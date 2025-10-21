Extreme Reversion Trader

A professional Expert Advisor designed to capture extreme price movements and trade the natural reversion back to equilibrium.

This robot combines EMA-based distance detection, grid scaling, and flexible risk management to adapt across forex, indices, and commodities.



🔹 Main Features



Fully automated mean reversion trading



EMA-based overextension detection



Grid trading with customizable scaling and closure logic



Dynamic risk and money management controls



Time filtering for session-specific trading



Built-in alerts, notifications, and info panel



Optimized set files available (see Comments section)



⚙️ Input Parameters

📊 Indicator Settings



EMA Periods (9, 20, 50, 200) – used to measure market structure and detect extremes



Volume MA Period – filter signals based on average volume



Min Distance Points (Long/Short) – minimum distance from EMAs required to trigger a signal



Min Signal Distance – prevents signals being generated too close together



💰 Trading Settings



Lot Sizing Mode – choose between fixed or dynamic lot sizing



Initial Lot Size / Dynamic Lot Size – control trade size



Max Lot Size / Lot Multiplier – define scaling rules for grid entries



Risk-to-Reward Ratios (Buy/Sell) – set targets for trade exits



📈 Grid Settings



Grid Distance (points) – spacing between additional entries



Max Trades per Series – maximum positions per signal



Concurrent Buy/Sell Series – control how many simultaneous grids can run



🔒 Series Closure



Close Mode – choose between breakeven or profit target closures



Profit Mode – in money or % terms



Series Profit Target – level at which a trade series closes



Close Opposing Series – optional, closes opposite series when a new signal appears



⚠️ Risk Management



Emergency Stop – in account currency or % equity



Max Spread / Max Slippage – trade quality filters



🕒 Time Filters



Enable Time Filter – limit EA activity to chosen hours/days



Trading Hours / Days – precise session management



🔔 Alerts & Notifications



Audio, Push, Email Alerts – stay informed of trades



Info Panel – real-time status on chart



🛠️ System Settings



Magic Number – unique identifier for trades



Trade Comment – tag all positions



Allow Multiple Signals – run multiple series on the same signal type



📍 P&L Markers



Show Profit/Loss Markers – visualize trade results directly on chart



Marker Settings – customize color, font, and placement



📌 Quick Start



Load the EA onto your chosen chart



Select Lot Mode (fixed or dynamic)



Adjust Grid / Closure / Risk settings to your preference



(Optional) Apply time filters to match your trading session



Use provided set files (see Comments section) for tested configurations



✅ With this EA you get flexibility, safety filters, and professional trade management.



Whether you are new to algorithmic trading or a seasoned pro, Extremes Reversion Trader can fit into your trading portfolio with ease.