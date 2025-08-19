Local Trade Clone MT4

Transform Your Trading with the MT4 to MT4/5 Local Trade Copier. Seamlessly bridge the gap between two trading platforms with a user friendly interface for a easy to use copier.


User Guide + Demo | MT5 Version

Local Trade Clone MT4 does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a demo please go to the User Guide

To Copy to MT5 you will need to purchase the MT5 version separately 


Features

  • Copy trades across MT4 and MT5 in any combination (MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5).
  • Easy to use GUI for easy setup and use
  • Coy between Unlimited Accounts and Terminals
  • Copy trades from one or more Sender accounts to multiple Receiver accounts.
  • Supports copying between real and demo accounts in any combination, across all brokers.
  • Copies all types of trades, including manual entries and automated strategies.
  • Copy Breakeven, Trailing Stop, Partials and more.
  • Prop firm friendly settings such as risk management and filters

Risk Management

  • Control how much risk your trades are copied at with Risk %, Lot Multiplier or Fixed lots
  • Max Daily Loss in % or $ to automatically close all trades when target is hit and stop copying
  • Max Loss in Equity or Balance to protect account from Losses.
  • Max Daily Profit Target in $ to secure positions and then stop copying
  • Max Profit to stop trading when a profit is reach based on Equity or Balance
  • Max Loss Per Symbol to limit how much loss you can take on each symbol before stop copying that symbol
  • Auto Symbol Map will automatically map symbols. Fully customisable and can be saved and auto loaded

Copier Filters

  • Magic Number, Symbol and Comment Filtering
  • Choose to copy or filter Market, Limit, Stop Orders
  • Choose to copy or filter SL, TP, Partials, Modifying and Closing trades
  • Specify how many trades to copy at once
  • Specify how many trades from a symbol to copy at once
  • Ignore trades with no SL
  • Ignore trades with no TP
  • Reverse trades for easy hedging
  • Time filters, choose what day or time you want to trade



Önerilen ürünler
Stop Loss Take Profit Drawer
Roy Meshulam
Göstergeler
Introduction It is common practice for professional trades to hide their stop loss / take profit from their brokers. Either from keeping their strategy to the themselves or from the fear that their broker works against them. Using this indicator, the stop loss / take profit points will be drawn on the product chart using the bid price. So, you can see exactly when the price is hit and close it manually.  Usage Once attached to the chart, the indicator scans the open orders to attach lines for t
TradePilot
Hossein Khalil Alishir
Yardımcı programlar
TradePilot Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 TradePilot is a professional and user-friendly Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) . It simplifies automated trading , risk management , and trade execution using a smart trading panel . Perfect for beginners and experienced traders looking for a reliable trade manager EA with automated lot size calculation . Key Advantages User-Friendly Trading Panel: Customizable panel with buttons and hotkeys. Smart Risk Management: Supports percen
All in One Candlestick Pattern Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
5 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Candlestick Pattern Scanner is a multi-timeframe and multi-symbol dashboard and alert system that checks all timeframes and currency pairs for different candlestick patterns that are formed in them. Scanner is integrated with support and resistance zones so you can check the candlestick patterns in the most important areas of the chart to find breakout and reversal patterns in the price chart. Download demo version   (works on M30,D1,W1 timeframes and 20 symbols of Market Watch window) Read the
Auto Trade Copier
Vu Trung Kien
4.76 (84)
Yardımcı programlar
Auto Trade Copier is designed to copy trades to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts/terminals with 100% accuracy. The provider and receiver accounts must be on the same PC/VPS. With this tool, you can copy trades to receiver accounts on the same PC/VPS. All trading actions will be copied from provider to receiver perfectly. This version can be used on MT4 accounts only. For MT5 accounts, you must use Auto Trade Copier for MT5 . Reference: - For MT4 receiver, please download Trade Receiver Fre
FX Flow
Eva Stella Conti
Göstergeler
FX Flow   indicator can be used as an anticipator of the next trend, preferably confirmed by Price Action or another oscillator (RSi, Stochastic ..). It takes the money flows of the major currencies USD EUR GBP AUD NZD CAD CHF JPY into account, and processes them. Excellent tool for indices, but also for correlations between currencies. Works on each timeframes.  Blue line: Bull market Yellow line: Bear market Note : if the indicator opens the window, but does not draw lines, load the historie
Day Pattern
Oleksandr Martsynyshen
Göstergeler
