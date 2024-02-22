Bfg 9K Gold Killer

5

BFG9000 has two EAs inside:

1) 100% Autopilot. Run and forget mode.

2) You decide when to open a position and click on "buy" or "sell". The internal trade management system will add or reduce position size and manage your trade. The performance we observed so far is suprisingly good.

Live Signal version 1.2+: https://www.fxblue.com/users/bfgexecutor120


What is so super special?

  • Executor. You click on buy or sell and the algorithm manages your trade. See performance in live signal.

  • Combine the manuel trade triggering with your favorite entry pattern. Most of us use The Fake Pump Indicator and the combination with BFG 9000 is working incredibly well!

  • No hedging is required - It perfect for US accounts.

  • The built in risk management algorithm stops all the worries. See this blog article about this specific algorithm

  • Deep support - you will get recommendations and support to make it as reliable as trading can get.


You can find more information about BFG in my profile info.


BFG9000 for MT4

you will get BFG9000 MT4 for free. 


More Information

See my profile for more information.



İncelemeler 4
sulaquesta
283
sulaquesta 2024.04.10 11:42 
 

I was too greedy at the beginning and used too many options enabled which led to a significant loss. However, this EA is so very different and fascinating that I took the time to reflect myself and give it another try. I really love the Executor and enjoy its performance for 2 weeks now. Amazing results which I am sure will cover my loss very soon. Fortunately, I had an intense exchange with Eugen regarding my situation which helped me a lot to build up a deeper understanding of the EA...and myself :-) As of now BFG2000 and the amazing Executor are getting most of my trading attention because my I love its exciting performance.

Zhi Jie Hu
460
Zhi Jie Hu 2024.03.08 09:03 
 

The EA creator is very supportive and response my questions quickly. The EA is well designed.

YaNistroyer
45
YaNistroyer 2024.02.23 15:14 
 

I am impressed how the EA performs. Sniper entry indeed a gold killer. The owner is very supportive and responsive whenever you need assistance. This is not a paid review. This is my own review based on my experience with this EA. I know it is too early to give reviews but this EA already impress me the way it snipes its entry. Kudos to Mr Heugenf

İncelemeye yanıt