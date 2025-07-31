Trend Apex

Trend Apex is the newest addition to the DaneTrades EA portfolio. Built on the core philosophy of long-term, consistent growth over short-term, high-risk gains, it delivers stability and performance.

At its heart, the strategy is simple: a clean, effective trend-following approach.

This multi-currency EA is optimized for classic trend-driven instruments, including major JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, US30, and XAUUSD.

Designed for ease of use, Trend Apex requires minimal configuration—providing a smooth, stress-free trading experience straight out of the box.


Signal Coming Soon


Why Trend Apex

This system leverages a proven trend-following strategy enhanced with custom filters to identify high-quality entry and exit points.

Each trade includes a predefined Stop Loss and two Take Profit levels, with risk intelligently split between them.

Backtesting demonstrates consistent returns over multiple years with minimal drawdown, highlighting the system’s stability and reliability.


The Strategy

Entry - Entries are based on the MACD indicator and price action filters. The edge isn't in the indicator by itself, it's using filters to know when to enter/exit

SL - Stop Loss goes on the High or Low of the current Day

TP - TP is a multiple of the range. Generally between 1-2. So trades will be a 1:1 - 1:2RR

Trailing SL - There is a trailing stop however it doesn't activate until TP1 is hit.

Direction - Trades are taken in both buy and sell directions to maximise opportunities both up and down


Key Features

  • Risk-Averse Strategy: No Martingale, Grid, Hedging, or other high-risk methods to artificially avoid losses.
  • Advanced position management: Each position includes a Stop Loss and a Take Profit. 
  • Multi-Symbol Trading: Diversified trades across multiple assets smooth the equity curve and reduce risk.
  • One Chart Setup: Trade multiple currencies from one chart
  • Fully Automated: Let the strategy work for you 24/5 with minimal intervention.
  • Built-in Risk Management: Customizable drawdown limits allow you to tailor risk to your comfort level.


Symbol Run On Any Symbol It Trades i.e USDJPY
Timeframe M15
Capital Minimum $1000
Broker ICMarkets preferred. Any other Broker
Account Type Any
VPS Preferred
Backtesting Mode Any