Description: - D ay Pattern - an indicator that helps to identify patterns of price changes for the development of trading algorithms and strategies. For whom this tool? - For developers of trading strategies and algorithms. - Medium- and long-term traders. Time frames H1-W1. Features of the indicator: - There is a function of exporting indicator values to a file of the csv format. - Using the information panel, you can conduct an express analysis of trading tool. - The indicator is sui
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Göstergeler
MT5 versiyonu  |  FAQ Owl Smart Levels Indicator ,   Bill Williams'ın gelişmiş fraktalları , piyasanın doğru dalga yapısını oluşturan Valable ZigZag ve kesin giriş seviyelerini gösteren   Fibonacci seviyeleri   gibi popüler piyasa analiz araçlarını içeren tek gösterge içinde eksiksiz bir ticaret sistemidir. pazara ve kar elde edilecek yerlere. Stratejinin ayrıntılı açıklaması Gösterge ile çalışma talimatı Baykuş Yardımcısı ticaretinde Danışman Yardımcısı Kullanıcıların özel sohbeti -> Satın ald
DivergentsPoint
Andriy Sydoruk
Göstergeler
Trend indicator based on the price divergence. It can help you in finding the entry points during the analysis. It can be applied as a trading filter. It has two parameters: Period and Level . The Level parameter allows filtering out unnecessary signals. For example, the Level parameter can be set to 0.0001 for EURUSD. The indicator can work both as an entry point generator and as a filter. The indicator clearly visualizes the information. Keep in mind that the approach to trading should be comp
CyberZingFx Trend Reversal
Afsal Meerankutty
4.18 (17)
Göstergeler
NEW YEAR SPECIAL DISCOUNT RUNNING NOW 40% DISCOUNT Price slashed from $149 to $89 until 3rd Jan 2025 Indicator captures the trend reversals with no-repaint Buy and Sell Arrow signals. CyberZingFx Trend Reversal Indicator - your go-to solution for accurate and reliable trend reversal signals. With its  advanced trading strategy , the indicator offers you Buy and Sell Arrow signals that do not repaint, making it a reliable tool for catching Swing Highs and Swing Lows in any market and any time fr
PABT Pattern Indicator
Gleb Balashevich
Göstergeler
PABT Pattern Indicator - it's classical system one of the signal patterns. Indicator logic - the Hi & Lo of the bar is fully within the range of the preceding bar, look to trade them as pullback in trend. In the way if indicator found PABT pattern it's drawing two lines and arrow what showing trend way.  - First line - it's entry point and drawing at: 1. On the high of signal bar or on middle of the signal bar (depending from indicator mode) for buy; 2. On the low of signal bar or on middle of t
Auto Fibo Pro m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
"Auto FIBO Pro" Crypto_Forex göstergesi - ticarette harika bir yardımcı araçtır! - Gösterge, Fibo seviyelerini ve yerel trend çizgilerini (kırmızı renk) otomatik olarak hesaplar ve grafikte yerleştirir. - Fibonacci seviyeleri, fiyatın tersine dönebileceği önemli alanları gösterir. - En önemli seviyeler %23,6, %38,2, %50 ve %61,8'dir. - Ters scalping veya bölge ızgara ticareti için kullanabilirsiniz. - Auto FIBO Pro göstergesini kullanarak mevcut sisteminizi geliştirmek için birçok fırsat vardı
Alpha Trend Mt4 Signs
Guang Jun Huang
Göstergeler
Alpha Trend sign has been a very popular trading tool in our company for a long time. It can verify our trading system and clearly indicate trading signals, and the signals will not drift. Main functions: Based on the market display of active areas, indicators can be used to intuitively determine whether the current market trend belongs to a trend market or a volatile market. And enter the market according to the indicator arrows, with green arrows indicating buy and red arrows indicating se
Chart Patterns Analyser
Sami Chebbi
5 (3)
Göstergeler
Chart Patterns Detect 15 patterns (Ascending Triangle, Descending Triangle, Rising Wedge, Falling Wedge, Bullish Flag, Bearish Flag, Bullish Rectangle, Bearish Rectangle Symmetrical triangle, Head and Shoulders, Inverted Head and Shoulders, Triple top, Triple Bottom, Double Top, Double Bottom) Use historical data to calculate the probability of each pattern to succeed (possibility to filter notification according to the chance of success) gives graphic indication about the invalidation level and
Trendiness Index
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Göstergeler
"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
Infinity Trend Pro
Yaroslav Varankin
1 (1)
Göstergeler
This is a trend indicator without redrawing Developed instead of the binary options strategy (by the color of the Martingale candlestick) Also works well in forex trading When to open trades (binary options) A signal will appear in the place with a candle signaling the current candle It is recommended to open a deal for one candle of the current timeframe M1 and M5 When a blue dot appears, open a deal up When a red dot appears, open a trade down. How to open trades on Forex. When a signal is rec
Forex Radar Pro
Vitali Platonov
Göstergeler
