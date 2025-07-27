ScalpingDestroyer

Scalping Destroyer – Fully Automated Expert Advisor

Scalping Destroyer is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed to adapt to multiple trading strategies, including scalping, breakout, and trend following. Its flexible structure allows advanced risk management, with customizable parameters and built-in protections.

This EA is capable of identifying trading opportunities during price breakouts and trend consolidations, efficiently opening and managing trades with dynamic trailing stops and smart position handling.

It is a versatile tool suitable for both experienced traders and those who want to automate robust, time-filtered and volatility-aware strategies. It includes daily risk management, trading session filters, and a news filter to avoid high-impact events.

Key Features

  • Automatic logic for breakout and trend trading

  • Compatible with scalping and multi-session strategies

  • Trading hours filter to control EA activity

  • Integrated news filter to avoid trading during economic events

  • Daily auto-close function at profit or loss targets

  • Maximum daily drawdown protection

  • Adjustable dynamic trailing stop

  • Supports both hedging and netting accounts

  • Lightweight code, optimized for VPS and low-latency brokers

Recommended Usage

  • Works with any CFD instrument (Forex, Indices, Commodities)

  • Optimized for M5, M15, and H1 timeframes

  • Best results on highly liquid instruments (e.g., XAUUSD, EURUSD, NAS100)

  • Suitable for prop firms, personal accounts, and VPS hosting

  • Ideal for fast-paced or intraday directional strategies

Main Configurable Parameters

  • LotSize – Fixed trade size

  • AutoLot / RiskPercent – Dynamic lot sizing based on risk

  • TrailingStop – Enable and configure trailing stop

  • TakeProfit / StopLoss – Fixed levels for trade exit

  • MaxDailyLoss / MaxDrawdown – Daily and global loss limits

  • Trading Time Window – Define operating hours

  • News Filter – Automatically pause trading during high-impact events

  • MagicNumber – Unique ID for trade tracking

Why Use It

  • Built to protect capital and reduce trading risk

  • Extremely flexible: adaptable to many strategies and market conditions

  • Performs well in both trending and breakout scenarios

  • Plug-and-play operation with no external dependencies or GUI panels

  • Ideal for discretionary traders who want to automate tested logic

See live results from my real account here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2320275


