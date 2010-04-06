Trend Apex
- エキスパート
- Levi Dane Benjamin
- バージョン: 1.10
- アップデート済み: 27 12月 2025
- アクティベーション: 15
The system focuses on trend conditions using MACD with additional price-action filters to help qualify entries and manage exits.
Instruments it is commonly used on include major JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, US30, and XAUUSD.
Important notes
Trading involves risk and results vary by broker, symbol, settings, and market conditions. This EA does not guarantee profits and past test results are not a guarantee of future performance.
Strategy overview
Entries are based on MACD conditions combined with price-action filters. Positions are opened in both buy and sell directions depending on the rules and market state.
Each trade uses a predefined stop loss and a two-stage take profit approach with risk split between targets. A trailing stop is available and activates after the first target is reached.
Key features
- No martingale, grid, or hedging trade logic
- Stop loss and take profit management per position
- Two-stage take profit structure
- Optional trailing stop after TP1
- Multi-symbol trading from one chart
- Configurable risk controls, including drawdown limits
- Designed for minimal configuration and straightforward operation
Recommended setup
|Symbol
|Attach to any symbol the EA trades (example: USDJPY)
|Timeframe
|M15
|Capital
|Minimum $1000 (example guideline; adjust risk settings to your account)
|Broker
|ICMarkets preferred; compatible with other brokers
|Account Type
|Any
|VPS
|Recommended for stable 24/5 operation
|Backtesting Mode
|Any
Getting started
Install the EA, attach it to an M15 chart, enable AutoTrading, and review the risk and symbol settings before running. For best practice, test on a demo account first to confirm execution and broker conditions.