Forex Radar Pro: Forex Piyasasında Hâkimiyet için Profesyonel Araç Setiniz!  Kârlı işlem fırsatlarını kaçırmaktan bıktınız mı? Piyasa verisi karmaşası sizi bunaltıyor mu?   Forex Radar Pro , piyasa kaosunu net işlem sinyallerine dönüştüren akıllı asistanınızdır! Bu gelişmiş MetaTrader 4 göstergesi, etkileşimli tablo, otomatik divergence analizi, uyarılar ve veri aktarım özellikleriyle kendinden emin ve verimli işlem yapmanızı sağlar. Manuel analiz tarih oldu - Forex Radar Pro ile her zaman piy
MTF candle indicator Utam
Klein Gyula
Göstergeler
Szia! Egy indikátorral. Több idő gyertyájának kirajzoltatása egy charton. Különböző színek rendelhetők a long és short gyertyákhoz. Vonal vastagsága állítható. A gyertya kitöltése engedélyezhető. Hello! With an indicator. Drawing multiple time candles on a chart. Different colors can be ordered for long and short candles. Line thickness can be adjusted. Filling the candle can be allowed. Videó: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-9bequnAw-g&amp ;ab_channel=GyulaKlein
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Uzman Danışmanlar
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Auto Breakeven level
Makarii Gubaydullin
Yardımcı programlar
Otomatik başa baş seviyeleri Bu   araçla ,   işlem   istenilen   kâra   ulaştığında otomatik SL hareketini etkinleştirebilirsiniz.  Özellikle   kısa   vadeli   işlemciler   için   önemlidir.   Ofset seçeneği de mevcuttur: bir miktar kâr korunabilir. Çok fonksiyonlu araç : 66+ özellik, bu araç dahil  |   Sorularınız için bana ulaşın   |   MT5 versiyonu Otomatik başa baş fonksiyonunu etkinleştirme süreci: 1.   Sembol veya İşlem Seçin   Auto BE fonksiyonunun etkinleştirileceği: mevcut   [Symbol]  
Vizzion
Joel Protusada
Uzman Danışmanlar
Vizzion is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor that can be run successfully using GBPJPY currency pair at H1 timeframe. Very Important This Expert Advisor can not run with any EAs in the same account. As part of the money management plan, it calculates and monitors the Margin Level % and assumes that all open trades are created by it. If you want an Expert Advisor that trades in a daily basis, this EA is not for you because using this requires a patience to wait for a few days or weeks on
WPR with 2 Moving Averages mr
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Göstergeler
MT4 için Crypto_Forex Göstergesi "WPR ve 2 Hareketli Ortalama", Yeniden Çizilme Yok. - WPR, scalping için en iyi osilatörlerden biridir. - "WPR ve 2 Hareketli Ortalama" Göstergesi, WPR osilatörünün Hızlı ve Yavaş Hareketli Ortalamalarını görmenizi sağlar. - Gösterge, fiyat düzeltmelerini çok erken görme fırsatı sunar. - Bu göstergeyi parametreler aracılığıyla ayarlamak çok kolaydır, herhangi bir zaman diliminde kullanılabilir. - Resimlerde Alış ve Satış giriş koşullarını görebilirsiniz. - Alış
Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
Vigil Varghese
Yardımcı programlar
Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
Magic Balance
Daniil Evstratenko
Göstergeler
The indicator shows which trading pairs, strategies, robots and signals that you use are profitable and which are not. The statistic of trades and balance graph are displayed in the account currency and pips - to switch simply click on the graph. button "$"(top left) - minimize/expand and move the indicator panel button ">"(bottom right) - stretching and resetting to the original size Statistic of trades 1 line - account balance, current profit and lot of open trades; 2 line - the number of all
SimSim Active Take and StopLoss Lines
Aleksandr Tyunev
Yardımcı programlar
Yardımcı program yatay çizgilerle çalışır: Prof1, Prof2, Loss1, Loss2 . İsimleri kesin olarak belirlenmiş olan bu çizgiler, trader tarafından terminalindeki herhangi bir grafik üzerinde bağımsız olarak çizilir. Tüm hatları bir kerede oluşturma veya dördünden herhangi birini seçme seçenekleri mevcuttur. Hatların amacı, isimlerine bakıldığında açıkça ortaya çıkıyor. Prof1 ve Prof2 satırları, işlem için Kar Al seviyelerini gösterir, ancak görsel bir biçimde sunulduğu için yatırımcının bilgiyi algı
EZ Slope X
Sutthichai Mungdee
Göstergeler
EZ Slope X is an Oscillator Indicator very easy to used just look at the Indicator and the base line (Zero line) Trade Setup for Trend follow : - when the indicator is above 0 is gone Buy. - when  the indicator is below 0 is gone Sell. Trade Setup for Swing Trade : Bullish Market : - Open Buy when the indicator turn Light Green color. - Close Buy when the indicator turn Dark Green color. Bearish Market :  - Open Sell when the indicator turn to Red color. - Close Sell when the indicator turn to
Big and small waves
Qiuyang Zheng
Göstergeler
Bu, periyodik yukarı veya aşağı ticaret eğilimlerini küçük, orta ve büyük açılardan analiz eden mükemmel bir teknik gösterge sistemidir. Parametrelerdeki Periyot1 küçük bir zaman periyodu, Periyot2 orta zaman periyodu ve Periyot3 büyük bir zaman periyodudur; küçük_sembol 1 numaralı sinyalin tanımlayıcısıdır, orta_sembol 2 numaralı sinyalin tanımlayıcısıdır ve büyük_sembol tanımlayıcıdır 3 numaralı sinyalin ;uyarı, uyarı düğmesinin anahtarıdır, Mail, e-posta gönderme anahtarıdır ve Bildirim, an
CCI TrendLine Divergency Message
Dmitriy Moshnin
5 (1)
Göstergeler
