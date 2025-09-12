Classic Market Surfer EA

Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading

For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you. Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years.

This is not a "get-rich-quick" scheme. The Classic Market Surfer EA is a long-term trading tool designed for steady, sustainable account growth. With a minimum account size of just $200, you can start trading confidently, knowing that every trade is backed by smart risk management.

To maintain exclusivity and protect the long-term value of your strategy, the price will increase after every 5 purchases.

IMPORTANT: After purchasing, please send me a private message to receive setup instructions.

Proven in Real-World Challenges
While not specifically designed as a "Prop Firm EA" the Classic Market Surfer has even passed the rigorous FTMO-style evaluation process, demonstrating it's ability to perform under strict trading conditions. This stands as independent proof of its robustness and reliability in live-market scenarios.

More Info Link

Signal Link

Key Features

  • A Classic Strategy, Perfected Over Time:

    No flashy gimmicks or unproven tactics, just a time-tested trading strategy built on solid fundamentals. This EA is fine-tuned for today's machine learning-driven markets—well-optimized for modern conditions shaped by a new generation of AI-driven manipulation. It covers the period from January 1, 2021, to April 30, 2025, adapting to the realities of algorithmic influence and evolving trading dynamics. It's continuously updated to adapt to evolving market conditions and stay ahead of the curve.

  • Smart Risk Management:

    • Every trade has a Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP), ensuring your risk is always limited.
    • No crazy martingale strategies—just disciplined, calculated trades designed to protect your capital.

  • Protective Trading Filters:
    The EA avoids high-risk periods to safeguard your account:

    • No trading on the first Friday of every month.
    • No trading at the end of the month or on the first day of the month.
      These filters help shield your account from sudden market volatility.

  • Built for the Long Term:
    This EA is a long-term investment in your trading success. Regular updates will ensure it remains optimized for future market conditions, making it a reliable tool for years to come.

Getting Started
  • Minimum Account Size: $200
  • Pair & Timeframe: Attach to a XAUUSD, M15 chart
  • Broker Recommendation: Use a low-spread ECN broker for optimal performance
  • VPS: Run on a Virtual Private Server for 24/7 operation
  • Preferred broker for similar results: IC Markets (ECN)

Disclaimer

This Expert Advisor is a trading tool. Past performance, including backtests and live signals, is not indicative of future results. All trading involves significant risk, and you should only trade with capital you are prepared to lose. It is highly recommended that you test the EA thoroughly on a demo account with your broker's conditions before using it on a live account. No guarantees of profit are made or implied.


