Automatic Broker Detection & Adaptation
-
Automatically detects broker execution modes (FOK / IOC / RETURN)
-
Adapts to broker-specific:
-
Symbol extensions
-
Spread conditions
-
Stop-level requirements
-
-
Compatible with most MT5 brokers
High-Frequency Execution Engine
-
Tick-based logic for rapid decision making
-
Optimized for fast-moving GBPUSD price action
-
Performs best during active trading sessions
Advanced Risk & Margin Protection
-
Pre-trade margin validation
-
Broker-safe stop placement logic
-
Prevents overexposure and execution failures
Trade Management Logic
-
Fixed, broker-compliant Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
Spread filtering to avoid unfavorable market conditions
-
One active position per symbol to control risk
-
No grid, no martingale, no averaging
Recommended Usage
-
Symbol: GBPUSD
-
Timeframe: M5 (Mandatory)
-
Lot Size: Start conservatively (0.01–0.10)
-
Broker: Low spread, low latency MT5 broker recommended
-
VPS: Strongly recommended for optimal execution
Suitable For
-
Traders seeking high-frequency scalping with controlled risk
-
Users who prefer fully automated, pre-optimized systems
-
Prop firm and challenge traders focused on drawdown control
-
Traders who prioritize execution quality and stability
Important Notes
-
This EA does not use martingale or grid techniques
-
Strategy logic is proprietary and intentionally protected
-
Backtest results do not guarantee future performance
-
Proper risk management is the responsibility of the user