Commodity Channel Index Message is an indicator for the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Unlike the original indicator, this three in one version has a system of alerts that inform on market situation changes. It consists of the following signals: when the Main line crosses the levels of extreme zones and 50% level; when the Main line crosses the Trend line in the indicator window; Divergence on the last bar. Values of the middle and extreme levels and divergence zones are customizable. Parameter
Exp SafetyLock PRO
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.57 (28)
Yardımcı programlar
SAFETYLOCK , yatırımcıların mevcut açık pozisyonları için ters bir emir belirleyerek ani piyasa dönüşlerine karşı korunmalarını sağlar. Bir yatırımcı veya EA yeni bir pozisyon açtığında, SAFETYLOCK otomatik olarak bu pozisyona ters yönde bir bekleyen emir oluşturur. Pozisyon zarar etmeye başlarsa, bekleyen emir devreye girer ve pozisyonu kilitleyerek zararı sınırlamaya yardımcı olur. Bu EA, başlangıç pozisyonunu kapatma, takip eden durdurma (trailing stop) ile çalışarak kazançları maksimize etm
Wave Wolf MT4
Andrei Salanevich
Göstergeler
Forex Dalga Kurt MT4 göstergesi, Wolf dalgalarını aramak ve mevcut ticaret terminali penceresinde görüntülemek için tasarlanmıştır. Ticarette Wolfe dalgalarını kullanan tüccarlar için mükemmel bir gösterge. Ticaret stratejilerinde kullanımı, verimliliğini ve karlılığını önemli ölçüde artıracaktır. GÖSTERGE BİLGİSİ Diğer Wolf dalga göstergelerinin aksine, forex Wave Wold MT4 göstergesinin etkinliğini önemli ölçüde artıran birçok özelliği vardır: Birincisi, Açık Windows 5Point (true) ayarı bilg
Trade Assistant Pro 36 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.75 (20)
Yardımcı programlar
Ultimate Trade Assistant MT4 — Çok Fonksiyonlu Ticaret Asistanı 66'dan fazla profesyonel özellik: analiz, risk yönetimi ve otomatik emir yürütme bir arada. Risk hesaplama, akıllı emir yönetimi ve piyasa analizi tek bir platformda birleşiyor. Forex, endeksler, kripto ve metaller için uygundur. Neden tercih ediliyor Tek tıkla işlem açma ve yönetim Otomatik lot ve risk hesaplama Akıllı emir türleri: grid, OCO, gizli ve sanal SL/TP Trailing stop, kısmi kapatma, otomatik yönetim Volatilite, arz/talep
Bu ürünün alıcıları ayrıca şunları da satın alıyor
Forex Trade Manager MT4
InvestSoft
4.98 (420)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Manager EA’ye hoş geldiniz! Ticaretin daha sezgisel, hassas ve verimli hale gelmesi için tasarlanmış nihai risk yönetim aracı ile tanışın. Bu sadece bir emir verme aracı değil; ticaret planlaması, pozisyon yönetimi ve risk kontrolü için kapsamlı bir çözüm. İster yeni başlayan bir yatırımcı olun, ister deneyimli bir trader ya da hızlı emir gerektiren bir scalper, Trade Manager EA ihtiyaçlarınıza uyum sağlar ve forex, endeksler, emtialar ve kripto paralar dahil tüm piyasalarda esneklik sunar
Trade Assistant MT4
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.43 (191)
Yardımcı programlar
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions   -   Application instructions   -   Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteris
TradePanel MT4
Alfiya Fazylova
4.84 (89)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret Paneli çok işlevli bir ticaret asistanıdır. Uygulama, manuel ticaret için 50'den fazla ticaret işlevi içerir ve çoğu ticaret işlemini otomatikleştirmenize olanak tanır. Dikkat, uygulama strateji test cihazında çalışmıyor. Satın almadan önce demo sürümünü bir demo hesabında test edebilirsiniz. Demo sürümü burada . Talimatların tamamı buraya . Ticaret. Tek tıklamayla alım satım işlemlerini gerçekleştirmenizi sağlar: Otomatik risk hesaplaması ile bekleyen emir ve pozisyonları açın. Tek tıkl
Telegram To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.95 (40)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal, s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to
PZ Trade Pad Pro MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Effortlessly calculate lot sizes and manage trades to save time and avoid costly errors The Trade Pad Pro EA is a tool for the Metatrader Platform that aims to help traders manage their trades more efficiently and effectively. It has a user-friendly visual interface that allows users to easily place and manage an unlimited number of trades, helping to avoid human errors and enhance their trading activity. One of the key features of the Trade Pad Pro EA is its focus on risk and position manageme
Real AI Assistant
Sara Sabaghi
Yardımcı programlar
Your Smart Trading Assistant for the Forex Market Introducing a powerful MetaTrader tool designed to revolutionize the way you trade. This intelligent assistant goes beyond traditional indicators to provide a comprehensive, AI-driven market analysis — so you can trade with clarity and confidence. What It Does This advanced tool continuously monitors and analyzes a wide range of market data to deliver high-quality trading insights. It reads between the lines of financial news, scans the forex ma
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Zone Trader MT4
LEE SAMSON
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Ticaret yapmak istediğiniz temel alanları belirledikten sonra otomatik olarak destek ve direnç veya arz ve talep bölgelerini değiştirin. Bu EA, tek bir tıklamayla alım ve satım bölgeleri çizmenize ve ardından bunları fiyatın dönmesini beklediğiniz yere tam olarak yerleştirmenize olanak tanır. EA daha sonra bu bölgeleri izler ve bölgeler için belirttiğiniz fiyat hareketine göre otomatik olarak işlemler gerçekleştirir. İlk işlem gerçekleştirildikten sonra EA, hedef bölge haline gelen yerleştirdiğ
