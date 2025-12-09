Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution.​

What Aureus Trader does

Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions.​

The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends.​

Risk management

The bot includes configurable lot sizing, fixed or percentage risk per trade, and options for stop loss, take profit, breakeven, and trailing stop management.​

Users can limit the maximum number of simultaneous positions and define trading hours to match their own risk profile.​

Recommended usage

Aureus Trader is intended to run continuously on a stable VPS or always-on terminal, with a reliable broker and low spreads for best performance.​

Before using it on a real account, it is strongly recommended to test the robot on a demo account and optimize settings for each symbol and timeframe.​

Important notes

Aureus Trader does not guarantee profits and cannot eliminate trading risks; market conditions may lead to drawdowns or losses.​

The robot is a tool for disciplined, rule-based scalping and should be used with appropriate money management and user supervision.​