Discover Your Edge with Golden Trend Finder

Are you tired of second-guessing your trades? Golden Trend Finder is the all-in-one indicator designed to give you a decisive advantage in the market. It's not just another tool; it's a powerful signal generator that combines multiple advanced indicators to provide you with clear, confirmed trading opportunities.

Imagine having a smart system that tells you exactly when to enter and exit a trade, filtered to avoid false signals. Golden Trend Finder does just that by using a unique combination of SMA, CCI, and SAR, all filtered by an EMA to ensure you're only trading with the dominant trend. It's like having a professional analyst watching the charts for you, around the clock.

Key Advantages:

Clear, Unmistakable Signals: Get instant buy and sell arrows directly on your chart, so you never miss a profitable move.

Built-in Trend Confirmation: The EMA filter ensures you're trading in the right direction, reducing risk and improving signal quality.

Intuitive and Simple: No need to be an expert. The signals are easy to read, making it perfect for both new and experienced traders.

Customizable for Your Strategy: Adjust the parameters to fit any trading style, from scalping to long-term investing.

Comprehensive Alerts: Stay connected to the market with pop-up, push, and email notifications , so you're always ready to act, even when you're away from your desk.

Parameters

The Golden Trend Finder is fully customizable to suit your trading needs. Here are the simple-to-use inputs:

SMAPeriod : Sets the period for the Simple Moving Average , a core trend-following component.

CCIPeriod : Defines the period for the Commodity Channel Index , used to confirm momentum.

SARStep & SARMaximum : Controls the sensitivity and acceleration of the Parabolic SAR for precise entry and exit points.

UseEMAFilter : A simple true/false switch to enable or disable the powerful EMA trend filter .

EMAPeriod : The period for the Exponential Moving Average if you choose to use the filter.

EMAAppliedPrice : Select which price (Close, Open, High, Low) the EMA calculation is based on.

EnableNotify, SendAlert, SendApp, SendEmail : Your alert preferences for staying informed.

AlertDelaySeconds : Prevents alert spam by setting a minimum time between notifications.

TriggerCandle : Choose whether the indicator alerts you on the current or the previous candle.

ArrowOffset : Adjusts the distance of the signal arrows from the price bars.

Shift: Moves the entire indicator to the left or right on the chart.

Ready to elevate your trading?

Stop chasing the market and start anticipating it. Golden Trend Finder is the tool you need to confidently identify high-probability trades.

Download it now and transform the way you trade!