EasyInsight AIO MT4
Alain Verleyen
3 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
EASY Insight AIO – Akıllı ve zahmetsiz yatırım için hepsi bir arada çözüm Genel Bakış Tüm piyasayı — Forex, Altın, Kripto, Endeksler ve hatta Hisseler — saniyeler içinde, manuel grafik incelemesi, gösterge kurulumu ya da karmaşık ayarlar olmadan analiz edebildiğinizi hayal edin. EASY Insight AIO , yapay zekâ destekli yatırım için nihai, kullanıma hazır dışa aktarma aracınızdır. Tüm piyasanın kapsamlı bir anlık görüntüsünü tek bir temiz CSV dosyasında sunar; bu dosya ChatGPT, Claude, Gemini, Pe
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
3.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
Unlimited Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to multiple MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not b
Forward Alert To Telegram
Trinh Dat
4.7 (10)
Yardımcı programlar
The Expert Advisor will help you forward all pop-up alert with screenshot from  MetaTrader 4 to Telegram channel/ group, also forward all notifications to Telegram. Parameters  -  Telegram Bot Token - create bot on Telegram and get token.  -  Telegram Chat ID  - input your Telegram user ID,  group / channel ID  -  Forward Alert - default true, to forward alert.  -  Send message as caption of Screenshot - default false, set true to send message below Screenshot  How to setup and guide  - Telegram
Remote Trade Copier MT4
Rashed Samir
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Remote Trade Copier   is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both   local   and   remote   modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes a second.  In new version, in remote mode , the copy operation can be performed with a delay of milliseconds or zero . After purchase, ask how to activate it MT4 Version (Only Loc
Ultimate Trade Manager plus Mobile by RunwiseFX
Runwise Limited
4.75 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
Comprehensive on chart trade panel with the unique ability to be controllable from mobile as well. Plus has a library of downloadable configuration, e.g. exit rules, extra panel buttons, pending order setup and more. Please see our product video. Works with all symbols not just currency pairs. Features On chart panel plus controllable from free app for Windows, iPhone and Android Built-in script engine with library of downloadable configuration, e.g. add 'Close All Trades in Profit' button, exit
Ultimate Trailing Stop EA
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
4.33 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
This EA Utility allows you to manage (with advanced filtering) unlimited open orders (manual or EA) with 16 trailing stop methods: fixed, percent, ATR Exit, Chandelier Exit, Moving Average, Candle High Low Exit, Bollinger Bands, Parabolic, Envelope, Fractal, Ichimoku Kijun-Sen, Alligator, Exit After X Minutes or Bars, RSI and Stochastic. The trailing stop can be either real or virtual, and you can exit fully or with a partial close percent on touch or bar close.  Moreover, you can add (overrid
Alert Signal Trading MT4
Trinh Dat
Yardımcı programlar
The product is used to trade base on any Alert signal in MT4 Easy to setup, simple format with custom keyword All option to management orders as trailing stop, breakeen, partial close, time filter, news filter ... Option to auto open grid orders How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download indicator for auto get Alert Signal   here Do not buy if you even can not install demo EA to your VPS ( some VPS block download EA from mql5 market) We always bring customers high qua
Custom Alerts AIO MT4
Daniel Stein
Yardımcı programlar
Custom Alerts AIO: Tüm Piyasaları Takip Et — Hiçbir Kurulum Gerekmez Genel Bakış Custom Alerts AIO , hiçbir ek yapılandırma gerektirmeyen, kullanıma hazır bir piyasa izleme çözümüdür. Gerekli tüm göstergeler — FX Power, FX Volume, FX Dynamic, FX Levels, IX Power — iç yapısına gömülüdür. Grafik görüntülemesi olmadan çalışır, bu da onu sessiz ve verimli bir şekilde gerçek zamanlı alarm üretimi için mükemmel hale getirir. Brokerınızın sunduğu tüm varlık sınıflarını destekler: Forex, Metaller, End
Risk Calculator Panell
Mykhailo Krygin
Yardımcı programlar
The Risk and Reward calculator is designed to place market and pending orders. You only need to set the risk size you are willing to risk in one trade and the Stop Loss level. The calculator will calculate the required lot size for this. And by setting the Risk Reward size, you can set the ratio of expected profit to risk in one position. For example, you are willing to risk one dollar in one trade and, if the market moves in your favor, you want to make a profit of 2 times more. Then you need
Gann Model Forecast
Kirill Borovskii
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
