ScalpingDestroyer
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Emanuele Giulivi
- Sürüm: 1.1
- Güncellendi: 27 Temmuz 2025
- Etkinleştirmeler: 20
Scalping Destroyer – Fully Automated Expert Advisor
Scalping Destroyer is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to adapt to multiple trading strategies, including scalping, breakout, and trend following. Its flexible structure allows advanced risk management, with customizable parameters and built-in protections.
This EA is capable of identifying trading opportunities during price breakouts and trend consolidations, efficiently opening and managing trades with dynamic trailing stops and smart position handling.
It is a versatile tool suitable for both experienced traders and those who want to automate robust, time-filtered and volatility-aware strategies. It includes daily risk management, trading session filters, and a news filter to avoid high-impact events.
Key Features
-
Automatic logic for breakout and trend trading
-
Compatible with scalping and multi-session strategies
-
Trading hours filter to control EA activity
-
Integrated news filter to avoid trading during economic events
-
Daily auto-close function at profit or loss targets
-
Maximum daily drawdown protection
-
Adjustable dynamic trailing stop
-
Supports both hedging and netting accounts
-
Lightweight code, optimized for VPS and low-latency brokers
Recommended Usage
-
Works with any CFD instrument (Forex, Indices, Commodities)
-
Optimized for M5, M15, and H1 timeframes
-
Best results on highly liquid instruments (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD, NAS100)
-
Suitable for prop firms, personal accounts, and VPS hosting
-
Ideal for fast-paced or intraday directional strategies
Main Configurable Parameters
-
LotSize – Fixed trade size
-
AutoLot / RiskPercent – Dynamic lot sizing based on risk
-
TrailingStop – Enable and configure trailing stop
-
TakeProfit / StopLoss – Fixed levels for trade exit
-
MaxDailyLoss / MaxDrawdown – Daily and global loss limits
-
Trading Time Window – Define operating hours
-
News Filter – Automatically pause trading during high-impact events
-
MagicNumber – Unique ID for trade tracking
Why Use It
-
Built to protect capital and reduce trading risk
-
Extremely flexible: adaptable to many strategies and market conditions
-
Performs well in both trending and breakout scenarios
-
Plug-and-play operation with no external dependencies or GUI panels
-
Ideal for discretionary traders who want to automate tested logic
See live results from my real account here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2320275