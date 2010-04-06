Trend Apex

Trend Apex is an automated, trend-following Expert Advisor from the DaneTrades portfolio. It is designed for traders who want a clear rules-based approach, structured risk controls, and minimal day-to-day interaction.

The system focuses on trend conditions using MACD with additional price-action filters to help qualify entries and manage exits.

Instruments it is commonly used on include major JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, US30, and XAUUSD.

Important notes

Trading involves risk and results vary by broker, symbol, settings, and market conditions. This EA does not guarantee profits and past test results are not a guarantee of future performance.

Strategy overview

Entries are based on MACD conditions combined with price-action filters. Positions are opened in both buy and sell directions depending on the rules and market state.

Each trade uses a predefined stop loss and a two-stage take profit approach with risk split between targets. A trailing stop is available and activates after the first target is reached.

Key features

  • No martingale, grid, or hedging trade logic
  • Stop loss and take profit management per position
  • Two-stage take profit structure
  • Optional trailing stop after TP1
  • Multi-symbol trading from one chart
  • Configurable risk controls, including drawdown limits
  • Designed for minimal configuration and straightforward operation

Recommended setup

Symbol Attach to any symbol the EA trades (example: USDJPY)
Timeframe M15
Capital Minimum $1000 (example guideline; adjust risk settings to your account)
Broker ICMarkets preferred; compatible with other brokers
Account Type Any
VPS Recommended for stable 24/5 operation
Backtesting Mode Any

Getting started

Install the EA, attach it to an M15 chart, enable AutoTrading, and review the risk and symbol settings before running. For best practice, test on a demo account first to confirm execution and broker conditions.