I present to your attention a powerful utility for predicting the future movement of an asset based on W.D. Ganna’s law of vibration. This utility analyzes the selected market model and provides codes for future possible market movement patterns. If you enter the selected code into the appropriate box, you will receive a forecast of the potential market movement. The utility has the ability to display several potential forecast models. The forecast is not yet tied to time and price and gives th
JanosikFX Scalping Trade Panel
ROBERT URBANSKI
3.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
The Best One Scalping Trade Panel functional manual trade panel with risk reward, auto SL by candle ( original solution), lot size calculation, one-click trading, scale in and out of trades (partial close),  Works with all symbols not just currency pairs, perfect works on DAX, NASDAQ, GOLD, ...... I earn every day during live stream on ZakopiecFX - join Me Risk by lot Risk by percent SL by points SL by Candle, Renko, RangeBar ( original solution) TP by point TP by Risk/Reward Auto Trailing by P
Averaging Helper
Sergey Batudayev
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Ortalama Yardımcısı - Bu tür bir işlem yardımcı aracı, daha önce kârsız pozisyonlarınızın ortalamasını iki teknik kullanarak çıkarmanıza yardımcı olacaktır: standart ortalama trende göre pozisyonların açılmasıyla korunma Yardımcı program, hem alım hem de satım için aynı anda farklı yönlerde birden fazla açık pozisyonu sıralama yeteneğine sahiptir   . Örneğin, 1 pozisyonu bir satış için, ikincisini bir alım için açtınız ve ikisi de kârsız veya biri kârsız, diğeri kârlı ancak yeterli değil ve işle
Ultimate Trade Copier
BLAKE STEVEN RODGER
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
This trade copy utility allows you to instantly and seamlessly replicate and synchronize unlimited orders from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts on your local machine. You can create custom channels (or portfolios) with advanced filtering capabilities to copy from multiple master accounts to multiple slave accounts. Moreover, you can tailor these channels with a range of lot sizing and trade condition options to ensure that copied trades outperform the original source. You can
Click and Go Trade Manager
Victor Christiaanse
5 (8)
Yardımcı programlar
Click and Go Trade Manager, the ultimate solution for seamless trading execution. With a simple click on the chart, you can effortlessly define your stop loss, entry price, and target levels. No more hassle of inputting values manually - it's made incredibly intuitive and easy. Embedded risk management is a key feature of our Trade Manager. We understand the importance of protecting your investments, which is why the Click and Go Trade Manager incorporates risk management. When placing orders,
EchoTrade Telegram to MT4 Copier
Perpetual Chinemerem Vincent
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
EchoTrade Telegram to MT5 Copier Seamless, Instant, and Reliable Signal Copying - Direct from Telegram to MetaTrader 4! The product does not run in the strategy tester but you can get free trial version   here  for testing before purchase. Tired of manually executing trades from Telegram signals? EchoTrade automates the process, instantly copying trades from any Telegram channel or group directly into your MT5 account—accurately, efficiently, and without delay. Key Features: Universal Compatib
Mentfx Mmanage
Anton Jere Calmes
5 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
The added video will show you the full functionality, effectiveness, and simplicity of this trade manager. Drag and Drop Trade Manager. Draw your entry and have the tool calculate the rest. Advanced targeting and close portions of a trade directly available in tool (manage trades while you sleep). Market order or limit order on either side with factored spread. Just draw the entry, the tool does the rest. Hotkey setup to make it simple. Draw where you want to enter, and the stop loss, the tool c
News Trapper EA
Noha Mohamed Fathy Younes Badr
4.85 (13)
Yardımcı programlar
Hi, all.  News trapper EA It is an expert for trading news very safe expert  Automated Trading on the news of the economic calendar. It shows stable trading during last 10  years. EA doesn't use dangerous technologies like martingale, grid. The Expert is very simple to use.      sale will end after 48 h how to install it     and set files     read the blog         after purchase contact me to add you to   VIP   channel  The program contains flexible settings for trading on the news of the econo
Multiple Orders
Opengates Success International
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
MULTIPLE ORDERS UTILITY Multiple Orders Utility, küçük fiyat hareketleriyle kolayca kâr elde etmeyi sağlamak ve her şeyi elde etmek için uzun mesafeye gitmeye gerek kalmaması amacıyla geliştirilmiştir. Bu yardımcı araç, kullanıcı tarafından belirtilen miktar kadar — veya brokerinizin izin verdiği kadar — aynı para birimi çifti ve aynı yönde eşzamanlı olarak birden fazla emir açar. Bunun arkasındaki fikir şudur: Kısa sürede ulaşılması muhtemel olmayan veya gerçekçi olmayan 100–200 pip peşinden ko
Trade Copier Pro
Vu Trung Kien
4.57 (14)
Yardımcı programlar
