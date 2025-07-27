ScalpingDestroyer

Scalping Destroyer – Fully Automated Expert Advisor

Scalping Destroyer is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to adapt to multiple trading strategies, including scalping, breakout, and trend following. Its flexible structure allows advanced risk management, with customizable parameters and built-in protections.

This EA is capable of identifying trading opportunities during price breakouts and trend consolidations, efficiently opening and managing trades with dynamic trailing stops and smart position handling.

It is a versatile tool suitable for both experienced traders and those who want to automate robust, time-filtered and volatility-aware strategies. It includes daily risk management, trading session filters, and a news filter to avoid high-impact events.

Key Features

Automatic logic for breakout and trend trading

Compatible with scalping and multi-session strategies

Trading hours filter to control EA activity

Integrated news filter to avoid trading during economic events

Daily auto-close function at profit or loss targets

Maximum daily drawdown protection

Adjustable dynamic trailing stop

Supports both hedging and netting accounts

Lightweight code, optimized for VPS and low-latency brokers

Recommended Usage

Works with any CFD instrument (Forex, Indices, Commodities)

Optimized for M5, M15, and H1 timeframes

Best results on highly liquid instruments (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD, NAS100)

Suitable for prop firms, personal accounts, and VPS hosting

Ideal for fast-paced or intraday directional strategies

Main Configurable Parameters

LotSize – Fixed trade size

AutoLot / RiskPercent – Dynamic lot sizing based on risk

TrailingStop – Enable and configure trailing stop

TakeProfit / StopLoss – Fixed levels for trade exit

MaxDailyLoss / MaxDrawdown – Daily and global loss limits

Trading Time Window – Define operating hours

News Filter – Automatically pause trading during high-impact events

MagicNumber – Unique ID for trade tracking

Why Use It

Built to protect capital and reduce trading risk

Extremely flexible: adaptable to many strategies and market conditions

Performs well in both trending and breakout scenarios

Plug-and-play operation with no external dependencies or GUI panels

Ideal for discretionary traders who want to automate tested logic

See live results from my real account here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2320275



