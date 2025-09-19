XAU Scalper Pro EA
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Ayman Ramadan Serour
- Sürüm: 2.17
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
🟨 Product Name
XAU Scalper Pro – Precision Gold EA for Fast M5 Trading
---
✨ Introduction
XAU Scalper Pro is a professionally engineered Expert Advisor built exclusively for trading Gold (XAU/USD) on the 5-minute timeframe.
It combines proven indicators with smart execution logic to capture short-term gold movements with precision and control.
Designed for traders who demand speed, accuracy, and disciplined risk management.
---
⚙️ Key Features
- ✔ Proven Indicators: MACD, Stochastic, SMA, and ADX for multi-layered signal confirmation
- ✔ Adaptive Trend Evaluation: Filters out weak or unclear trends before executing trades
- ✔ Clear Entry & Exit Logic: Combines indicator signals to maximize entry accuracy and minimize false triggers
- ✔ Effective Trade Management: Automatically moves Stop Loss to break-even after reaching a profit threshold
- ✔ Sequential Execution: Opens new trades only after closing the previous one
- ✔ Optimized for XAU/USD M5: Not intended for use on other symbols or timeframes
-
✔ Smart Exit Logic: Automatically closes trades when trend reverses or momentum weakens, reducing exposure to adverse moves.
---
With over 1000 trades and a Sharpe Ratio of 3.70, XAU Scalper Pro demonstrates consistent performance and disciplined risk control.
📊 Backtest Performance Summary
- Symbol: XAU/USD
- Timeframe: M5
- Period: Jan 1 – Sep 19, 2025
- History Quality: 100%
- Total Trades: 1080
- Profit Factor: 1.18
- Net Profit: $581.08
- Max Drawdown: 16.41%
- Sharpe Ratio: 3.70
- Recovery Factor: 2.86
- Z-Score: -3.72 (99.74%)
- Win Rate (Short Trades): 55.78%
- Win Rate (Long Trades): 40.20%
- Largest Profit Trade: $20.82
- Largest Loss Trade: -$18.05
These results reflect a stable and well-balanced strategy with strong statistical confidence.
Backtest conducted using real tick data with 100% modeling quality to ensure realistic execution conditions
---
## 💰 Pricing Plans
| Option | Duration | Price | Monthly Equivalent | Notes |
|---------------------------|--------------|---------|--------------------------|--------------------------------|
| Full Purchase | Lifetime | $300 | — | Includes all future updates |
| Rental – 1 Month | 30 Days | $30 | $30 | Ideal for short-term testing |
| Rental – 3 Months | 90 Days | $60 | $20 | Save 33% compared to monthly |
| Rental – 6 Months | 180 Days | $100 | $16.67 | Save 44% |
| Rental – 12 Months | 365 Days | $150 | $12.50 | Save 58% |
The EA is provided as a compiled file (.ex5). Source code is not shared under any licensing plan.
🔄 All users receive the current version with full functionality.
🔁 Future updates and enhancements are automatically delivered to lifetime buyers.
🕒 Rental users can renew their license to access the latest versions as they become available.
---
📌 Important Notes
- ⚠️ This EA is designed exclusively for XAU/USD on the M5 timeframe. Do not use it on other symbols.
- 📩 After purchase or rental, please contact the developer to receive the recommended settings for optimal performance.
- 🖥️ Best run on a VPS for uninterrupted execution
- 💵 Suitable for accounts starting from $500+
- 🛠️ No external DLLs or dependencies required
- ✅ Verified on MQL5 with automatic TP/SL closure
- ✅ SmartClose logic is active throughout the trade lifecycle, ensuring dynamic risk control beyond static stop levels.