Trade Copier Pro is a tool to copy trade remotely to MT4, MT5 and cTrader accounts at different computers/locations over internet. This is an ideal solution for you if you are a signal provider and want to copy your trades to other receivers globally on your own rules. One provider can copy trades to multiple receivers and one receiver can get trade from multiple providers as well. The provider can even set the subscription expiry for each receiver, so that receiver will not be able to receive t
PZ Local Trade Copier EA MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Local Trade Copier EA , bir MAM veya PAMM hesabına ihtiyaç duymadan, harici kaynaklardan ticaret sinyalleri yürütmesi veya aynı anda birkaç hesabı yönetmesi gereken bireysel tüccarlar veya hesap yöneticileri için bir çözümdür. 8 ana hesaptan sınırsız bağımlı hesaba kopyalar [ Kurulum Kılavuzu | Güncelleme Kılavuzu | Sorun Giderme | SSS | Tüm Ürünler ] %100 kendi kendine barındırılan Kurulumu ve kullanımı kolay Hiçbir yükleyici, yapılandırma dosyası, sunucu, bellek kanalı veya DLL kullanılmadı E
Discord To MT4 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
The product will copy all  Discord  signal   to MT4   ( which you are member  ) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up. Work with almost signal formats, support to translate other language to English Work with multi channel, multi MT4. Work with Image signal. Copy order instant, auto detect symbol. Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. How to setup and guide: Let read all details about setup and download Discord To MetaTrader
Telegram Signal pro
Sara Sabaghi
4.86 (7)
Yardımcı programlar
What is it? Think about it, you can send all the orders/positions info to your telegram channel or group to create your community or VIP signals on telegram. Position info means this EA forward all of your new positions open details (Open price, Open time, Position Type, position Symbol and volume), positions changes ( SL or TP modifying or pending price changes) and position close (Close price, profit or loss, position duration time) and also EA Send NEWS alert (Economic calendar event) on your
Yazarın diğer ürünleri
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 5 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Telegram To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.53 (15)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek isterseniz lütfen kullanıcı kı
MT5 To Notion
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (3)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu program, MetaTrader hesabınızdan tüm işlemlerinizi çok kullanıcı dostu bir Arayüz kullanarak Notion'a doğrudan aktarmanıza olanak tanır.  MT4 Sürümü  |  Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo Başlamak için lütfen Kullanıcı Kılavuzunu kullanın ve Notion Şablonunu indirin. Demo istiyorsanız lütfen Kullanıcı Kılavuzuna gidin. Strateji testinde çalışmaz! Ana Özellikler Tüm işlemlerinizi ticaret hesabınızdan Notion'a aktarın Devam eden işlemleri ve bekleyen emirleri Notion'a aktarın ve güncelleyin Şablon oluşt
Telegram To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.2 (5)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan (özel ve kısıtlı olanlar dahil) sinyalleri doğrudan MT4'ünüze kopyalayın.  Bu araç, kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış olup işlemleri yönetmek ve izlemek için ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar. Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız lütf
Trade Manager MT4 DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.09 (11)
Yardımcı programlar
Riskinizi otomatik olarak hesaplarken işlemlere hızlı bir şekilde girip çıkmanıza yardımcı olacak Ticaret Yöneticisi. Aşırı Ticaret, İntikam Ticareti ve Duygusal Ticaretten korunmanıza yardımcı olacak özellikler içerir. İşlemler otomatik olarak yönetilebilir ve hesap performans ölçümleri bir grafikte görselleştirilebilir. Bu özellikler, bu paneli tüm manuel yatırımcılar için ideal kılar ve MetaTrader 4 platformunun geliştirilmesine yardımcı olur. Çoklu Dil desteği. MT5 Sürümü  |  Kullanım Kılavu
Trend Alpha
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Alpha is the latest edition to DaneTrades EA portfolio. It follows the same principle of long term, steady growth over short term quick gains. The strategy is simple at it's core. It follows a trend following breakout   system based purely on price action. What set's it apart is the unique filters it has which are also price action based to pick high probability setups. The EA is multi currency and trades traditional trend following pairs - JPY pairs, NAS100/SP500, XAUUSD, BTCUSD. The EA h
Trend Apex
Levi Dane Benjamin
Uzman Danışmanlar
Trend Apex is the newest addition to the DaneTrades EA portfolio. Built on the core philosophy of long-term, consistent growth over short-term, high-risk gains, it delivers stability and performance. At its heart, the strategy is simple: a clean, effective trend-following approach. This multi-currency EA is optimized for classic trend-driven instruments, including major JPY pairs, NAS100, SP500, US30, and XAUUSD. Designed for ease of use, Trend Apex requires minimal configuration—providing a sm
MT5 To Telegram Copier
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5'ten Telegram'a tamamen özelleştirilebilir sinyaller gönderin ve bir Sinyal Sağlayıcı olun! Bu ürün, kullanımı kolay ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü  | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız, Kullanıcı Kılavuzuna bakın. MT5'ten Telegram'a gönderen, strateji testinde çalışmaz. MT5'ten Telegram'a Özellikler Büyük bir seçenek yelpazesi ile sinyali
Local Trade Clone MT5
Levi Dane Benjamin
Yardımcı programlar
Transform Your Trading with the MT5 to MT4/5 Local Trade Copier. Seamlessly bridge the gap between two trading platforms with a user friendly interface for a easy to use copier. User Guide + Demo  |   MT4 Version Local Trade Clone MT5 does not work in the Strategy Tester. For a   demo   please go to the   User Guide To Copy to MT4 you will need to purchase the MT4 version separately  Features Copy trades across MT4 and MT5 in any combination (MT4>MT4, MT4>MT5, MT5>MT4, MT5>MT5). Easy to use GU
Discord To MT5 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Bot Token veya Yönetici İzinleri gerekmeden üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan Sinyalleri doğrudan MT5'inize kopyalayın. Kullanıcıyı göz önünde bulundurarak tasarlanmış ve ihtiyacınız olan birçok özelliği sunar Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü sadece birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü | Telegram Sürümü Demo sürümünü denemek istiyorsanız, Kullanıcı Kılavuzuna gidin. Dis
MT5 To Discord Sender
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
MT5'ten Discord'a tamamen özelleştirilebilir sinyaller gönderin ve bir Sinyal Sağlayıcı olun! Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT4 Sürümü |  Telegram Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız Kullanıcı Kılavuzuna bakın. MT5'ten Discord'a gönderme strateji testinde çalışmaz. MT5'ten Discord'a Özellikler Birçok seçenekle tamamen özelleştirilebilir
MT4 To Discord Sender
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4'ten Discord'a tamamen özelleştirilebilir sinyaller gönderin ve Bir Sinyal Sağlayıcı olun! Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü  | Telegram Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız, Kullanıcı Kılavuzu'na gidin. MT4'ten Discord'a Gönderici, strateji testinde çalışmaz. MT4'ten Discord'a Özellikler Tamamen özelleştirilebilir sinyali tercihin
Indicator Alert
Levi Dane Benjamin
Yardımcı programlar
This powerful tool ensures you never miss important trading signals by providing instant Alerts whenever specific indicators generate signals. With its sleek and user-friendly interface, you can effortlessly stay on top of market opportunities. Once an alert is received, you have the flexibility to decide your next move, putting you in full control of your trading decisions. Does not work in the Strategy Tester! Indicator Alert Features Automatically get alerted when a chosen indicator produce
FREE
Discord To MT4 Receiver
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (1)
Yardımcı programlar
Üye olduğunuz herhangi bir kanaldan Sinyal Kopyalayın (   Bot Token veya Yönetici İzinleri gerekmiyor  düz MT4'ünüze. Kullanıcıyı düşünerek tasarlanmış ve ihtiyacınız olan birçok özellik sunmaktadır Bu ürün, kullanımı kolay ve görsel olarak çekici bir arayüzde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü dakikalar içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü | Telegram Sürümü Demo versiyonunu denemek istiyorsanız, Kullanıcı Kılavuzuna bakın. Discord'tan MT4'e gönder
MT4 To Notion
Levi Dane Benjamin
5 (2)
Yardımcı programlar
Bu program, çok kullanıcı dostu bir arayüz kullanarak MetaTrader hesabınızdaki tüm işlemleri doğrudan Notion'a aktarmanıza olanak tanır.  MT5 Sürümü  |  Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Deneme Başlamak için lütfen Kullanıcı Kılavuzunu kullanın ve Notion Şablonunu indirin. Eğer bir deneme istiyorsanız, lütfen Kullanıcı Kılavuzuna gidin. Strateji testinde çalışmaz! Ana Özellikler Tüm işlemleri ticaret hesabınızdan Notion'a aktarın En Son Gün işlemlerini aktarın Son Hafta işlemlerini aktarın Son Ay işlemlerini
MT4 To Telegram Sender
Levi Dane Benjamin
3.5 (4)
Yardımcı programlar
MT4'ten Telegram'a tamamen özelleştirilebilir sinyaller gönderin ve bir Sinyal Sağlayıcı olun! Bu ürün, kullanıcı dostu ve görsel olarak çekici bir grafik arayüzünde sunulmaktadır. Ayarlarınızı özelleştirin ve ürünü birkaç dakika içinde kullanmaya başlayın! Kullanıcı Kılavuzu + Demo  | MT5 Sürümü  | Discord Sürümü Demo denemek istiyorsanız, lütfen Kullanıcı Kılavuzu'na bakın. MT4'ten Telegram'a Gönderen, strateji testinde ÇALIŞMAZ. MT4'ten   Telegram Özellikleri Birçok seçenekle sinyali tamam
Revert Edge
Levi Dane Benjamin
3 (11)
Uzman Danışmanlar
Revert Edge, 7+ yıllık canlı işlem deneyimi üzerine inşa edilmiş, dikkatlice hazırlanmış bir algoritmadır. Temel odağı, uzun vadeli performansa vurgu yaparak yavaş, istikrarlı hesap büyümesidir ve sürdürülemez, hızlı, kısa vadeli kazançlar değildir. EA, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, EURAUD ve daha fazlası gibi birden fazla para birimiyle işlem yapmak için geliştirilmiştir! Ortalama bir geri dönüş stratejisi kullanır ve EA'nın yararlandığı bir tür tepkiye duyarlı fiyat seviyelerinden yararlanır
Filtrele:
İnceleme yok
İncelemeye yanıt